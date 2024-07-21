12 Expert Tips For Safely Storing And Handling Food At The Beach

If there's a beach to be found anywhere near where you live, you probably look forward to spending time there during the summer's heat. It's a chance to cool off in the water, enjoy boating or water skiing, make memories and — of course — enjoy some outdoor dining.

Whether you pack a cold meal or bring your grill to the beach, waterside eating poses a few specific challenges on the food safety front. The basics of food safety remain the same: Keeping hot foods hot and cold foods cold, using clean hands and utensils, and avoiding cross-contamination. Those things are all possible at the beach, they're just harder and take a little more planning.

That's a topic I can speak to from personal and professional experience. I'm a trained chef, and a former restaurateur and food safety trainer. And having grown up on the East Coast, I've enjoyed my share of waterfront cookouts. With that background to draw on, I have several important tips to help ensure that your fun day out won't result in anyone getting sick.