The One Steak Rule José Andrés Wants You To Break
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José Andrés has some advice for steak lovers, and it might surprise you. The world-renowned Spanish chef, humanitarian, and author's newest cookbook, "Spain My Way," hits the shelves in May, and he spoke with us about an unconventional tip for cooking a restaurant-quality steak at home. According to Andrés, you may be searing steak the wrong way.
"I am a firm believer in tempering your steak," says Andrés. "Where most people might sear it hard, then cook it to your preferred temperature and let it rest before serving, I think you want to get it tempered through and then sear it, only right before you're ready to serve." The temperature tip to remember before roasting or grilling meat has long been letting it rest from the fridge to room temperature (tempering), but Andrés suggests also allowing the steak to slowly heat over coals on the top rack.
A perfect temperature for the coals, he says, is 100 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit. "There is science behind this: The proteins in the steak are able to break down slowly over many minutes, instead of going from cold to hot very quickly, which means that you'll end up with a more tender steak. Further, you'll have a very even cook throughout to the precise temperature you want, then you can get your perfect sear on the outside." While this may be counterintuitive to your previous steak-grilling knowledge, Chef Andrés has mentioned in previous interviews that this is a technique that Spanish chefs have employed for generations.
Temper, then sear on high heat
Andrés' method of gently raising the heat ensures a juicy, rare to medium-rare steak, depending on your timing. He recommends allowing the steak to come up to the initial temperature on the top section of the grill (or invest in an adjustable grill rack) for 20 to 30 minutes, then lowering it to the heat. "Then when you put it closer to the coals, you can get your extra 20 to 25 degrees Fahrenheit on the outside while the inside stays beautifully pink," he says. Although this level of precision may seem daunting, it's made much easier with a professional digital meat thermometer. As the steak's temperature comes up, you can calculate your final temperature (120 to 125 for rare, 130 to 135 for medium rare) before searing. "Think about it this way," says Andrés. "Temper the meat 30 degrees Fahrenheit less than you want for your final temperature, then sear it on a super-hot grill, which will get you an extra 20 degrees or so — then rest it and you'll get an extra 10-degree carryover."
The accompaniments to this perfect steak? Chef suggests whole vegetables, the Spanish way. The veggies Andrés loves to grill with the skin on include eggplants, onions, potatoes and corn. He's also known to serve piparras (Spanish pickled peppers), which he always keeps in his kitchen. Andrés says Costco is a hidden gem for this classic French wine, a Bordeaux, which makes a great pairing for a good steak.