The One Steak Rule José Andrés Wants You To Break

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José Andrés has some advice for steak lovers, and it might surprise you. The world-renowned Spanish chef, humanitarian, and author's newest cookbook, "Spain My Way," hits the shelves in May, and he spoke with us about an unconventional tip for cooking a restaurant-quality steak at home. According to Andrés, you may be searing steak the wrong way.

"I am a firm believer in tempering your steak," says Andrés. "Where most people might sear it hard, then cook it to your preferred temperature and let it rest before serving, I think you want to get it tempered through and then sear it, only right before you're ready to serve." The temperature tip to remember before roasting or grilling meat has long been letting it rest from the fridge to room temperature (tempering), but Andrés suggests also allowing the steak to slowly heat over coals on the top rack.

A perfect temperature for the coals, he says, is 100 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit. "There is science behind this: The proteins in the steak are able to break down slowly over many minutes, instead of going from cold to hot very quickly, which means that you'll end up with a more tender steak. Further, you'll have a very even cook throughout to the precise temperature you want, then you can get your perfect sear on the outside." While this may be counterintuitive to your previous steak-grilling knowledge, Chef Andrés has mentioned in previous interviews that this is a technique that Spanish chefs have employed for generations.