The Spanish Peppers José Andrés Always Keeps In His Kitchen

Every chef has their secret weapons — those pantry staples they reach for without thinking, the ingredients that never leave the rotation. For José Andrés, one of those treasures is an item you've probably glanced over on the grocery store shelf.

Piparras, a type of pickled Spanish pepper, are a fixture in his kitchen. Andrés mentioned them as essential for adding lift to his cooking. "These long and thin peppers are traditional to the Basque region. Their brightness will light up your taste buds," he explained to Food & Wine, via La Tienda. They're preserved in vinegar, with a zippy flavor that's less about heat and more about balance. Their acidity cuts through fatty meats, livens up roasted vegetables, and brings contrast to rich stews or seafood. A single bite can reset your palate, making it a powerful supporting ingredient in any kitchen.

It's not about trendiness or rarity — it's about knowing what works. And for a chef like Andrés, whose food often blends comfort with complexity, piparras hit the mark. They're interesting, simple, and packed with purpose — exactly the kind of ingredient that earns its place on the shelf. Maybe it's no surprise, either. As a native of Spain, Andrés has a deep connection to the flavors of his home, and piparras are one of the most vibrant among them.