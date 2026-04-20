The Genius Ice Trick That Keeps Store-Bought Snack Trays Cool For Parties

When you're having a party or backyard barbecue, store-bought snack trays make for quick, easy munchies. Most stores offer a variety of foods ranging from fresh veggies to bread with dip and charcuterie. These containers often include a domed, clamshell lid to keep the contents safe and snacks can be served right from the tray. On a hot day, there's a risk that the food could get too warm, but there's a simple cooling hack that just requires ice and the tray's own lid.

The domed lid of a snack tray doubles as a bowl when you turn it upside down. Even flat lids work as platters. If you fill a small bag with ice and place it inside the lid, you can set the snack tray on top. It should click right into the edges, the same as it did when the lid was on top. That will seal the tray securely in place, and the ice beneath can keep the food cool for quite a while. Use cubed ice instead of crushed, as it lasts longer.

How well this hack works depends on where the tray is stored, such as in direct sun on a hot day or in the shade, as well as how much ice you use and how long it sits out. Regardless of those factors, this trick will keep your snacks cooler than they'd be on their own. Try lining the lid with tinfoil, too. If you have multiple trays, store them close together so they stay colder longer.