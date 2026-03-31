9 Best Buy-And-Serve Store-Bought Foods For An Effortless Potluck

You've been invited to a potluck! That means you get to try a variety of dishes from attending guests, but it also means you have to figure out something to bring to the party. And if you don't like to cook or you're pinched for time and can't spend hours cooking an elaborate dish, you may be scratching your head about what to bring. But no worries — there are lots of buy-and-serve store-bought foods to take with you to ensure you're contributing to the meal. We've included both sweet and savory options in this list, so whether you're tasked with bringing a main course, a side dish, or a dessert, these ideas should have you covered.

These store-bought potluck ideas don't involve any cooking at all, although a few require some basic assembly once you arrive at your destination. So, save your go-to recipe for another day. These ideas will have you showing up to the potluck with dishes that everyone wants to eat.