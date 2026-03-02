10 Creative Uses For Chamoy

If you're looking for an instant way to add more flavor to a wide variety of foods in your kitchen, chamoy may just be the condiment you're searching for. This Mexican sauce is made from an assortment of fruit, including apricots, prunes, and plums, as well as lime juice and dried chilies. Therefore, it offers a unique combination of flavors, providing sweetness, acidity, and spice to anything it touches. It's possible to make it yourself at home, but you can also go to the grocery store and grab some of the store-bought stuff if you want to make things easier on yourself.

But once you have that chamoy in your possession, what should you do with it? It's incredibly popular on fruit and even on the rims of cocktails, but there's so much more that you can do with the condiment if you get a little creative. We've talked to three culinary experts, including Ryan Allen, a food content creator, recipe developer, and the founder of Slow Cooker Meals; Claudia Syanny, recipe developer and creator of Butter Joy Kitchen; and Kristen Carli, MS, RD dietitian from WOWMD, to get more ideas about how to use chamoy in our own kitchens. Let's take a closer look.