10 Creative Uses For Chamoy
If you're looking for an instant way to add more flavor to a wide variety of foods in your kitchen, chamoy may just be the condiment you're searching for. This Mexican sauce is made from an assortment of fruit, including apricots, prunes, and plums, as well as lime juice and dried chilies. Therefore, it offers a unique combination of flavors, providing sweetness, acidity, and spice to anything it touches. It's possible to make it yourself at home, but you can also go to the grocery store and grab some of the store-bought stuff if you want to make things easier on yourself.
But once you have that chamoy in your possession, what should you do with it? It's incredibly popular on fruit and even on the rims of cocktails, but there's so much more that you can do with the condiment if you get a little creative. We've talked to three culinary experts, including Ryan Allen, a food content creator, recipe developer, and the founder of Slow Cooker Meals; Claudia Syanny, recipe developer and creator of Butter Joy Kitchen; and Kristen Carli, MS, RD dietitian from WOWMD, to get more ideas about how to use chamoy in our own kitchens. Let's take a closer look.
Glaze your meatballs with chamoy
There's a good chance that you've seen those meatball recipes made with grape jelly. Although it might sound like a strange flavor combination to the uninitiated, it's one that really does work — something about the sweetness of the jelly pairs perfectly with the saltiness of the meatballs. So, it only makes sense that chamoy would also work as an excellent meatball glaze. Not only does it have a similar sweetness to grape jelly, but it also offers acidity and spice that can take your meatballs to a new level.
Ryan Allen, founder of Slow Cooker Meals, suggests this combo as one of his go-to creative ways to use champy. "Whisk [chamoy] with a little honey and lime juice for a tangy sauce that can be tossed with slow cooker meatballs," he suggests. Why does this combo work? According to Allen, "The sauce creates a sweet-tangy-spicy glaze. It's the kind of adventurous flavor that feels kid-friendly, which is to say, one that will appeal to everyone around the table." Give it a try the next time you plan on making meatballs, and it may just become your go-to meatball recipe.
Drizzle chamoy on deviled eggs
There are few party appetizers more beloved than deviled eggs. But boiling your eggs correctly and creating a flavorful yolk filling is just part of what makes a deviled egg recipe shine. You also have to think about what toppings you want to include to really take them to the next level. Chamoy just happens to be a particularly interesting topping option. According to Kristen Carli of WOWMD, this is a pairing that works really well.
Sure, the sweetness in the chamoy may be unexpected, but it can create a nice flavor contrast with the otherwise savory notes you're working with. But the acidity is there to give the eggs an extra pop of flavor, and the heat in the chamoy appeals to spicy food lovers (although you can opt for a milder chamoy if you don't want too much spice). And if you want to add even more flavor to the mix, sprinkle on some Tajín for good measure.
Make dulces enchilados
Who said candy can only be sweet? Some of the best candies out there incorporate many different flavor profiles to result in a snack that's more than just cloyingly sweet. It turns out that chamoy can create or enhance that flavor balance in your favorite gummy and fruity candies. Candies coated with chamoy are called dulces enchilados, and it may just be one of our all-time favorite uses for the sauce. It gives the candy an almost savory flavor component that makes it far too easy to snack on an entire bag of gummies at once.
You can use basically any kind of gummy candy, but we especially like using the sour variety, since it just adds another layer of deliciousness to the mix. And if you don't particularly like sour candy, you can always try this chamoy coating with Gushers, gummy bears, or even Nerds Gummy Clusters. This is another place where you can sprinkle on some Tajín for added acidity and a touch of spice.
Stir chamoy into sweet tea
Sure, we like incorporating chamoy into plenty of foods, but it can also work well in drinks. We've already discussed using it to make a flavorful rim for your favorite alcoholic drinks, from cocktails to simple cans of beer, but you can also incorporate it into non-alcoholic drinks as well. In fact, it happens to be one of our favorite additions to a batch of sweet or iced tea, and it can even be used to enhance already-sweet drinks like lemonade. Add just a small drizzle of it to start, and taste as you go to ensure that your drink doesn't get too sweet or too spicy for your liking.
According to Claudia Syanny of Butter Joy Kitchen, "Chamoy works beautifully as a swirl in sparkling lemonade or iced green tea, especially when paired with mango, pineapple, or lychee." She says that this addition to drinks works for a few reasons. First of all, the acidity in the chamoy adds brightness to the drink. At the same time, you get more depth of flavor from that subtle heat that the chamoy offers. "I like to drizzle it along the inside of the glass before pouring for both flavor and visual impact," Syanny suggests. Your favorite summertime drinks just got a lot more refreshing.
Roast your vegetables with chamoy
Getting tired of making the same old roasted vegetable recipes over and over again? We've been there. Roasted vegetables make an excellent side dish for a lot of meals, but if you're using the same spices to season your vegetables, they can start to get boring after a while. So, when you want to switch things, you might consider adding chamoy to your roasted vegetables. It may not be the first application you think of for chamoy, but it's one that might just change the way you think of roasted veg.
"Believe it or not, I ... recommend brushing chamoy over roasted carrots, sweet potatoes and other root vegetables in the last 10 minutes of cooking," says Ryan Allen. "The acidity helps cut some of the natural sweetness, and the chili adds nuance. So, it's a simple way to make vegetables more craveable." Want to make the dish even sweeter? Stir in some maple syrup for good measure. You can also add some crushed red pepper flakes if you want to lean into the signature spiciness of chamoy even more. By making your own chamoy, you can really control how sweet, acidic, or spicy you want it to be, which will have an effect on the overall flavor of your roasted vegetables.
Make your own chamoy pickles
If you've spent much time on food TikTok, then chances are that you've come across the viral chamoy pickle. It's just what it sounds like: a pickle dipped into chamoy, often served wrapped in a Fruit Roll-Up and sprinkled with Tajín for good measure. Admittedly, it's not for everyone, but if you're someone who tends to like foods that are both savory and sweet, then it's a snack that you should absolutely try. Luckily, it's pretty easy to make at home, even for complete chamoy beginners.
You'll start by halfway emptying a jar full of pickles, removing a portion of the juice as you go. Then, add in your chamoy, followed by a ton of Tajín. Shake the pickle jar up so all of those flavors get distributed evenly. Some sources suggest that you leave this mixture in your fridge for a whole week to let those pickles really absorb all the flavor from the chamoy. Before serving, you can then stuff the pickles if you want to add even more flavor and texture to the snack. Cheetos, Takis, Gushers, and other types of sour candy can all be included in the pickle stuffing. Wrap it all in a Fruit Roll-Up for a super bold snack you'll want to eat on repeat. Alternatively, you can go a healthier route and serve it with other pickled veggies like onions and garlic.
Use chamoy as a shrimp marinade
If you really want your shrimp to shine, then you need a top-notch marinade to infuse it with even more flavor than it possesses on its own. Although there are countless shrimp marinade recipes out there for you to try, we think a marinade made with chamoy is especially appealing. It offers a degree of flavor complexity that you're not going to get from most ingredients, and it adds a pop of sweetness you may not expect from shrimp. Kristen Carli even says that chamoy works great as a shrimp marinade.
Some recipes for chamoy-marinated shrimp call for the sauce, of course, but also Tajín, which adds additional acidity and a touch of spice to the dish. You can even add some paprika to infuse the marinade with some earthiness that works well with those bright and sweet flavors already present in chamoy. Keep in mind, though, that acid present in chamoy could potentially cook the shrimp, depending on how acidic it is, so you'll want to limit the amount of time you marinate it for — 15 to 20 minutes will do just fine. Just mix all the marinade ingredients together, throw the shrimp in, and stir it before cooking the shrimp. Try it the next time you plan on making seafood, and your shrimp tacos or skewers will taste better than ever.
Add it to slushies and granitas
During the hottest days of summer, there's nothing more refreshing than a frozen drink. Slushies and granitas both fit the bill — they're icy, cooling, and easy to slurp down even when the heat is so intense that nothing else sounds good. But if you're tired of super-sweet slushies and granitas, it may be time to switch things up by adding a savory note to these drinks. Chamoy just happens to do the job particularly well.
But you don't have to let chamoy do all the heavy lifting on its own. According to Claudia Syanny, you can add chamoy to a granita that's already flavored with other ingredients. "Layering chamoy into a mango or watermelon granita creates a sweet-heat contrast that's refreshing and unexpected," Syanny explains. "It acts almost like a spicy fruit syrup." Yes, it has some savory elements, but it also plays up that existing sweetness as well. Chamoy is also commonly used in mangonadas, which are essentially mango slushies. Give it a try on the next sweltering summer day you encounter — you'll experience a whole new level of refreshment.
Stir chamoy into your paletas mixture for a mouthwatering frozen treat
Speaking of refreshing, paletas are another must-try snack during the hottest months of the year. These popular frozen Mexican treats are typically made with fresh ingredients like fruit, and they offer a more natural alternative to the ultra-processed popsicles you've probably encountered at the grocery store. If you choose to make your own paletas at home (which is easier than you're probably imagining), you have complete control over the ingredients you want to add to the snack.
And if you're looking for a way to infuse your paletas with even more flavor than fresh fruit can provide, you might want to stir some chamoy into your paletas mixture before freezing it. This works especially well with mango paletas, but you can experiment with different types of fruit and chamoy combos to find the ones that taste best to you. And since chamoy freezes well, it shouldn't change too much about your standard paletas recipe.
Chamoy does add some additional sweetness to the paletas, but it also balances out that sugar with acidity and a little spice. It's the perfect way to transform a totally sweet snack into one that has an interesting depth of flavor and just the right amount of spice.
Add it to popcorn for a sweet and spicy snack
Popcorn is one of the best-ever snacks simply because it's just so versatile. On its own, it may not taste like much, but enhance it with a mixture of different spices and seasonings, and it suddenly becomes downright addictive. Although there are countless ingredients that can elevate your popcorn, one of our favorites happens to be chamoy. Because chamoy packs so much flavor, it's perfect for pairing with neutral-tasting popcorn. Kristen Carli agrees, saying that this combo is "incredible."
Chamoy popcorn is just as simple as it sounds. Pop your popcorn as you normally would, then take it off the heat and coat it with a generous amount of chamoy. You can either eat it just like that, or you can pop the mixture in the oven for a few minutes to dry out the chamoy so it's not quite as messy to eat. Your next snack attack just got a lot more flavorful.