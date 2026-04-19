'Your Steaks Will Love You': Andrew Zimmern's Grilling Tip For Meat That Can't Fail

You may know celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern as an overly adventurous eater who tries some of the most bizarre and exotic foods on the planet. But he's also a knowledgeable chef in his own right, with plenty of helpful tips for home chefs. As a meat lover and grill master extraordinaire, chef Zimmern's grilling tips will serve fellow grill masters in the making well. And the grilling tip for meat that Zimmern stresses first in a recent grilling compilation on YouTube is, in his words, to "clean and oil your grill, [so] your steaks will love you."

Cleaning your grill grates between grilling sessions is essential for taste, safety, and texture of whichever cut of meat you want to throw over the flame or coals. A dirty, greasy grill with stuck pieces of food debris will impart an unpleasant flavor, over charring, and even a dark or muddy hue that'll diminish the visual presentation. If you're smoking meat, dirty grill grates might even impede the airflow, resulting in uneven and improper cooking. Plus, leaving your grill uncleaned for extended periods of time poses risks for foodborne illnesses and denigrates the functionality of the grill. Oiling grill grates is the crucial part of the cleaning process that effectively protects and lubricates them. Slick grates will prevent the meat from sticking when you try to flip it. It's also vital for getting those perfect grill marks on your meat.