Stop Your Steaks From Sticking With This Simple Grill Prep

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Any pitmaster — amateur or professional — can relate to this frustration: You've got a beautiful steak sizzling on the grates and you've timed a flip perfectly to make sure both sides get well-seared, but when you try to lift the meat, half of it stays behind on the grates like it had been superglued there. This maddening moment is the eternal enemy of grillers everywhere — and it's entirely preventable. All you have to do is brush a layer of oil onto the grates before the meat goes on.

That's literally it. A heatproof basting brush is a good tool for this — like this silicone one from Amazon. But if you don't have an oil brush, fold a paper towel into a pad, drizzle it with a bit of oil — not too much — then pick it up with a pair of tongs and use it to wipe down the grates. You want a thin, even coat on every rod, and ensure the grate is clean before you start oiling it. The oil will turn the metal into a non-stick surface, so your steak (or whatever you're grilling) will slide right off without sticking or tearing.

There's just one critical rule to remember: Never oil a blazing-hot grate. Do it either before you light up the charcoal (or turn on the gas burners) to preheat, or once you've given the grates time to cool down. On a grill at ready-to-sear temperature, any oil you apply will immediately start to smoke and carbonize. Terrible-tasting meat aside due to the acrid smoke and creosote, it can make for genuinely dangerous situations from flare-ups when the oil drips onto the hot coal.