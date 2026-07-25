Balsamic Strawberry Whipped Feta Recipe
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Feta is a true powerhouse in the culinary world. Served cold, warm, fried, baked, or whipped, the creamy, tangy, briny cheese has practically endless uses on its own. Feta also plays well with others, pairing seamlessly with both salty olives and sweet, juicy watermelon alike. It has a saltier flavor and firmer texture than tangy, creamy goat cheese, but is far softer and milder than cheeses like parmesan or cheddar. Feta truly is the perfect in-between: a cheese that complements any ingredient it's paired with while still standing out with a unique flavor on its own.
This balsamic strawberry whipped feta recipe is the perfect example of feta's versatility. Piled with rich and tangy balsamic-macerated strawberries, crunchy pistachios, and herby fresh mint, the feta acts as a salty-savory cheese base that balances the sweet summer flavors with that distinct tang. It's a creamy appetizer or a unique dessert that comes together in a breeze for an easy, heatless summer recipe.
Gather the ingredients to make balsamic strawberry whipped feta
For the whipped base, you'll need a good-quality store bought feta, Greek yogurt, olive oil, honey, and lemon juice. For the strawberries, grab a carton of fresh strawberries, some white sugar, and white balsamic vinegar, which is similar to regular balsamic vinegar but beloved by chefs for its lighter, milder flavor. To finish the dip, you'll just need cracked black pepper, a few small sprigs of mint, and a sprinkling of crushed pistachios.
Step 1: Macerate the strawberries
Place the strawberries in a large bowl and cover with the white balsamic and sugar. Toss to coat, then let macerate for 15 to 20 minutes.
Step 2: Add whipped feta ingredients to a blender
In a small blender or food processor, add the feta, yogurt, oil, honey, and lemon juice.
Step 3: Blend to make the whipped feta
Blend until fluffy, scraping the sides as needed.
Step 4: Spread whipped feta into a serving bowl
Spread the feta in a large bowl or platter.
Step 5: Top with strawberries
Top the whipped feta with the macerated strawberries.
Step 6: Garnish with mint and pistachios before serving
Crack black pepper on top of the berries, then sprinkle with mint and pistachio to serve.
What to serve with balsamic strawberry whipped feta
Balsamic Strawberry Whipped Feta Recipe
Featuring tangy, sweet, salty, and savory flavors all in one dip, this balsamic strawberry whipped feta recipe makes for the perfect summertime appetizer.
Ingredients
- ½ pound strawberries, hulled and sliced
- 1 tablespoon white balsamic vinegar
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- 4 ounces crumbled feta
- 1 cup Greek yogurt
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1 pinch black pepper
- 10 small sprigs of mint
- 1 tablespoon crushed pistachios
Directions
- Place the strawberries in a large bowl and cover with the white balsamic and sugar. Toss to coat, then let macerate for 15 to 20 minutes.
- In a small blender, add the feta, yogurt, oil, honey, and lemon juice.
- Blend until fluffy, scraping the sides as needed.
- Spread the feta in a large bowl or platter.
- Top the whipped feta with the macerated strawberries.
- Crack black pepper on top of the berries, then sprinkle with mint and pistachio to serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|246
|Total Fat
|14.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|34.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|21.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.6 g
|Total Sugars
|17.7 g
|Sodium
|360.0 mg
|Protein
|10.2 g
Can I roast the strawberries to serve on top of the whipped feta?
The strawberries in this recipe are macerated, which simply means that they are sugared and moistened into a soft, sweet topping or garnish. Macerating strawberries sweetens bland strawberries and infuses them with the flavor of the macerating liquid (be it balsamic, lemon, or even Prosecco). It's meant to be bright, sweet, and summery, but if you want a richer, more syrupy flavor, you can also use the same ingredients to roast the strawberries.
To roast the strawberries, mix them first with the sugar and balsamic, then spread across a sheet tray. Roast the strawberries in a 375 F oven for 30 minutes. During the roasting process, the strawberries will release their juices and combine with the balsamic, then reduce into a syrupy sauce. These will be rich and deeply flavorful with balsamic, which pairs well with the tangy feta.
What types of dippers would work well with the strawberry whipped feta?
Being both sweet and a little savory, this dip has a variety of pairing options. The most common way to serve feta and strawberries is with toasted crostini, which you can make using fresh baguette slices. Though totally different, another bread that works well with feta is focaccia, which acts as a sturdy, bready base to the thickly whipped cheese. You can also use pita bread, water crackers, or crunchy, salty pita chips for a marriage of both textures and flavors.
You can also use pairing options that make this dip more dessert-forward. One of my favorite ways to scoop the feta and strawberry combination is with graham crackers, which add a touch of sweetness and a little crunch. You can also use crackers made with ingredients like fig or chocolate to maximize the sweetness of the dip. If in doubt, think about what you'd pair with Brie, a similarly decadent savory cheese.