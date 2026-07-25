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Feta is a true powerhouse in the culinary world. Served cold, warm, fried, baked, or whipped, the creamy, tangy, briny cheese has practically endless uses on its own. Feta also plays well with others, pairing seamlessly with both salty olives and sweet, juicy watermelon alike. It has a saltier flavor and firmer texture than tangy, creamy goat cheese, but is far softer and milder than cheeses like parmesan or cheddar. Feta truly is the perfect in-between: a cheese that complements any ingredient it's paired with while still standing out with a unique flavor on its own.

This balsamic strawberry whipped feta recipe is the perfect example of feta's versatility. Piled with rich and tangy balsamic-macerated strawberries, crunchy pistachios, and herby fresh mint, the feta acts as a salty-savory cheese base that balances the sweet summer flavors with that distinct tang. It's a creamy appetizer or a unique dessert that comes together in a breeze for an easy, heatless summer recipe.