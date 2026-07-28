Outback Steakhouse's Best-Selling Steak Isn't Ribeye Or Filet Mignon

Outback Steakhouse has a diverse list of steaks on the menu. And while the filet mignon at Outback is cheaper than Yardhouse, and the Outback ribeye has an arguably better value than both Texas Roadhouse and Longhorn Steakhouse, neither of these cuts of steak is Outback Steakhouse's best-selling steak. According to its website, the center-cut sirloin is the top seller.

Coming in 8- and 6-ounce filets, the center-cut sirloin is a lean cut of steak from the top sirloin, located in the hindquarter of the cow. Outback chefs prepare it with a generous coating of seasonings before searing it to incur a smoky, textured outer crust to contrast the tender, meaty interior. Like most steak dinners, the center-cut sirloin comes with two sides.

It may not have the marbling of a filet mignon or ribeye, but Outback claims the center-cut sirloin to be hearty and full of beefy, umami-rich flavor. And customers agree, with many reviews from Facebook claiming it to be their favorite meal at Outback. In fact, one Redditor proclaimed, "I would prefer that sirloin much more over the [m]ignon." To that point, we ranked Outback's filet mignon as the worst chain restaurant filet mignon, so it probably isn't worth its hefty price anyway. Not only is the center-cut sirloin a fraction of the price of the tenderloin-cut filet mignon, but according to a review on Facebook, it's also "flavourful, juicy and tender," which is no small feat for a lean cut of steak.