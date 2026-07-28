Outback Steakhouse's Best-Selling Steak Isn't Ribeye Or Filet Mignon
Outback Steakhouse has a diverse list of steaks on the menu. And while the filet mignon at Outback is cheaper than Yardhouse, and the Outback ribeye has an arguably better value than both Texas Roadhouse and Longhorn Steakhouse, neither of these cuts of steak is Outback Steakhouse's best-selling steak. According to its website, the center-cut sirloin is the top seller.
Coming in 8- and 6-ounce filets, the center-cut sirloin is a lean cut of steak from the top sirloin, located in the hindquarter of the cow. Outback chefs prepare it with a generous coating of seasonings before searing it to incur a smoky, textured outer crust to contrast the tender, meaty interior. Like most steak dinners, the center-cut sirloin comes with two sides.
It may not have the marbling of a filet mignon or ribeye, but Outback claims the center-cut sirloin to be hearty and full of beefy, umami-rich flavor. And customers agree, with many reviews from Facebook claiming it to be their favorite meal at Outback. In fact, one Redditor proclaimed, "I would prefer that sirloin much more over the [m]ignon." To that point, we ranked Outback's filet mignon as the worst chain restaurant filet mignon, so it probably isn't worth its hefty price anyway. Not only is the center-cut sirloin a fraction of the price of the tenderloin-cut filet mignon, but according to a review on Facebook, it's also "flavourful, juicy and tender," which is no small feat for a lean cut of steak.
Ordering tips and accompaniments for Outback's center-cut sirloin
The center-cut sirloin is cheaper than finer cuts of steak like the filet mignon and the ribeye without lacking flavor; the 8-ounce center-cut sirloin is still around $10 cheaper than the 8-ounce filet mignon. Like all of the steaks at Outback, you can choose sauces and add-ons to make your center-cut even more decadent. For undecided customers who want more than one protein, Outback offers multiple steak combos featuring your choice of the 6- or 8-ounce center-cut to pair with the Alice Springs Chicken, coconut shrimp, grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, or ribs, plus two sides. And the combos often don't cost much more than the standard center-cut meal. Of course, you can always get fancy by adding a lobster tail to your center-cut steak meal for a next-level surf and turf dinner; we ranked Outback's lobster tail as one of the best steakhouse chain lobster dishes.
Outback Steakhouse's side dishes may come with the meal, but the specific dishes you choose can seriously upgrade your steak. We think that Outback's baked potatoes are one of the best steakhouse chain potato dishes, while the sweet potatoes are one of the chain's best and most underrated sides. Customers also love Outback's broccoli and veggie medley as a second side.