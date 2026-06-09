Outback Steakhouse Vs Yard House: Which Has The More Affordable Filet Mignon

Whether it's under the bright fluorescent glare of the butcher's counter or in a candlelit leather booth at a cozy steakhouse, no cut of beef demands quite the same respect as filet mignon. It may not be the most popular cut of steak overall — that accolade goes to the fatty ribeye — but it is certainly near the top of the list. Beloved for its rare combination of lean meat and extreme tenderness, the premium cut often comes with a premium price tag. While chain steakhouses like Outback Steakhouse and Yard House may not be exactly the sort of upscale joint you might think of when you hear the French syllables of "filet mignon," they both serve up a solid and affordable rendition of the piece of beef.

The size of the chain may be a contributing factor here, as the larger of the two, Outback, serves a slightly less expensive filet mignon. There are nearly 700 Outback Steakhouse restaurants in the U.S., compared to the roughly 100 Yard House locations. Size isn't everything, but it may be part of how this chain keeps its prices below the competition.

Looking at prices in the state with the most Outback locations, Florida, an 8-ounce filet mignon comes in at about $34.29, whereas Yard House sells a filet of the same size for $39.99. Switching gears to California, the casual chain with the world's largest selection of draft beer slings an 8-ounce filet for the same price as in Florida ($39.99), whereas the Outback down the road puts up a 9-ounce filet for just $37.99.