Outback Steakhouse Vs Yard House: Which Has The More Affordable Filet Mignon
Whether it's under the bright fluorescent glare of the butcher's counter or in a candlelit leather booth at a cozy steakhouse, no cut of beef demands quite the same respect as filet mignon. It may not be the most popular cut of steak overall — that accolade goes to the fatty ribeye — but it is certainly near the top of the list. Beloved for its rare combination of lean meat and extreme tenderness, the premium cut often comes with a premium price tag. While chain steakhouses like Outback Steakhouse and Yard House may not be exactly the sort of upscale joint you might think of when you hear the French syllables of "filet mignon," they both serve up a solid and affordable rendition of the piece of beef.
The size of the chain may be a contributing factor here, as the larger of the two, Outback, serves a slightly less expensive filet mignon. There are nearly 700 Outback Steakhouse restaurants in the U.S., compared to the roughly 100 Yard House locations. Size isn't everything, but it may be part of how this chain keeps its prices below the competition.
Looking at prices in the state with the most Outback locations, Florida, an 8-ounce filet mignon comes in at about $34.29, whereas Yard House sells a filet of the same size for $39.99. Switching gears to California, the casual chain with the world's largest selection of draft beer slings an 8-ounce filet for the same price as in Florida ($39.99), whereas the Outback down the road puts up a 9-ounce filet for just $37.99.
How Outback and Yard House's filet mignons compare on value
When it comes to matters of affordability, cost is really just one part of the equation — what you get for that price is what decides the rest. As you might expect, neither of these restaurants is particularly renowned for the quality of the steaks, being categorized instead among the more budget-friendly options. Outback took the last spot in our ranking of chain restaurant filet mignon, and Yard House didn't make the list. That said, the filet is considered to be the best steak at Outback Steakhouse.
To get a complete view of how affordable each of these orders is, we must also look at the sides that come with them. In these, the difference is relatively small. At both Yard House and Outback, the filet comes with a choice of two side dishes. Yard House has only four options to choose from without an upcharge — all potatoes and vegetables — whereas Outback boasts twice as many options for included sides, with lots more variety, as well as a few more choices that come at a small fee. Dining at Outback also means enjoying the complimentary platter of dark honey wheat bread with butter while you wait for your meal.
In the end, Outback Steakhouse seems to edge out Yard House by keeping prices a few dollars lower as well as delivering both more food and more options. The differences, however, are pretty small, and could easily be made up for if, say, the Yard House is much closer to your house, or you happen to really enjoy the chain's parmesan mashed potatoes. Whichever you choose, you're getting a pretty good deal on a filet and two sides.