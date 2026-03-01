The Lobster Dish That Makes A Trip To Outback Steakhouse Worth It
Don't let the name fool you, there's a lot more to Outback Steakhouse than just steaks, delicious as those may be. Its seafood range is no less formidable. You can find a little bit of everything, from tuna and salmon to grilled shrimp, and its lobster selection has even earned a spot in Tasting Table's list of steakhouse chain lobster dishes worth ordering. As a matter of fact, if there's anything that you should be driving to Outback Steakhouse for, it's the lobster tails.
Outback uses cold water lobster which arrives at your table steamed to succulent and tender perfection. As expected, its delicate sweetness is steeped in buttery goodness. Opt for the grill option and you will revel in an additional smoky undertone as well. Each portion includes two tails and is meant to be served with two other sides, such as seasoned rice, fries, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, chili, soups, and many more.
You might also find the steamed lobster tail accompanying the steakhouse's Victoria's filet mignon steak (one of the top contenders in our ranking of popular Outback Steakhouse menu items); the pairing encapsulating pure decadence on a wooden platter. Take the opportunity to try the Tuesday Tails special, featuring steamed lobster tail, sirloin steak, and a few other side dishes — all priced from $24.99.
Outback Steakhouse customers have a lot to say about its lobster tails
You only need to take a quick scroll online to see how beloved Outback Steakhouse's lobster tails are. On Yelp, one customer described them as "big, luscious, and flavorful," while another found them to be "mouthwatering and juicy." One customer even considered it their go-to when dining out at this restaurant chain. A Tripadvisor user loved how "sweet and tender" they are, despite the size being smaller than they preferred. Grilled lobster tails, however, is a superior choice for many customers.
Still, these lobster tails are not infallible, not to everybody. One reviewer from Columbus Monthly found them to be "over-seasoned with a garlicky salt mixture." Other critiques concern the level of doneness within the meat itself, finding it to be overcooked a lot of the time. The lobster's size and meatiness also seem to be an issue across the board, even if bigger does not mean better when it comes to lobster and its meat.