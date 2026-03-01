The Lobster Dish That Makes A Trip To Outback Steakhouse Worth It

Don't let the name fool you, there's a lot more to Outback Steakhouse than just steaks, delicious as those may be. Its seafood range is no less formidable. You can find a little bit of everything, from tuna and salmon to grilled shrimp, and its lobster selection has even earned a spot in Tasting Table's list of steakhouse chain lobster dishes worth ordering. As a matter of fact, if there's anything that you should be driving to Outback Steakhouse for, it's the lobster tails.

Outback uses cold water lobster which arrives at your table steamed to succulent and tender perfection. As expected, its delicate sweetness is steeped in buttery goodness. Opt for the grill option and you will revel in an additional smoky undertone as well. Each portion includes two tails and is meant to be served with two other sides, such as seasoned rice, fries, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, chili, soups, and many more.

You might also find the steamed lobster tail accompanying the steakhouse's Victoria's filet mignon steak (one of the top contenders in our ranking of popular Outback Steakhouse menu items); the pairing encapsulating pure decadence on a wooden platter. Take the opportunity to try the Tuesday Tails special, featuring steamed lobster tail, sirloin steak, and a few other side dishes — all priced from $24.99.