Bigger Does Not Mean Better When It Comes To A Lobster And Its Meat

Whether it's Maine, Massachusetts, Florida, or any other lobster-fishing states in America, the crustacean is a gourmet commodity that's synonymous with high-end dining. As such, you'd think the old adage of "bigger being better" applies, with larger lobsters offering more meat to enjoy. As it turns out, this is one of many lobster myths you need to stop believing. Smaller crustaceans are actually tastier and more tender than their larger siblings. So, adhering to the idea of "the more, the merrier," you'll have a better feast when your plate is piled with youngsters.

Generally speaking, petite lobsters are younger in age, making them softer, sweeter, and more delicate on the palate. Large ones, by contrast, have been around the ocean-block a few times, building up muscle fibers with all that swimming and molting. This results in meat that's often tougher and more on the rubbery side. Since more juvenile crustaceans haven't bulked up yet, their muscle fibers and connective tissues are finer and looser.

Petite lobsters also cook more quickly and uniformly, delivering that moist and buttery texture and flavor that's famous in the world of sea-centric cuisine. A large lobster — though impressive when plopped onto a serving platter – can cook unevenly due to its mass as outer edges that are closer to the heat source will be ready long before its interior flesh. You may even need to remove the meat from its shell for more consistent cooking when incorporating the crustacean into any of the classic lobster recipes adored by seafood lovers.