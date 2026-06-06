Texas Roadhouse Vs LongHorn Vs Outback Steakhouse: Which Has The Most Budget-Friendly Ribeye?
Thanks to steakhouse chains like Texas Roadhouse, LongHorn Steakhouse, and Outback Steakhouse, a hearty steak dinner doesn't have to mean breaking the bank. These casual dining chains have made waves over the years for their flavorful cuts and fried sides, but which of these popular restaurants is grilling up the most affordable ribeye steak? We compared all three to find an answer.
All three offer a boneless and a bone-in cut of ribeye, with Texas Roadhouse offering different weight options for its cut. We based our price comparison on a Chicagoland location for each restaurant, so exact prices may vary slightly depending on where in the world you're dining. Ultimately, however, it's Texas Roadhouse that takes the cake when it comes to the most budget-friendly ribeye, with the 12-ounce cut coming in at $27.99. If you were wondering, it also happens to be the best cut of steak at Texas Roadhouse. Comparatively, LongHorn's 12-ounce ribeye is priced at $29.29, while the Outback ribeye, at the most expensive, goes for $29.99, though it is served in a larger 13-ounce cut.
Technically, if you break it down by price-per-ounce, then the Outback ribeye is a slightly better value, but not one that your stomach (or wallet) would likely notice much. Outback also goes above and beyond with a 15-ounce Down Under Delmonico Ribeye for $34.49. In terms of value and the ribeye meal as a whole, each restaurant serves its ribeye with the choice of two sides, so they're all pretty similar in that sense. All in all, if you're looking to enjoy the most affordable ribeye between Outback, LongHorn, and Texas Roadhouse, the latter is the spot to be.
The nitty gritty of comparing costs and value of each restaurant's ribeye steak
For serious steak lovers out there, Texas Roadhouse, Outback Steakhouse, and LongHorn Steakhouse all offer a bone-in ribeye steak along with the more affordable boneless cuts on the menu — and the prices compare differently. All three restaurants serve this cut in a 20-ounce portion, with the cheapest coming from LongHorn at $35.79. This is compared to the 20-ounce bone-in ribeye at Texas Roadhouse ($35.99) and Outback Steakhouse ($36.48).
Since ribeye tends to be rich in flavor and densely marbled, it's a great cut of meat to compare between different competing restaurants. Between the many different cuts of steak available, ribeye is quite popular thanks to its scrumptious beefy flavor and fair portion size. At joints like LongHorn, Outback, and Texas Roadhouse, specifically, it's often considered one of the best menu items.
In fact, the bone-in ribeye took top spot when we ranked every Texas Roadhouse steak and the ribeye is also LongHorn Steakhouse's best-selling steak, beating out other premium cuts like the filet mignon. When it's all said and done, you can rest easy knowing that you can't go wrong choosing between these three popular steakhouse chains for your ribeye. When it comes to comparing the complimentary breads, however, the competition might get a little more heated.