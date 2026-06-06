Texas Roadhouse Vs LongHorn Vs Outback Steakhouse: Which Has The Most Budget-Friendly Ribeye?

Thanks to steakhouse chains like Texas Roadhouse, LongHorn Steakhouse, and Outback Steakhouse, a hearty steak dinner doesn't have to mean breaking the bank. These casual dining chains have made waves over the years for their flavorful cuts and fried sides, but which of these popular restaurants is grilling up the most affordable ribeye steak? We compared all three to find an answer.

All three offer a boneless and a bone-in cut of ribeye, with Texas Roadhouse offering different weight options for its cut. We based our price comparison on a Chicagoland location for each restaurant, so exact prices may vary slightly depending on where in the world you're dining. Ultimately, however, it's Texas Roadhouse that takes the cake when it comes to the most budget-friendly ribeye, with the 12-ounce cut coming in at $27.99. If you were wondering, it also happens to be the best cut of steak at Texas Roadhouse. Comparatively, LongHorn's 12-ounce ribeye is priced at $29.29, while the Outback ribeye, at the most expensive, goes for $29.99, though it is served in a larger 13-ounce cut.

Technically, if you break it down by price-per-ounce, then the Outback ribeye is a slightly better value, but not one that your stomach (or wallet) would likely notice much. Outback also goes above and beyond with a 15-ounce Down Under Delmonico Ribeye for $34.49. In terms of value and the ribeye meal as a whole, each restaurant serves its ribeye with the choice of two sides, so they're all pretty similar in that sense. All in all, if you're looking to enjoy the most affordable ribeye between Outback, LongHorn, and Texas Roadhouse, the latter is the spot to be.