Culver's is a fan favorite for its delicious ButterBurgers, placing it among the best burger chains in America. Culver's also stands out with unique Midwestern specialties, including menu items like Wisconsin cheese curds and frozen custard. But burgers and dairy aren't the only menu items that set Culver's apart from its competition — fans gush over Culver's unique tartar sauce recipe for its unique taste and texture. As one Redditor proclaimed, "They seriously need to sell their tartar sauce by the bottle. We love it!"

What makes Culver's tartar sauce taste so good? The answer lies in a combination of ingredients. Culver's tartar sauce comes from a proprietary recipe that features the common mayo base with pimentos, capers, sweet pickle relish, and green olives. Pickle relish and capers are common tartar sauce ingredients that cut through the richness of the mayo and complement an umami-rich fish. But the use of both sweet relish and pimentos also contribute a sweetness that balances the tang and saltiness of the briney ingredient.

Perhaps the most unique ingredient in Culver's tartar sauce is green olives, which bring saltiness and umami savoriness to round out the flavor profile. Culver's uses the tartar sauce to compliment the cod on it's North Atlantic cod sandwich — and the chain is as picky about where it gets its fish as it is about its sauce. A high-quality fish and flavorful tartar sauce puts Culver's fish sandwich way ahead of McDonald's Filet-O-Fish.