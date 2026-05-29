Coming out of America's Dairyland, it should be no surprise that Culver's flagship burger is called the ButterBurger — thanks to the buttery roll on which it is served. But despite hailing from landlocked Wisconsin, the seafood offerings of this fast food chain's menu are surprisingly respectable. The nearly 1,100 Culver's restaurants across the U.S. serve up both butterfly jumbo shrimp and North Atlantic cod sandwiches, as well as plate dinners in which these proteins are flanked by a pair of sides and a dinner roll.

According to Culver's proclaimed ethos, sourcing the best ingredients is the key to providing a good meal to its customers — and for its fish, that starts way up north in the Barents Sea. The Barents Sea might not be a particularly familiar one for many, but it is a very significant one for cod, the fish you'll find fried and nestled in the center of a buttered hoagie bun at Culver's. As a marginal sea, the Barents is considered a part of the Arctic Ocean, but the name describes an area above the Arctic Circle, north of Norway and Russia, and east of Novaya Zemlya.

The Barents Sea is incredibly abundant, with the cold, nutrient-rich waters creating the most productive cod fishery in the world. It is these conditions that Culver's credits for the quality of its fried fish, claiming that the combination of frigid temperatures and plenty of nutrients leads to a slower-growing fish with a richer flavor.