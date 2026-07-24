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Back in the day when refrigerators were called iceboxes, a brilliant dessert trend that required no oven at all took the culinary world by storm: the icebox cake. This no-bake dessert is typically made by layering cookies or graham crackers with layers of creamy fillings, all stacked in a baking dish that chills and produces sliceable layers. Icebox cakes are sweet, creamy, and crunchy all in one bite, and they are the perfect solution when it's too hot to turn on the oven. In this caramel banana icebox cake recipe, I borrow a bananas Foster-inspired technique by sizzling the bananas in brown sugar and butter to take on a toffee-like flavor before layering them into the cake. We're pairing the caramelized bananas with cool banana pudding and fluffy whipped topping, then adding drizzles of caramel sauce to finish things off.

I love a dessert that can be made ahead, and an icebox cake is definitely one that you'll want to plan to make in advance since it requires at least 6 hours of chill time. Even though this icebox cake does involve a little stovetop cooking, it's worth that little bit of cook time (and, no, you won't have to turn on the oven at all).