10 Discontinued Fast Food Hot Dogs You Probably Forgot Existed
Hot dogs are a quintessential American treat. Born from old-country European sausage-making traditions, the origin story of the hot dog can be traced back to both Germany and Austria, where its predecessors were called frankfurters and wieners, respectively. So why are hot dogs called hot dogs? The unique history of this American sausage began when German immigrants introduced the "dachsund sausage" around the mid-1800s by selling them from pushcarts around New York City and Coney Island. Over a century later, we can't imagine a ballgame, state fair, or backyard barbecue without hot dogs.
Fast food is also considered an American institution, with big chains like McDonald's and Burger King historically spreading across the country, and then eventually, the world. Yet, oddly, hot dogs haven't gotten a lot of traction with most of the major fast food chains. You would think that offering an iconic American food at an iconic American chain would be a slam dunk, but in practice, it hasn't worked out that way.
That's not to say that multiple chains haven't made the effort. Many of the fast food industry's biggest players have tried, and mostly failed, to make fast food hot dogs happen. In tribute to the memory of those efforts, here are some of the discontinued fast food hot dogs you forgot about, or may not have even realized ever existed.
1. Burger King grilled hot dogs
There are quite a few different ways to cook hot dogs. Gas stations and convenience stores often use a grill of heated rollers, which heats the dogs gently and evenly. Home cooks, as well as cooks at many restaurants, boil or steam them. And then others insist that hot dogs are at their very best only when grilled.
Burger King, which has built its entire identity around flame-broiled burgers, at one time attempted to appeal to lovers of grilled hot dogs. The company launched not one, but two, all-beef hot dogs in 2016 — the Classic Grilled Dog, which was topped with relish, chopped onions, ketchup, and mustard, and the Chili Cheese Grilled Dog, which was topped with chili and shredded cheese. The chain was so enthusiastic about the launch, that it even hired Snoop Dogg to make an employee training video for Burger King.
Despite all of the in-house excitement, the hot dogs didn't seem create a lot of positive barking from Burger King's customers. So instead, the initiative died with a whimper, as the menu item lasted only about six months. A few mournful loyalists posted on Reddit that they were disappointed in the dogs' disappearance, but they seem outnumbered by snarky commenters mocking the hot dogs' quality, as well as price point.
2. The long-gone Lum's chain
While we kicked off this roundup by saying that fast food and hot dogs never really connected in a meaningful way, that's not completely true. In the 1960s and '70s, one chain grew into a national presence — with hundreds of locations — with its hot dogs shining in the spotlight.
Lum's Restaurants was founded in 1956 in Miami Beach, Florida, by brothers Clifford and Stuart Perlman. Its signature hot dogs were steamed in beer and served with sherry-flavored sauerkraut. Also offering an burgers, sandwiches, and an international beer selection, the chain expanded to over 400 locations in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Europe by the early 1970s.
So, whatever happened to hot dog chain Lum's? The good times didn't last. The Perlman's sold the chain to focus on other business ventures, and reckless expansion and mismanagement under a series of other owners left the chain in serious financial straits. In 1982, its then-owners filed for bankruptcy, leaving behind a dwindling number of restaurants. The last holdout, in Bellevue, Nebraska, closed in 2017. You can always simmer your hot dogs in beer for a hoppy kick, or to try to recreate it in a style similar to Lum's.
3. Wendy's hot dogs
If you remember fast food chain Wendy's hot dogs, you were probably just at the right age for remembering John Hughes and his Brat Pack movies of the 1980s, as well. There's even a funny, famous scene from Hughes' film "The Great Outdoors," where John Candy and Dan Aykroyd's characters are discussing what hot dogs are made of.
Frankly — pun intended — if you're the right age to remember Wendy's hot dogs, you may even be wondering if you'd completely imagined them. There's not a whole lot of evidence out there showing that the dog ever existed, except for a couple of back-in-the-day commercials on YouTube. One from the dogs' 1985 launch showed hot dogs with available toppings like cheese and Wendy's well-known chili, and another from 1989 promoted a Chicago-style dog, as well as a chili cheese dog.
By the time of the second commercial, it seemed the chain's commitment to the dogs was slipping. The Chicago-style hot dog was offered only as a limited-time special, and wieners altogether disappeared from the menus of Wendy's restaurants shortly thereafter. Some commenters on the video posts remembered the hot dogs actually being pretty good, with commenter saying she didn't believe they existed at the chain at all. Perhaps, if they wanted to appeal to the Brat Pack generation, they should have tried brats instead.
4. Pup 'n' Taco
It's hard to guess why burger chains have had so much difficulty succeeding with hot dogs, given that burgers and dogs classically go together at backyard cookouts. Hot dogs and tacos, on the other hand, do seem like they would be an odd couple.
But, longtime Angelenos have cherished memories of exactly that unlikely pair. A pioneering Los Angeles-based chain called Pup 'n' Taco built its menu around combining foods like tacos and tostadas with hot dogs, and even pastrami sandwiches. That eclectic selection of menu items might look random to an outsider, but it actually encapsulated the changing nature of the LA area's ethnic makeup during the middle years of the 20th century.
Pup 'n' Taco launched in 1956, growing steadily through the 1960s, and then expanding sharply in the '70s across Southern California and into New Mexico. Unfortunately for the family-owned chain, rising real estate costs put a damper on future expansion, so in 1984 the owners sold all 99 California locations to Taco Bell. Three locations in Albuquerque, New Mexico were not included in that deal, however, with the last Pup 'n' Taco closing as late as 2013.
5. McDonald's McHotDog
Hot dogs introduced on menus at Burger King and Wendy's didn't last, but what about McDonald's? The Golden Arches took a shot at selling wieners as well — despite outspoken objections of fast food pioneer Ray Kroc, the man who made the chain the colossus it is today.
McDonald's then-head honcho wasn't keen on hot dogs as a product, because he was famously a stickler about the ingredients going into his products. Nonetheless, after Kroc stepped away from his leadership role, hot dog boosters within the company got their way. The resulting product was called the McHotDog.
If you're scratching your head right now as you wonder, "I don't remember that," you might be able to quickly guess how the story ended. The McHotDog came and went in the late 1990s without leaving much of a mark, except in the form of a few old television commercials that have turned up on YouTube. Hot dogs make an appearance at McDonald's in some non-U.S. markets from time to time, but overall, the McHotDog should join rank as one of the most discontinued McDonald's menu items we don't miss at all, and is considered one of the biggest flops in McDonald's history.
6. Jack in the Box Mini Corn Dogs
Jack in the Box has kind of been a square peg in the proverbial round hole of burger chains. It occupies an odd niche, with a diverse menu that offers tacos, wraps, chicken, protein bowls, as well as a surprising number of salads, alongside its burger options.
With that something-for-everyone approach, you might be surprised to find that there aren't any hot dogs at all on the menu. But that wasn't always the case. Back in 2012, Jack in the Box joined other fast food chains and started offering a kind of hot dog to its customers. But it wasn't the traditional hot dog in a bun, rather, the item came in the form of a pack of miniature corn dogs, as part of the restaurant's then-growing line of extensive finger food options.
You might think that the item would've been a winner, especially with its bite-size convenience. Unfortunately, the dogs didn't seem to find a way into diners' hearts. The corn dogs were soon discontinued, and the internet isn't exactly flooding with laments for them, either. Given why a Jack In the Box comeback may be tough for the fast food chain, we wouldn't be surprised to find the corn dogs joining the list of discontinued Jack in the Box items we'll probably never see again.
7. Pizza Hut's Hot Dog Bites pizza
If hot dogs are a dubious fit for hamburger chains, they're downright weird for a pizza chain. Sure, a lot of us might put sliced hot dogs on a pizza for our kids, but you might not expect one of the highest-profile pizza chains to actually sell a pizza made with wieners.
Yet Pizza Hut did exactly that, with its Hot Dog Bites pizza. The limited-time offer was added to its menu in 2015, featuring a crust in which miniature hot dogs wrapped in dough, like pigs-in-blankets, formed a ring around the pizza. The company has successfully tried a number of things over the years — like its stuffed crusts, for example. But what you should know about Pizza Hut's hot dog-stuffed crust pizza is, it didn't have quite the impact the chain might have been hoping for.
The idea was actually inspired by Pizza Hut's international operations, which had similar offerings performing profitably across much of Asia. It didn't land well with American customers, though, as it seemed like a weird fast food menu item that felt completely off-brand. It ranks among Pizza Hut's most unusual menu items of all time, but variations are still sold at some non-U.S. operations. Pizza Hut Canada introduced the Hot Dog Stuffed Crust Pizza for a limited time in the spring of 2026, and it even made our list of best new fast food pizzas of 2026 so far.
8. Corn Dog Nibblers at White Castle
White Castle is one of the oldest fast food chains in the U.S., with its first location opening in Wichita in 1921. Over a century later, White Castle is still in operation, still successful, and still family-owned, making it one of the great, homegrown American Midwest success stories. It's no exaggeration to say that White Castle paved the way for fast food burger chains.
White Castle's success was built on small burgers — the precursor to what we now know and love as sliders — cooked quickly, and sold in quantity. One miniature burger might not necessarily fill you up, but with the price being so inexpensive, you could purchase more than one. The concept of small bites extends to the chain's side dishes, including its nugget-sized Nibblers items. In the summer of 2026, White Castle's menu included Fish and Hash Brown Nibblers, but other options have come and gone over the years.
One of those past menu items was Corn Dog Nibblers, which were bite-sized corn dogs made from chicken wieners, encased in honey cornbread. The item hasn't appeared on the menu in years, but did seem to come and go as one of the chain's limited-time offerings from time to time, like other transient options such as Sloppy Joe Sliders and Mac N' Cheese Nibblers. Redditors seemed to like the Corn Dog Nibblers, and some expressed that they wished the chain would bring them back.
9. Burger King corn dogs
Not many people seem to recall Burger King's menu including hot dogs of any kind, much less remembering that it served the aforementioned grilled hot dogs. But in fact, the iconic burger chain had more than one experiment with hot dogs in its illustrious history, when it tested out corn dogs.
When big chains like Burger King decide to add new items to its menu, the items are many times tested first in a limited number of markets, oftentimes with focus groups providing feedback to help fine-tune marketing strategies. So in 2015, when the company test-drove its grilled hot dogs in Michigan and Maryland, it also tested out corn dogs. Sometimes, as with the corn dogs, the items don't make nationwide menu rollouts.
If you lived outside of those two markets, the only way you might have ever known that the corn dogs existed was by reading news stories about the test launch. Because customers didn't see the corn dogs on menus throughout the U.S., it's easy to guess how the test-market results read. It's no surprise, then, that the corn dogs are one of the fast food hot dogs that completely disappeared from menus.
10. McDonald's Hot Dog McNuggets
After working your way through this list, you might think it's odd that a successful chain like Burger King would take two swings at offering some version of the hot dog, with both tries being unsuccessful. Yet McDonald's, the top-seller in the worldwide fast food market, is guilty of basically the same thing.
Here's the fun part — it was McHotDogs that was the chain's second swing at the concept. In the early 1990s, the burger giants had an earlier hot dog concept, Hot Dog McNuggets. In fairness to the Golden Arches, and the marketing team behind the idea, it's hard to fault what must have been the logic behind it. Kids seem to love hot dogs, and kids seem to love McNuggets; therefore, kids should've really loved these!
It's a good thing McDonald's first ran the Hot Dog McNuggets past test markets in Wichita, Kansas. They gave the test a good effort, backing the initiative with television advertising, but, since they didn't make the national menu, we can only assume that results must have been underwhelming. And, to add the to weirdness, it seems that finding YouTube videos of old commercials or perusing online forums such as Reddit are the only ways we can prove that the nuggets ever existed. Maybe the chain should have listened to its former CEO Ray Croc, and why he didn't think McDonald's should sell hot dogs.