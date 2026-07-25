10 Discontinued Fast Food Hot Dogs You Probably Forgot Existed

Hot dogs are a quintessential American treat. Born from old-country European sausage-making traditions, the origin story of the hot dog can be traced back to both Germany and Austria, where its predecessors were called frankfurters and wieners, respectively. So why are hot dogs called hot dogs? The unique history of this American sausage began when German immigrants introduced the "dachsund sausage" around the mid-1800s by selling them from pushcarts around New York City and Coney Island. Over a century later, we can't imagine a ballgame, state fair, or backyard barbecue without hot dogs.

Fast food is also considered an American institution, with big chains like McDonald's and Burger King historically spreading across the country, and then eventually, the world. Yet, oddly, hot dogs haven't gotten a lot of traction with most of the major fast food chains. You would think that offering an iconic American food at an iconic American chain would be a slam dunk, but in practice, it hasn't worked out that way.

That's not to say that multiple chains haven't made the effort. Many of the fast food industry's biggest players have tried, and mostly failed, to make fast food hot dogs happen. In tribute to the memory of those efforts, here are some of the discontinued fast food hot dogs you forgot about, or may not have even realized ever existed.