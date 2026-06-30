5 Best New Fast Food Pizzas Of 2026 So Far
In 2026, it's hard to imagine there are any innovations left in the pizza world. The first delivery pizza in America dates back to at least 1939 when a Detroit pizza place was willing to drop a hot pizza right at your doorstep. This was even more impressive given that fewer than half of Americans had telephones, per the National Post. With a population of 130 million and just 26 million vehicles, only one in five Americans even had a car. Nevertheless, pizza today isn't just thriving. It's evolving.
You know about thin-crust pizza and pan pizza. You know deep dish, New York, and Detroit-style pizza. You know stuffed crust and you may have even tried a grandma pie or Philadelphia's tomato pie. But there are plenty of other styles of pizza out there, and 2026 has brought in some new innovations to the fast food pizza world that have fans salivating.
These may not all be your cup of tea, or slice of pizza as the case may be. Sometimes a pizza place needs to lean into the wow factor to get attention these days. According to data from Snappy, there are over 64,000 pizza places in America, so it's not always easy to stand out from the crowd. But these new pizzas have garnered press and online buzz. The next time you're feeling that craving, maybe they'll hit the spot.
Little Caesars Webberoni
Presales for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" tickets broke records, meaning audiences are ready for more Peter Parker. Little Caesars hopped on this web-slinging bandwagon and came up with the Webberoni pizza promotion. Loaded with two kinds of toasted cheese and shredded pepperoni in a way that kind of makes the pizza look like a spider web, fans on Reddit already love it.
The shredded pepperoni crispier edges than traditional pepperoni, so there's more texture per bite. If your favorite part of a pepperoni pizza is the crispy bits, the Webberoni is right up your alley. "I hope they keep the topping around," said one Little Caesars manager on Reddit. "It's so much better." Another Redditor said the pepperoni "is a little spicier pepperoni than the normal ones, not crazy spicy or anything but it is better quality."
A large Webberoni is $8.99, but the toasted cheese blend and the shredded pepperoni can be added as toppings on any pizza. When we ranked pizza places, we noted Little Caesars is where you want to go for great deals, and the Webberoni keeps up that trend.
Little Caesars also has the Webberoni available as Hot-N-Ready pizza for walk-ins. The pizza comes in a Spider-Man themed box, but it's only available for a limited time. Starting July 6, the pizza will also come with a mini poster that changes every week, giving you an excuse to order the pizza a second or third time.
Pizza Hut's Crispy Parm Stuffed crust
Pizza Hut is well known for its innovations. While there is still debate over who truly invented stuffed crust pizza in the 1990s, Pizza Hut is the chain that brought it to the masses. Since then, the Hut has given the world some other innovations including pizza caviar and now the Crispy Parm Pan Pizza. The pizza is exactly what you'd guess with crispy parmesan cheese spread all over the outer crust, baked golden so that you get that cheesy crunch when you take a bite. The whole pizza also includes more cheese than usual. A medium, one-topping pizza starts at $10, but additional toppings or other tweaks will cost a little more.
Pizza Hut did some research before unveiling this pizza and determined that 19% of diners don't actually bother finishing the crust. The chain has used that figure in its marketing, presenting this as a pizza made to entice people to finish the crust.
Fans who have tried it are giving some positive feedback. One Redditor said, "Got one today and it was pretty amazing." On YouTube, reviews have praised not just the crunch but the taste of the Parmesan. The cheese used for the crust has a strong taste, so if you like real Parmesan that doesn't get overpowered by other ingredients, it's a good choice.
Papa John's new pan pizza
This one is sort of new and sort of not. Papa John's had tried pan pizza previously and it didn't work out. In 2016, reviews called the pizza doughy, undercooked, and lacking flavor. A 2005 plan to roll out pan pizza also failed because people disliked the crust back then, too. This is par for the course for Papa John's, which our taste tester once ranked as having the worst pepperoni pizza.
Papa John's is hoping the third time's a charm, as the brand introduces a pan pizza it has been working on for a decade. This new version has been described as having a lighter and fluffier dough which should be more pleasing to customers this time around. Also, with some crispy caramelized cheese baked onto the bottom of the dough, the taste is elevated above the chain's past attempts.
On top, Papa John's is using a six-cheese blend of provolone, Fontina, Asiago, Parmesan, Romano, and classic mozzarella. The crust also has Parmesan cheese and Papa John's garlic sauce baked into it. Right now the pizza is only available in a medium size and costs $11.99 with one topping.
One Redditor called it a "ripper" and named it their favorite item on the Papa John's menu. Other reviewers on YouTube were surprised by what an improvement it was compared to the last attempt Papa John's made, calling the new pie buttery and airy.
Pizza Hut's hot dog stuffed crust
In 2015, Pizza Hut rolled out a hot dog stuffed crust pizza that had what were essentially pigs in a blanket surrounding the pizza, with the 2026 version taking a different approach. Available during baseball season in Canada, the pizza features whole wieners baked into the crust. Each slice had one single frank inside, making a thick, meaty crust experience. The pizza came with packets of Heinz ketchup and mustard, too.
When we tried one, the bottom crust was a little too thin and the hot dog was very salty. It seemed to be a bit greasier than a typical pizza from Pizza Hut, but it would be hard to cut back on that while also hiding hot dogs inside the crust, logistics being what they are. For a true hot dog fan, the pizza fairly seamlessly blends the two dishes together. The crust works as a makeshift hot dog bun and the combo shines most when topped with some mustard to cut through the grease. The final bite of just hot dog wrapped in crust, topped with mustard, makes the whole experience worth it.
The pizza made such a stir, it became a joke on SNL, got plenty of buzz on social media, and left more than one fan referring to the pie as genius on Reddit. Though it was only available for sale in Canada, for a very limited time the Fort Erie Pizza Hut, just across the United States-Canada border, was offering the pizza at 50% off for Americans.
Pizza Pizza's Volcano Dipper
North of the border once more, Canada's Pizza Pizza chain is offering the Volcano Dipper pizza. It's the unexpected mashup between a science fair project and dinner that you never knew you needed. The center of the pizza features a cup forged out of dough holding a cheese-covered garlic sauce dip. A similar pizza debuted a couple of years ago in Japan, and Domino's in Singapore has a version filled with liquid cheese for dipping.
The dough is thin and crispy, which makes for a nice, crunchy contrast to the garlic dip. Instead of tomato sauce, there's more garlic below the cheese and toppings. That means this pizza is an ideal experience for anyone who loves garlic bread with pizza toppings. One reviewer from Smoochfood who tried the pizza called it "the undisputed champion of the menu."
The novelty of the pizza is getting a lot of attention online, and even people who haven't tried it see the fun of it. "I mean, breadbowls are tasty, stuffed crust is tasty, so I totally see the logic behind this thing," said one Redditor.
Pizza places in America have yet to catch on to this trend. However, you can find videos on Instagram that show you how to make it yourself if you can't visit our northern neighbor. The hardest part to figure out is the volcano portion, but it's easy enough to create by laying the raw dough over an oven-safe bowl then pressing it in before baking.