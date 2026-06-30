5 Best New Fast Food Pizzas Of 2026 So Far

In 2026, it's hard to imagine there are any innovations left in the pizza world. The first delivery pizza in America dates back to at least 1939 when a Detroit pizza place was willing to drop a hot pizza right at your doorstep. This was even more impressive given that fewer than half of Americans had telephones, per the National Post. With a population of 130 million and just 26 million vehicles, only one in five Americans even had a car. Nevertheless, pizza today isn't just thriving. It's evolving.

You know about thin-crust pizza and pan pizza. You know deep dish, New York, and Detroit-style pizza. You know stuffed crust and you may have even tried a grandma pie or Philadelphia's tomato pie. But there are plenty of other styles of pizza out there, and 2026 has brought in some new innovations to the fast food pizza world that have fans salivating.

These may not all be your cup of tea, or slice of pizza as the case may be. Sometimes a pizza place needs to lean into the wow factor to get attention these days. According to data from Snappy, there are over 64,000 pizza places in America, so it's not always easy to stand out from the crowd. But these new pizzas have garnered press and online buzz. The next time you're feeling that craving, maybe they'll hit the spot.