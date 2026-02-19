Pizza Hut's 12 Most Unusual Menu Items Of All Time
If you're like us, then when you're craving pizza, you're often looking for something pretty simple. Perhaps you want the cheesy, melty experience of a good cheese pizza, or maybe you prefer the subtle crisp of pepperoni. But just because you're ordering a pizza doesn't mean you always have to go for a status quo dish, especially when you're visiting Pizza Hut. Sure, this chain has all the pizza classics you know and love, but it's also boasted some rather unusual and unexpected dishes over the years.
We're talking pizzas topped with polarizing fruit, pizzas that riff on other dishes entirely, and pizzas with the most unusual crusts you could ever imagine. Are some of these dishes gimmicky? Yes, but others sound delicious and may be worth trying if they're still on the menu at your local Pizza Hut. Let's take a closer look at some of the most unusual Pizza Hut menu items of all time, and you might be inspired to experiment with new pizza recipes at home (or grab your favorite pie from the Hut).
Cheesy Beef Poutine Pizza
You know those times when you know you're craving some sort of indulgent dish, but can't figure out what you want? You've thought of grabbing a burger, maybe a burrito, even a good fried chicken sandwich, and nothing sounds like it's going to hit the spot. Well, opting for Pizza Hut's Cheesy Beef Poutine Pizza gives you a chance of satisfying those cravings, since this pizza combines two iconic dishes in one. You have the classic pizza base, enhanced by the ingredients you'd usually find in poutine, including shaved steak, gravy, and cheese curds, finished off with some mozzarella cheese for extra creaminess.
This dish was rolled out in 2013 on the Canadian market as part of the chain's "Something For Every Canadian" menu. Unfortunately, though, it was only available for a limited time. If you're looking for some of the same flavors, you can always make classic poutine at home, then put all those toppings atop pizza crust. Somehow, though, it sounds like it would be more appetizing when it's delivered straight to your door late at night. Sadly, we guess we'll never find out.
Durian Pizza
It's no secret that durian is controversial. The fruit, which grows in parts of Asia, is known for its incredibly pungent aroma, which some describe as smelling like sewage or rotten onion. Doesn't sound very appetizing, right? But others claim that it doesn't taste as bad as it smells, and there are plenty of people out there who absolutely love the fruit. You can't know if you're going to enjoy it until you try it for yourself, but many people think that it's delicious. In fact, it's so popular in China that Pizza Hut introduced a durian-topped pizza to the Chinese menu. Now, it's actually regarded as the best-selling pizza topping at Pizza Huts in the country.
According to one review, the durian flavor and aroma isn't quite as powerful as might be expected if you're acquainted with fresh durian. Although the reviewer didn't particularly like the pizza, they considered it edible and not completely unenjoyable. If you're a big durian fan and you can get yourself to China, it may be worth checking out if you've ever wondered how a savory, fruit-topped pie would taste.
P'Zolo
When you're craving a quick and easy meal, Hot Pockets can be a solid choice. Are they the most delicious things you've ever eaten? Maybe not, but they're hot, cheesy, and filled with savory ingredients that can make for a simple meal. However, Hot Pockets are frozen, making them a convenient food for when you're pinched for time and want to eat a hot meal. So it wasn't exactly clear, then, why Pizza Hut rolled out the P'Zolo, which was regarded by some to be a slightly higher-end Hot Pocket.
These things were basically calzones, but instead of that signature crescent shape, they were formed into long, pizza-ingredient-filled logs. They rolled out in 2012 and were offered for only $3 each (or $5 for two), making us miss the incredible fast food deals from the past. The most classic pizza flavor was the Meat Trio, but you could also snag yourself a Buffalo Chicken or Italian Steak P'zolo from the menu while they still existed.
Hash Bites Crust Pizza
Sure, a lot of pizza chains out there serve stuffed-crust pizza, which offers a cheesier flavor profile for those who can't get enough creamy richness. But Pizza Hut's crust offerings go far beyond the standard stuffed crust. Perhaps one of the chain's all-time best crusts was made of tater tots, for a crispy fast food mashup that's hard not to appreciate.
This pizza was released in New Zealand as part of a promotion in 2016, and it featured hash browns in the form of tater tots on top of the base crust of the pizza, making it perfect for those who can't get enough carbs in their diet. However, it was sadly only available for a limited time. Although the idea resulted in a rather strange-looking pizza, we can't help but think that this was actually a pretty good idea for everyone who craves an extra side dish along with their pizza.
Triple Deckeroni Pizza
Once upon a time, a long, long time ago (which these days means 1996), Pizza Hut decided to make a triple-decker pizza, called the Triple Deckeroni. It featured three separate, thin layers, just in case one standard pizza wasn't enough. It also technically had two crusts, along with six different types of cheese. The pizza was also scattered with a slew of different types of meat to ensure extra satisfaction in every bite. Was it kind of overkill? Very possibly. But it was definitely a novelty for those who were bored with a standard pizza.
There are still fans who fantasize about this arguably strange pizza, with some claiming that it was one of the best specialty pizzas that Pizza Hut ever introduced to the public. However, someone on Reddit who claims to be a former Pizza Hut employee says that these pizzas were a huge pain to prepare, so for their sake, maybe it's best that these are no longer offered on Pizza Hut's menu.
Grilled Cheese Ramen
Japan is far ahead of the United States in so many ways, ranging from toilets to trains. And in some ways, Japan is ahead of the U.S. on the food front as well. For example, Pizza Hut Japan offered grilled cheese ramen. No, we don't mean a grilled cheese ramen pizza (although, to be fair, that would probably be delicious as well), but literally a bowl of ramen covered in a lot of cheese. The gooey, creamy noodles may not seem like they belong at a pizza chain, but honestly, we'd go to nearly any restaurant, regardless of what kind of food it usually serves, simply to get our hands on this dish.
This is ostensibly supposed to be a side dish at Pizza Hut Japan, but it could easily function as the main course on those days when you're looking for a simple, carb- and cheese-filled meal that feels like you're getting a hug. Hopefully, someday, Pizza Hut will bring this incredible, albeit somewhat unusual, offering to North America.
Hot Dog Bites Pizza
If you've ever been in a position where you have to choose between pizza and hot dogs and you couldn't decide what you wanted to eat, we see you, and we feel your pain. It's a tough decision to make when you're craving carbs and processed meat. But at one point in Pizza Hut's history, you actually didn't have to choose, thanks to the chain's Hot Dog Bites Pizza. It was launched in the United States in 2015, after it had already made several appearances in other countries.
Instead of a crust, this pizza featured a ring of what were essentially pigs in blankets — tiny, short hot dogs wrapped in a bread-like crust. It's yet another example of the chain's wacky crusts. Considering it was sold in so many markets, it must have been a hit, and honestly, it sounds like the fast food mashup of our dreams. Maybe, someday, it'll make a reappearance on the pizza chain's menu.
Double Sensation
Arguably one of the strangest-looking pizzas on this list, the Double Sensation was introduced to Pizza Huts in Singapore back in 2012. Considering the fact that Singapore is known as one of the world's great food cities, perhaps Pizza Hut felt like it really had to go all out to appeal to eaters who had such a diverse and delicious array of options from which to choose.
This pizza featured two crusts, one on the exterior that was dotted with what was called a three-flavor cheese, closer to what you'd find on a normal pizza. Then there was a smaller crust toward the center of the pie, which was filled with cheesy chicken sausage. That's not the only thing that sets it apart from one of Pizza Hut's classic American offerings, though. It also came packed with turkey, ham, and chicken, along with an array of veggies and even a maraschino cherry right in the center. It looks a bit intimidating, but it's certainly one of the more attention-grabbing options listed here.
Cheeseburger Crust Pizza
Surprise! We have yet another strangely crusted pizza on our list. This time, it's Pizza Hut's Cheeseburger Crust Pizza, also known as the Crown Crust Burger Pizza, and it seems like it falls safely into the category of fast food mashup, like so many of the other menu items here. Launched by Pizza Hut Middle East in April of 2012, it had a crust made of — you guessed it — particularly small hamburgers. They were essentially meat and cheese bundles nestled into the crust of the pizza, making for an indulgent bite that didn't force you to choose whether you wanted pizza or hamburgers.
This pizza was rolled out in 12 countries throughout the Middle East, including Jordan, Egypt, and Lebanon. If you ask us, this is actually one of the better ideas on this list, although perhaps not quite as coherent as the hot dog iteration of the same dish. Still, though, for those who like their pizza with extra meat, it's a combo that makes sense.
Grass Turtle Pizza
If you're looking for a pizza that looks as good as it tastes (or maybe even looks better than it tastes), then you may want to head to Taiwan to give Pizza Hut's Grass Turtle Pizza a try. It literally looks like a turtle, along with a cheese-filled snake that's slithering across its back. And no, it's not a rough estimation of those characters — there's no mistaking what this pizza is meant to look like. It made its appearance in early 2025 and was only available for a limited time. The food was created to mimic a sort of Taiwanese dumpling called caozaiguo, though it definitely resembles a pizza far more than a dumpling.
But 2025 wasn't the first time that Pizza Hut Taiwan came out with a pizza in this style. The year before, it had rolled out a similar product, although that one was missing the cheesy snake on the back of the turtle.
CheeZee Marmite Stuffed Crust Pizza
If you love yeasty, umami flavors, which seem to pair pretty well with pizza, then you may want to consider a pizza made with Marmite. Marmite is a type of British spread made with yeast extract, and people who love it say that it tastes good on nearly anything. It only makes sense, then, to incorporate it into a pizza somehow, and Pizza Hut managed to do just that with its Marmite Stuffed Crust Pizza. It's what it sounds like: Instead of a standard cheese-stuffed crust, this one was made with a serving of Marmite baked right into the crust, accompanied by some mozzarella for an extra creamy measure.
Unfortunately, though, this pizza wasn't created for the American market. Instead, it debuted in New Zealand back in 2014 and was only sold for a limited time. We bet Marmite lovers are still mourning this one, hoping that Pizza Hut will someday revive it.
Meat Pie Crust Pizza
By this point, it should come as no surprise that Pizza Hut likes to get a little wild with its crusts, and the Meat Pie Crust Pizza is no exception. This wonky-looking creation was offered on the Pizza Hut Australia menu. The chain collaborated with another Australian chain called Four'N Twenty, known for its meat pies. So why not build meat pies directly into the crust?
That's exactly what Pizza Hut did. There were eight pies nestled into the crust, and the topping resembled that of a basic supreme pizza. There was quite a lot going on, making this seem like one of the more indulgent options in Pizza Hut's global offerings. It came out in 2015, which seems to be around the time that Pizza Hut was debuting all kinds of strange crusts. This one, though, sounds like it would've been worth the try, particularly if you're the kind of person who likes a lot of meat on their pizza.