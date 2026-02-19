Pizza Hut's 12 Most Unusual Menu Items Of All Time

If you're like us, then when you're craving pizza, you're often looking for something pretty simple. Perhaps you want the cheesy, melty experience of a good cheese pizza, or maybe you prefer the subtle crisp of pepperoni. But just because you're ordering a pizza doesn't mean you always have to go for a status quo dish, especially when you're visiting Pizza Hut. Sure, this chain has all the pizza classics you know and love, but it's also boasted some rather unusual and unexpected dishes over the years.

We're talking pizzas topped with polarizing fruit, pizzas that riff on other dishes entirely, and pizzas with the most unusual crusts you could ever imagine. Are some of these dishes gimmicky? Yes, but others sound delicious and may be worth trying if they're still on the menu at your local Pizza Hut. Let's take a closer look at some of the most unusual Pizza Hut menu items of all time, and you might be inspired to experiment with new pizza recipes at home (or grab your favorite pie from the Hut).