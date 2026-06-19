9 Weird Fast Food Menu Items That Felt Completely Off-Brand

Do you ever get the urge to do something totally random? Maybe restyle your hair, or try out a new makeup look, or buy an item of clothing that's so not you, for example. Well, it turns out that, sometimes, fast food chains get that itch too.

If you're wondering what on earth we're talking about, all is about to become clear. Here, we're looking at some of the weirdest fast food menu items in recent history — specifically, the ones that felt totally off-brand for the chain in question.

We won't give you too many spoilers, but we will say this: McDonald's once thought that a fruit burger would sell well. Yes, really. But that's not even the oddest story on this list. Taco Bell also thought that slapping a candy bar in bread would reel in more customers through the door, and Pizza Hut decided to reinvent the wheel with a strange processed meat concoction.