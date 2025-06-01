You Can Still Order The McSpaghetti At This US McDonald's Location

When it comes to unique offerings at this Orlando McDonald's, the McSpaghetti is only the beginning. Just a short drive from Walt Disney World and Universal Studios, the restaurant-turned-bonafide-tourist-destination is one of the company's coolest locations in the U.S., featuring two stories of sit-down dining, children's arcades, and PlayPlace-style playground complexes.

While it's unusual to see an arcade in a McDonald's, it's perhaps even more atypical to find an Italian brick pizza oven. Just like the McSpaghetti, the McPizza once existed on the McDonald's menu. Though we may never get it back nationally, it's still in Orlando. With an impressive amount of options, ranging from pepperoni to spinach, mushrooms, and onions, customers can create their own McPizzas, all for an affordable price.

In the mood for dessert? This McDonald's has you covered. At the restaurant's entrance, there's a dedicated McCafé section, serving the typical McDonald's desserts such as apple pies and McFlurries. Also included, though, is an entire display case dedicated to baked goods like cakes, cheesecakes, and pastries. The desserts aren't pre-packaged, with desserts like the Peanut Butter Explosion Cake looking good enough to have come from your local bakery.

You might be wondering how this McDonald's can offer such a vast menu. Well, McDonald's uses a franchise model, meaning private owners can operate a restaurant under their own rules. As such, franchisors can include whichever menu items they see fit, pending corporate approval, and that includes those that are no longer offered nationwide.