The Discontinued McDonald's Seafood You Probably Never Knew About

People often say that absence makes the heart grow fonder, and McDonald's certainly knows how to use that absence to its advantage. Much like the elusive McRib (here's how to fill that McRib void while you wait for its return), the golden-arched fast food giant likes to tease the release of fan-favorite foods, holding them just out of reach like dangling cheese in front of a mouse. Other than the controversial Filet-O-Fish, McDonald's used to serve another popular seafood item, which is currently off the menu but used to make a yearly summer return.

McDonald's introduced the McLobster in 1993, testing the sandwich in New England and Eastern Canada stores with the use of 100% Atlantic lobster meat. Even though it may seem like McDonald's is willing to slap the "Mc" distinction on just about any food and slap it on the menu, the McLobster performed fairly well. McDonald's attempted to take the sandwich nationwide that same year, but after facing supply issues and a lack of profitability, it was removed from menus. The McLobster returned in only the New England area in 2005 and again in 2015, 2016, and 2017. It mysteriously disappeared after the 2017 summer and has yet to return, though the possibility of a resurgence isn't necessarily off the table.