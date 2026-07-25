These Old-School Methods Beat Modern Techniques For Juicy And Tender Meats

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Regardless of how you choose to serve a cut of meat, the general consensus is that it should be juicy and tender. And there is no shortage of tips for the modern cook on how to achieve this, from the choice of meat to overnight brining, searing, and marinades. Your ancestors, however, would have used different methods of keeping meat moist, among them the rhyming pair known as larding and barding.

Larding is the process of threading thin strips of fat through a cut of meat before cooking, essentially to replicate natural fat marbling in leaner meats. You're probably more familiar with barding, even if you don't recognize the name. It involves wrapping fat around the meat to prevent the outside from drying out during cooking. Although they both involve adding fat to the meat, larding moistens the meat from the inside, while barding has more of a protective effect.

Both of these techniques would have been commonly used up until the mid-20th century but have now largely been relegated to culinary theory. A big part of this is that commercially bred meat has more marbling and is more readily available. In the past, people would have been limited to the meat they could raise or obtain locally. With the advent of electric ovens and meat thermometers, it also became easier to avoid overcooking and drying out meat. Finally, the use of lard and other animal fats in cooking has taken a backseat to more heart-friendly vegetable oils. But if you're interested in expanding your culinary skillet, there is still a place to incorporate larding and barding into your cooking.