Wrap Your Pork Tenderloin In Bacon For The Juiciest Meat
Pork tenderloin — two simple words that never fail to spark joy on the dining table. Whether pan-seared, roasted, or baked, it's utter perfection each time. How could anything be better than slicing into the tender meat and relishing its savory-rich taste? Wrapping that juicy cut with bacon, that's how. Joining pork tenderloin on the plate, this extra ingredient is heavenly in every way. From creating an even juicier texture and elevating the flavor profile to amping up the indulgent element, it's a one-ingredient addition that does it all.
It's no secret that bacon is pretty fatty. As it cooks, it renders a flavorful grease that can be used to upgrade various dishes — and pork tenderloin is no exception. The bacon grease completely bastes the tenderloin in its thick moisture, which is then locked in by the wrapping. While pork tenderloin is already tender and juicy, this makes it extraordinarily succulent. The exterior develops crispy edges that contrast the softness inside, bringing fun textural versatility to each bite.
Much like other bacon-wrapped dishes, the flavor infusion is also a highlight. Bacon is renowned for its savory depth and smoky undertone, both of which do wonders for your pork tenderloin. They enrich the flavor profile with another layer, adding a decadent touch that keeps you coming back one forkful after another.
You'll only need a few extra steps
The idea of bacon wrapping a large cut of pork seems intimidating at first, but you'll be happy to know it only requires two or three extra steps compared to the original pork tenderloin dish. Just season or marinate the pork tenderloin as usual, then set it aside as you prepare the bacon. Use thin or regular-cut bacon since it doesn't take too long to cook, so you won't risk overcooking the food inside. As for the number of bacon strips, it all depends on the size of the tenderloin. For about one to two pounds of pork tenderloin, you might need between eight to 10 long slices to completely wrap the meat. Prior to wrapping, you can quickly cook the bacon in the oven for about 15 minutes or 6 to 7 minutes over the stove until it has rendered a bit of fat yet is still flexible.
Moving on to the wrapping, start at the underside and wrap the bacon around the pork. The next strip can overlap about a quarter of an inch, and so on until the meat is fully covered with the seam-side down. Use toothpicks to secure everything and once it's deemed sturdy enough, it's time to hit the pan or the oven. For even more flavors, you can also whip up a quick glaze using sweeteners like sugar, honey, or brown sugar to sweep over the exterior.