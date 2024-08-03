Wrap Your Pork Tenderloin In Bacon For The Juiciest Meat

Pork tenderloin — two simple words that never fail to spark joy on the dining table. Whether pan-seared, roasted, or baked, it's utter perfection each time. How could anything be better than slicing into the tender meat and relishing its savory-rich taste? Wrapping that juicy cut with bacon, that's how. Joining pork tenderloin on the plate, this extra ingredient is heavenly in every way. From creating an even juicier texture and elevating the flavor profile to amping up the indulgent element, it's a one-ingredient addition that does it all.

It's no secret that bacon is pretty fatty. As it cooks, it renders a flavorful grease that can be used to upgrade various dishes — and pork tenderloin is no exception. The bacon grease completely bastes the tenderloin in its thick moisture, which is then locked in by the wrapping. While pork tenderloin is already tender and juicy, this makes it extraordinarily succulent. The exterior develops crispy edges that contrast the softness inside, bringing fun textural versatility to each bite.

Much like other bacon-wrapped dishes, the flavor infusion is also a highlight. Bacon is renowned for its savory depth and smoky undertone, both of which do wonders for your pork tenderloin. They enrich the flavor profile with another layer, adding a decadent touch that keeps you coming back one forkful after another.