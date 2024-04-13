14 Foods To Wrap In Bacon For Easy 2-Ingredient Appetizers
Equal parts salty and smoky, bacon is one of those foods that can upgrade almost any dish. But sometimes, it deserves to be the star of the show rather than a supporting act. Enter these two-ingredient appetizers, which feature a variety of foods wrapped in bacon and cooked to crispy perfection. Think savory crackers, sweet prunes, and staple vegetables like green beans. There's truly something for everyone on this list, whether you're hosting a party or simply trying to spruce up weeknight dinner.
When using bacon to wrap another ingredient, be sure to use thin-cut or regular bacon instead of thicker varieties, as these styles will cook quicker and more thoroughly. This is important not only for taste and quality but for food safety as well. Eating undercooked meat will increase the risk of foodborne illness, especially for folks with compromised immune systems (such as older people and those with chronic conditions). With that in mind, if you're wrapping another meat in bacon, always consider the cooking time of that meat as well. You might need to pre-cook the ingredient if it takes longer to cook than bacon — or vice versa — but rest assured, it will be worth the extra effort. It's worth noting that while each of these two-ingredient recipes tastes amazing as is, you're welcome to customize each one with extras like seasonings or spices. Many of these appetizers also work well with a chunk of cheese, so don't be afraid to get creative.
Shrimp
If you're a fan of seafood, you'll want to add bacon-wrapped shrimp to your to-do list. For starters, it can be made with either frozen or fresh shrimp, depending on what you can find or have on hand. You can also use any size of shrimp you want, including the jumbo kind. Finally, if you're in a pinch or have yet to learn how to prepare shrimp, buy ones that are already peeled and deveined. This will save you time in the kitchen, which can be especially helpful when rushing to serve a crowd.
The best part? This two-ingredient seafood appetizer plays double duty, as any leftovers can be repurposed in a future entrée. For example, chop up the bacon-wrapped shrimp and make tacos, complete with a fruity salsa or grilled pineapple chunks for a tropical-inspired meal. For a simpler take, pair the dish with rice or quinoa and roasted vegetables for an instant dinner.
Dates
If you love the combination of salty and sweet, try wrapping dates in bacon. Dates — which are tropical stone fruits that grow on date palm trees — are naturally high in sugar, giving them a satisfying sweetness that complements the savory notes of bacon. They're also delightfully tender and soft, offering a delicious contrast against the crispiness of bacon.
Note that dried and fresh dates have slightly different flavor profiles, so it's something to consider when shopping at the grocery store. Dried dates, which are more widely available, are chewy and boast a complex, caramel-like flavor. They're also usually pitted, meaning you don't have to remove the pits. Meanwhile, fresh dates are moister and have a milder flavor that's said to be similar to honey. If you're lucky enough to find fresh dates, be sure to remove the pits before wrapping them in bacon. You can do this by slicing the date lengthwise and taking out the pit.
Crackers
Sure, you've had crackers with cold cuts like ham or pepperoni, but what about bacon? You might be surprised to learn that you can wrap crackers in bacon and bake them, resulting in a deliciously crunchy snack. Not only will the crackers become golden brown and extra crispy, but they're the perfect vehicle for bacon grease as well. However, since crackers are small, always slice each bacon strip in half before wrapping it around the cracker. Otherwise, if there are too many layers of bacon around the cracker, it may not cook evenly in the oven.
Since there are so many types of crackers available on the market, the possibilities are endless for this appetizer. For a simpler take, make the dish with classic varieties like butter crackers or saltines. If you're craving more flavor, go for a seasoned version such as everything bagel crackers. Even gluten-free crackers are fair game for this two-ingredient appetizer.
Pineapple
Hawaiian pizza lovers, this one is for you. For a quick two-ingredient appetizer that's sure to please, wrap bacon around pineapple chunks and cook them in the air fryer or convection oven. The cooking process will coax out the natural sweetness of the pineapple, offering a tasty contrast to the smoky bacon flavor. Don't forget to pre-cook the bacon first, which will prevent an undercooked appetizer. From there, simply slice the partially cooked bacon strips in half, wrap them around chunks of pineapple, then secure them with a toothpick before finishing the cooking process.
Both fresh and canned pineapple work for this appetizer, but if you're on a mission to save time, feel free to use the canned version. Just be sure to drain the pineapple to get rid of extra moisture, which will make the bacon soggy. This bacon-wrapped pineapple appetizer is perfect for summer or tropical-themed gatherings, but something tells us you'll want to eat it all year round.
Figs
For another sweet take on bacon-wrapped appetizers, reach for figs. The fruit — which are technically inverted flowers of the fig tree — is rich in natural sugars, which become concentrated and caramelized during cooking. This sweetness is amplified by the saltiness of bacon, creating a culinary party for your taste buds.
As with dates, figs are available both dried and fresh in grocery stores; the dried variety is easier to find. If you'd like to use fresh figs, look for ones that are plump with whole stems. Avoid any figs that are dry, wrinkly, or mushy, as these signs indicate that they're on their way out. While you're at it, try to buy figs in season when they have the best flavor. The fruit peaks twice a year: once in early summer and again later in the summer or early fall.
If you want to expand beyond the two-ingredient status of this appetizer, know that you can stuff both dried and fresh figs with other ingredients. Goat cheese and Parmesan cheese work especially well here, as both options add a welcome tanginess to the sweet-and-salty mix.
Hot dogs
A meat lover's dream come true – bacon-wrapped hot dogs are so easy to prepare. The first step is to cut hot dogs into equal bite-sized pieces — though if you'd like to save time, feel free to use mini hot dogs, also known as smokies. Next, wrap a strip of bacon around each hot dog. The bacon should stick on its own, but if it needs extra support, simply insert a toothpick to secure it. Once cooked in the air fryer or convection oven, the combination is a snack that both kids and adults will adore.
You're not limited to plain hot dogs, though. Store-bought cheese-stuffed hot dogs will add an extra level of flavor without the extra effort. Even pre-cooked breakfast sausages can be used here, which can be especially tasty for a brunch spread. Regardless of the type of hot dog you use, this two-ingredient bacon-wrapped appetizer will pair well with any sauce that's traditionally served with hot dogs, including ketchup or mustard.
Scallops
If you're seeking a fancier take on the bacon-wrapped appetizer, reach for scallops. Though more expensive than other options, this approach will be worth it if you love seafood. Again, you'll need to partially cook the bacon strips before wrapping them around scallops, as this will ensure they fully crisp up. It's also a good idea to cut each strip of bacon in half for even and thorough cooking.
To buy scallops, you can either visit your local fishmonger or the seafood section of the grocery store. When purchasing scallops from the latter, look for ones that are firm; the packaging shouldn't have excess liquid. Also, when you open the package, the scallops should smell slightly sweet. If they have a somewhat sour odor, you should toss them immediately, as this is a sign that they've gone bad. Also, keep in mind that scallops should be cooked within one day of buying. So, if you're planning to make bacon-wrapped scallops for a party or gathering, you'll have to plan your shopping trip carefully.
Tater tots
You can never go wrong with potatoes and bacon, as proven by this two-ingredient appetizer. The recipe starts with frozen tater tots, which are thawed and then wrapped with thin strips of bacon. Once cooked in the convection oven or air fryer, the combination transforms into crispy orbs of goodness. However, due to the small and compact size of tater tots, cut the bacon in half width-wise and then cut in half again lengthwise. This way, the strips of bacon will be thin enough to fully wrap around each tot.
Though bacon-wrapped tater tots are delicious as is, it's possible to add even more flavors to the mix. For example, for more savory elements, sprinkle shredded cheese on top of the tots about five minutes before the cooking time is up. Alternatively, if you want a burst of sweetness, coat the bacon-wrapped tater tots in brown sugar before baking. Serve bacon-wrapped tots on game day, as an after-school snack, or as part of a breakfast spread. They work well with ketchup, of course, but don't limit yourself. Try the appetizer with barbecue sauce, guacamole, or ranch dressing.
Asparagus
When it comes to foods that can be wrapped in bacon, asparagus is another worthy candidate. For starters, the vegetable is slightly sweet and earthy, making it ideal for balancing the salty notes of bacon. The bright green stalks are also aesthetically pleasing, especially when set against the pink-brown colors of bacon. The beauty of this appetizer is that you can cook both ingredients at the same time, though take extra care to avoid overcooking the asparagus, which can make it mushy.
A few tips for buying fresh asparagus at the grocery store: Look for stalks that are firm and evenly colored. If the bottoms are dry or rotting, leave them behind. At home, trim off the bottoms and store them in a jar of water — just like you would with a bunch of flowers — and store them in the refrigerator. It's recommended to use asparagus within two to three days, so if you're planning to make bacon-wrapped asparagus for an event, be sure to plan accordingly.
Prunes
Also known as Devils on Horseback, bacon-wrapped prunes offer another take on the two-ingredient appetizer. This idea is excellent for last-minute gatherings, as it takes minimal effort and prep work. Simply cut strips of bacon into thirds, take the prunes out of the bag, and wrap each one with a piece of bacon. Secure with a toothpick to ensure everything stays together, then bake until the bacon is crispy and browned.
If you're new to using prunes in cooking, you might wonder about the difference between prunes and dates. The dried fruits might look similar in shape and size, depending on the variety, but they're actually quite different. Prunes are dried plums, whereas dates are the fruits of the date palm tree. In terms of flavor, prunes are less sweet, making them an ideal substitute for dates if you find the latter to be too sweet.
It's also worth calling out the differences in texture. Compared to dates, prunes are chewier and firmer, so they'll have a bit more bite. On the other hand, dates are softer and more tender. Both options offer a satisfying juxtaposition to the crispiness of bacon, so the best choice depends on your preferences.
Brussels sprouts
If Brussels sprouts were always wrapped in bacon, there's a good chance the vegetable would become less controversial. After all, the savory notes of bacon stand out against the nutty flavors of Brussels sprouts, resulting in a showstopper of a dish. The trick is to briefly boil the sprouts in salted water first. This will kickstart the cooking process, ensuring they become fully tender in the oven. Take care to avoid boiling them for too long, as this can make them mushy later on.
At the grocery store, look for Brussels sprouts that are firm and tightly packed. Skip any sprouts that are mushy or damaged. They should also have a bright green color, which indicates freshness. At home, wait to wash Brussels sprouts until you're ready to use them, as the extra moisture can speed up spoilage. Instead, keep them in the refrigerator, unwashed. The good news is that sprouts will last for about one week here, so you can buy them well before you plan to make bacon-wrapped Brussels sprouts.
Green beans
If you have yet to find a tasty way to enjoy green beans, take this as a sign to bundle them up and add bacon. The often misunderstood vegetable has an earthy yet fresh flavor, which pairs beautifully with the caramelized smokiness of bacon. For best results, use French beans, which are thinner than other varieties. They'll cook quicker than regular green beans, though the latter can work, so long as you extend the baking time so the beans are fully cooked and crispy.
To use green beans in a bacon-wrapped appetizer, start by washing them and trimming the ends. You'll also need to briefly boil or blanch the green beans in water, which will jumpstart the cooking process and pave the way for that perfectly roasted texture. Finally, arrange a handful of green beans together, then wrap a strip of bacon around them. If you're using thicker regular green beans, you might need to bundle just a few pieces together to ensure everything cooks evenly. From there, pop the bundles in the oven for a delicious bacon-wrapped green bean appetizer.
Watermelon
Watermelon might seem like an unexpected candidate to be wrapped in bacon, especially when you consider the high water content of the fruit. However, this is exactly why watermelon works so well for the job. When wrapped in bacon and cooked in the air fryer or convection oven, the watermelon will stay juicy and cool, offering a delightful contrast against the crispy saltiness of bacon. The concept of wrapping bacon around watermelon is quite novel, so it's sure to intrigue your guests when you serve it.
For this two-ingredient appetizer, the watermelon can be cut into chunks or spears. If you decide to cut the watermelon into chunks, you may need to trim the bacon strips in half to help it fit properly around each one. To serve bacon-wrapped watermelon, pair it with balsamic glaze, honey, or a creamy feta cheese dip at your next summer soiree or barbecue.
Baby potatoes
For another riff on the potato-and-bacon combo, make bacon-wrapped potatoes for a simple and easy finger food. To make it appetizer-friendly, however, it's important to use new potatoes, also known as baby potatoes. These potatoes are picked when they're young, so compared to regular potatoes, they have thinner skin and cook quicker. They're also small and bite-sized, making them an ideal potato variety for quick appetizers. Of course, you can also just cut whole potatoes into chunks and wrap them in bacon, though this will require more time and effort.
The benefit of using new potatoes is that they have the same cooking time as bacon. In other words, you won't need to pre-cook either ingredient, so you can go ahead and wrap the baby potatoes in half-strips of bacon and pop them in the oven. As the potatoes become soft and steamy, the bacon will transform into crispy jackets of goodness.