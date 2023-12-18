Wrap Watermelon In Bacon For A Savory Twist On Your Favorite Fruit

To create these delightful bacon-wrapped watermelon bites, begin by preheating your air fryer or convection oven. Cut your watermelon into bite-sized chunks, and wrap each chunk with bacon. There's room for creativity here; if you want to cut your watermelon into sticks instead of chunks, you can do that. Use toothpicks to secure the bacon to the watermelon, or simply place them seam-side down.

Move the bacon-wrapped watermelon pieces to the air fryer (use a baking sheet if they're going into the oven), ensuring that they're not overcrowded to allow for even cooking. The cook time may vary based on your appliance and the thickness of the bacon, but generally, you should aim for the bacon to be cooked through, nicely browned, and perfectly crispy.

Serve with garnishes like shredded basil, scallions, or chives and some parmesan or feta cheese. This snack will taste divine with a drizzle of honey or a pop of acidity from balsamic vinegar. These additions will enhance the taste, add to the visual appeal of your dish, and remove the need for a separate dipping sauce. Once you've perfected this recipe, try other fruits like bacon-wrapped melons or apples next. A fun snack and food hack like this is an invitation for you to be adventurous in your kitchen.