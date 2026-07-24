9 Kitchen Gadgets From The '60s That Deserve A Revival

A huge part of being successful in the kitchen is having the right tools. There are a number of gadgets that professional chefs swear by, and every home cook should also keep on hand, and there's no denying that in our funky, tech-heavy, 21st-century world, there are a ton of options out there. But we'd also like to point out that sometimes, it's worth looking to the past for some truly ingenious devices that have — for some reason — faded from popular use.

The '60s were a fascinating time. The Civil Rights movement was in full swing, the Vietnam War was on everyone's mind, and on the foodie front, Jackie Kennedy's Secret Service agent changed the way we made Negronis, famous foods like Goldfish Crackers, Pop Tarts, and Doritos made their debut, and Jack in the Box was selling burgers for 18 cents. Meanwhile, home cooks were using all kinds of neat gadgets.

While we'll be the first (or perhaps more accurately, the millionth) to say those old-school Jell-O salads should remain a not-so-fond memory, we're all about bringing some gadgets back. For some, it's a matter of convenience. Others are the sort of thing that would make throwing dinner parties and holiday gatherings just a little bit easier. We also dig the retro look, space-saving appliances, and the neat multitaskers, too.