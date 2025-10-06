Gordon Ramsay Says The Key To A Great Knife Is All In The Handle

When most people think of a great chef's knife, they think of the blade — a shiny, razor-sharp edge of steel furiously chopping vegetables, cleanly carving through a cut of meat, or neatly slicing fillets of fish. But while the sharpness of the blade can't be underestimated, Chef Gordon Ramsay insists the true key to a great knife lies at the opposite end: in the handle.

Investing in a good kitchen knife is completely worth it. However, the process of choosing the right chef's knife for your kitchen can sometimes feel daunting. Ramsay has an easy tip: "Before you buy a knife, hold it in your hand and make sure it feels right for you," he says in a video on his YouTube channel. "If you're comfortable holding the handle, your cutting becomes easier."

According to Ramsay, there are two specific ways in which the right handle helps. The firmer the grip, the easier it is to chop, so choose a knife with a handle that fits snugly into your hands. The second is to do with the handle's weight: The heavier the handle, the more control you have over the blade. Speaking of control, how you grip a knife plays a big part too, with most professionals leaning towards the pinch grip.