The Absolute Best Way To Hold A Knife And Use It Like A Pro

Proper knife handling skills are some of the most important things a chef can learn. Almost anyone can manage with a knife and use it to chop vegetables or carve meat. But there's a technique to doing it quickly, safely, and correctly. We've all seen videos of chefs who can chop vegetables like they're robots: The blade just slides through everything at lightning speed, producing neat, uniform results — it almost seems like magic. But make no mistake, a lot of time and practice go into it. Understanding how to hold a knife is the first step. You want to use a pinch grip.

Chef and cookbook author Abbie Gellman explained the pinch grip method to us. "Basically, your thumb and index finger grasp the blade near the bolster and the other fingers wrap around the handle for support," she said. The pinch grip isn't used by every chef, but it is used by the majority, and it's often taught to culinary students because it's easy to master and it works.

The purpose of the pinch grip is to make the most efficient use of the knife possible. It reduces strain while giving you superior control over the blade and how it's used. That translates into safer knife handling as you're less likely to slip. When you have precise control over your chef's knife and don't have to worry about safety, you can work more quickly with faster chopping and cleaner cuts.