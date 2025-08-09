The Absolute Best Way To Hold A Knife And Use It Like A Pro
Proper knife handling skills are some of the most important things a chef can learn. Almost anyone can manage with a knife and use it to chop vegetables or carve meat. But there's a technique to doing it quickly, safely, and correctly. We've all seen videos of chefs who can chop vegetables like they're robots: The blade just slides through everything at lightning speed, producing neat, uniform results — it almost seems like magic. But make no mistake, a lot of time and practice go into it. Understanding how to hold a knife is the first step. You want to use a pinch grip.
Chef and cookbook author Abbie Gellman explained the pinch grip method to us. "Basically, your thumb and index finger grasp the blade near the bolster and the other fingers wrap around the handle for support," she said. The pinch grip isn't used by every chef, but it is used by the majority, and it's often taught to culinary students because it's easy to master and it works.
The purpose of the pinch grip is to make the most efficient use of the knife possible. It reduces strain while giving you superior control over the blade and how it's used. That translates into safer knife handling as you're less likely to slip. When you have precise control over your chef's knife and don't have to worry about safety, you can work more quickly with faster chopping and cleaner cuts.
Mastering the pinch grip
Mastering your knife skills takes time. "The more you cook and the more you work on knife skills, the better you get. Practice makes improvement," Gellman told us. "So the better you hold the knife and use the knife, the easier it is to cut and dice and chop and get your knife work done."
The pinch grip isn't necessarily intuitive, so it can take time to get used to. You can start by pinching the blade between your thumb and forefinger right at the base, just above the handle. With a firm grip between those two fingers, you can wrap your three remaining fingers around the handle and adjust for your comfort. Resist the urge to let your index finger rest on the spine of the blade. Maintain that pinch grip the whole time.
You want a firm grip, but not a hard one; your hand should feel relaxed with the knife in it. The pinch grip turns the blade into an extension of your hand, allowing for smooth and easy movements. As you practice, you'll begin to intuit how the blade moves and responds, letting you move faster and make cleaner cuts.
One final tip from Gellman can ensure the best cuts possible. No matter what, Gellman says, "Always make sure you have a sharp knife." That's going to make the job safer and easier too. If you're unsure of your grip, check for videos on YouTube and TikTok and keep practicing.