How Jackie Kennedy's Secret Service Agent Changed History (Or At Least The Negroni)

Cocktails are often associated with glamorous people and places, so it's a little bit unusual for a drink to be tied to someone whose job was to remain mostly invisible. One variation on the Negroni, known as "The Clint," traces back to Clint Hill, the secret service agent assigned to Jacqueline Kennedy during her years as first lady. Hill, who died in 2025, spent years in the background of some of the most photographed moments of the early 1960's, and later became widely known for his bravery during the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. According to a reporting from Town & Country, the story behind the cocktail comprises a much lighter chapter of their history.

Clint Hill's job placed him alongside the first lady wherever she went, during state visits, public appearances, and even vacations around the world. One such trip brought the group to Italy's Amalfi Coast, where the social rhythms of seaside boating and aperitif hour introduced Hill to the Negroni, a drink firmly embedded in Italian cocktail culture. Traditionally built from a swirl of gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth, the Negroni is a strong drink, served on the rocks, which is loved for its assertive balance of bitter and sweetness.

Hill appreciated the drink's bold flavor but eventually began ordering a variation better suited to his own tastes. The adjustment nixed the gin and vermouth — which are responsible for the Negroni's botanical aromas and more cloying sweetness — and replaced them with vodka, then stretched (or diluted) the drink with soda water. The Clint retains Campari's unmistakable, bitter backbone, but sips lighter and more refreshing. Depending on proportions, it could also contain a not-insignificantly smaller amount of alcohol, which was probably a consideration for someone whose job required staying alert to potential danger.