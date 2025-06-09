JFK's Favorite Cocktail Was A Cuban Classic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Americans know of JFK for many different reasons. Some love him for his charisma, others for his optimistic vision for America, and most, of course, remember the shocking tragedy that ended his presidency and his life far too soon. But mixology enthusiasts have their own reason to remember the man. As it turns out, while he was alive, 35th had excellent taste in drink, with a special daiquiri being his go-to.

The irony was almost too perfect. While JFK and his administration were at the heart of one of the most intense standoffs between the U.S. and Cuba, from the Bay of Pigs to the Cuban Missile Crisis, it didn't stop POTUS from appreciating Cuba's famous contribution to the cocktail world. Jeff Berry, author of the award-winning "Beachbum Berry's Potions of the Caribbean," noted that when JFK got news that he won the 1960 Presidential Race, he made his victory toast with a daiquiri handmade by his wife and newly minted First Lady, Jackie Kennedy. While we don't know if he was already enamored with the drink by then, the "JFK's daiquiri" is a pretty big deal in the Kennedy White House. Jackie herself wrote the recipe down and stuck it in the kitchen for the presidential staff to mix one for the President, exactly how he liked it, anytime he wanted it.