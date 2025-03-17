16 First Ladies And Their Favorite Drinks

The first ladies of the United States are typically imagined as being poised, professional, and sophisticated. They've championed causes that mean the most to them, like Michelle Obama with the Let's Move! Initiative that attempted to tackle childhood obesity or Barbara Bush with the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, which aimed to expand literacy services for adults in America. First ladies have made strides to better the American people, but they also have duties to represent America to foreign dignitaries and guests by hosting events at the White House.

Throughout the years, first ladies have entertained by throwing lavish parties with endless liquor flowing. Others, who were advocates for the temperance movement, avoided alcoholic indulgences. Over the years, while some first ladies abstained from alcohol, others let loose and actively enjoyed having a glass of their favorite liquor or cocktail at the end of a long day. Martinis were all too common among recent first ladies, while some of the earliest first ladies had a penchant for rum, wine, and whiskey. Each drink, whether familiar or obscure, reveals the story of the drinker and the broader trends of the American people throughout the centuries.