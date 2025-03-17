16 First Ladies And Their Favorite Drinks
The first ladies of the United States are typically imagined as being poised, professional, and sophisticated. They've championed causes that mean the most to them, like Michelle Obama with the Let's Move! Initiative that attempted to tackle childhood obesity or Barbara Bush with the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, which aimed to expand literacy services for adults in America. First ladies have made strides to better the American people, but they also have duties to represent America to foreign dignitaries and guests by hosting events at the White House.
Throughout the years, first ladies have entertained by throwing lavish parties with endless liquor flowing. Others, who were advocates for the temperance movement, avoided alcoholic indulgences. Over the years, while some first ladies abstained from alcohol, others let loose and actively enjoyed having a glass of their favorite liquor or cocktail at the end of a long day. Martinis were all too common among recent first ladies, while some of the earliest first ladies had a penchant for rum, wine, and whiskey. Each drink, whether familiar or obscure, reveals the story of the drinker and the broader trends of the American people throughout the centuries.
Martha Washington: Rum punch
In the late 18th century, when George Washington became president, early Americans enjoyed alcohol from morning till night. Colonial Americans drank around three times as much as Americans today, and the Washingtons were no exception. Both George and Martha Washington were avid entertainers, hosting weekly gatherings called levees. Martha would host her receptions on Friday evenings and often served an array of alcohol to her guests. Martha's signature cocktail, which she learned to make from her mother, was a rum punch.
Punches are the definitive party drink and are considered some of the first cocktails.They were typically composed of alcohol, sugar, citrus, spice, and water. They were so popular among early Americans that the founding fathers were rumored to have drunk 76 bowls of it upon signing the Declaration of Independence. Martha Washington's punch recipe was a hit with her guests. A punch she'd have likely served would have included ingredients like white and dark rum. There'd probably be simple syrup and citrus from oranges and lemons, too. Warming spices like nutmeg, cloves, and cinnamon were also common in punches from the era.
Dolley Madison: Whiskey sour
When it comes to first ladies, Dolley Madison was as down-to-earth as you could get. She was admired by the nation for her incredible social skills and humble background, having been home-schooled. During the War of 1812, when British soldiers were trying to take the White House, Dolley held down the fort, protecting the cabinet papers and a massive portrait of George Washington. She was tough but also incredibly friendly and had an aptitude for entertaining, making everyone she spoke to feel valued.
Rather than throwing levees, she opted to call her events "drawing rooms" and hosted many dinners with at least 30 guests from various political backgrounds. Both James and Dolley Madison enjoyed drinking. James had a notable wine cellar, perfect for hosting. When Dolley hosted her drawing rooms, she often served lemonade-spiked punches, similar in components to a modern whiskey sour. A traditional, perfectly balanced whiskey sour includes whiskey, lemon juice, simple syrup, and egg white, which gives the drink a velvety texture.
Julia Tyler: Champagne
Julia Tyler was the second wife of John Tyler, the 10th president of the United States. After John's first wife Letitia passed away from a stroke, he began to pursue Julia, a woman from New York who was 30 years younger than him. Julia eventually accepted his pursuits and became first lady for the last few months of his term. Since she was only 24 when she became the first lady, she brought a youthful perspective to the entertainment circuit, although not without controversy.
She was often judged by members of the social elite for sitting with the "vestel virgins," a group of young women dressed in white. Julia also introduced a new waltz, the polka, to these events. This lively couples' dance was deemed too physically close for some, but that didn't deter Julia, who was the first to have publicly danced while being first lady. Her balls were energetic and had alcohol flowing nonstop. Mrs. Tyler had copious amounts of champagne available at her White House parties to fuel the fun, but was simultaneously ridiculed for it.
Julia Grant: Roman punch
During the Grant administration, Julia Grant hosted a myriad of parties, with lavish dinners and guests ranging from military officers to King Kalakaua from the then-Kingdom of Hawai'i. At her dinners, she'd serve up to 29 courses, with up to six glasses of wine and Roman punch to cleanse guests' palates between courses. Roman punch was a popular cocktail of the era.
The New York Times has a recipe for Roman punch dating back to 1879 (via Food52). In the recipe, lemonade, orange juice, champagne, and rum are mixed together in a bowl. A meringue is made to top the cocktail using confectioners' sugar, egg whites, and a bit of lemon juice. The best way to serve a Roman punch is by freezing the cocktail mixture or pouring the cocktail over ice and then topping it with a dollop of meringue. Julia Grant's Roman punch added a twist to this by including brandy in the mix.
Lucretia Garfield: Wine
Lucretia Garfield was the first lady for only a few months in 1881 because her husband, James A. Garfield, was shot during his presidency. Although Mrs. Garfield was only in the White House for a short period, she made her mark, implementing stark changes from the previous administration. The first lady prior to Mrs. Garfield was Lucy Hayes, who, at the time of her duties as first lady, was adamantly against drinking. During the Hayes administration, all alcoholic beverages were banned from the premises, giving Mrs. Hayes the nickname "Lemonade Lucy."
When Lucretia became first lady, she had strong pressure from the WTCU (Woman's Christian Temperance Union) and other temperance leaders to uphold Hayes' policy. However, she opted to ignore the WTCU's pleas and lifted the White House alcohol ban. Alcohol was thus allowed to be served to guests once again, and Mrs. Garfield herself indulged in the festivities, sharing with her husband that she enjoyed a glass of wine in the evenings to relax.
Ida McKinley: Claret
At the beginning of William McKinley's political career, he was a supporter of the temperance movement, and Ida McKinley backed this support by pushing him to align himself with the WTCU. When William McKinley was elected president, the temperance movement leaders were thrilled, hoping the administration would support and uphold an alcohol ban.
To their surprise, William's opinions on alcohol seemed to mellow, and Ida decided not to enforce a ban on alcohol in the White House. Ida, although riddled with health issues and often on narcotics to manage such, would occasionally enjoy a glass of claret. Claret is a term commonly associated with Bordeaux red wine. From the 17th to the 20th centuries, claret was a popular wine option enjoyed around the world.
Helen Nellie Taft: Champagne punch
Similar to Lucretia Garfield, Helen Taft, known colloquially as Nellie, was facing pressures as a first lady from the WTCU. The temperance movement was gaining momentum during the Taft administration, and prohibition was set into place only seven years after William Howard Taft's term. However, Nellie did not cave. On the contrary, she loved alcohol and indulged in many forms of entertainment. Mrs. Taft gambled by playing poker for money, smoked cigarettes, and attended the theater, often seeing risqué performances.
She had a taste for all kinds of alcohol, like beer and champagne, and she often served her guests champagne punch, a great cocktail to try if you like drinking champagne. Following William Howard Taft's presidency, he became chief justice and enforced prohibition, which he had previously been against. Helen didn't support this shift in opinion, and in 1922, on a trip to London, she opposed her husband by drinking beer with the U.S. ambassador to England. The former president, Taft, abstained from drinking at the event.
Edith Wilson: Bourbon
Edith Wilson was a Virginia native, so it comes as no surprise that her favorite drink was a brand of bourbon called "Virginia Gentleman." Although Edith was the first lady, in part during the era of prohibition, she still enjoyed a drink every so often. During her time as first lady, her husband, Woodrow Wilson became quite ill.
Edith prioritized taking care of her husband and the presidency over her entertaining duties. After the end of his term, they settled in a house in Washington, D.C., where Edith served alcohol to her guests. She was known to sip "Virginia Gentleman" bourbon and kept a glass of it next to her bed each night since it was often prescribed as medicine by doctors.
Florence Harding: Whiskey
The Harding administration only lasted for three years due to his death, but it was riddled with scandals. Warren G. Harding was president from 1921 to 1923, during the prohibition era. Although it was illegal to produce, transport, or sell liquor, the Hardings had a secret stock of bootlegged whiskey for them and their guests to enjoy.
Their whiskey supply, which was filled with a variety of brands, was stocked with items that were confiscated by prohibition agents. Warren G. Harding loved to play cards, and his wife, Florence Harding, acted as the personal bartender for him and his friends. During these meetings with the "Poker Cabinet," as Warren deemed his buddies, Florence would be present, mixing drinks for any of the guests.
Bess Truman: Old fashioned
As a first lady, Bess Truman was relatively private. Moving into the White House after Eleanor Roosevelt, there was a stark contrast between Truman's behavior and her predecessor. Roosevelt would hold weekly press conferences and was comfortable in the public eye, whereas Mrs. Truman preferred to conduct her duties as first lady largely behind the scenes. In her downtime, while spending time with the president in their family quarters, she is said to have enjoyed a strong, smooth old fashioned cocktail.
The origins of the old fashioned are debatable, with some claiming it was created at a private social club in Louisville, Kentucky in 1880 and others insisting on Chicago or New York City as its roots. Either way, the traditional old fashioned is simple and delicious. A sugar cube is muddled with bitters, then water is added to dissolve the sugar. Ice and bourbon are added, and it's finished off with a good stir.
Mamie Eisenhower: Manhattan
Mamie Eisenhower's reputation with alcohol was one riddled with rumor and gossip. The elite of D.C. spread stories that Mamie was a secret alcoholic because she was often seen stumbling in public. In actuality, her balance issues were due to Meniere's syndrome, an inner ear problem that contributes to vertigo, dizziness, and hearing loss. Although Mamie suffered from ear issues, she still occasionally enjoyed a drink or two.
Cocktails with hard liquor were popular in America in the 1950s, and Mamie's taste followed that trend. While Dwight D. Eisenhower enjoyed scotch, Mrs. Eisenhower's drink of choice was a classic Manhattan cocktail. Although its origins are uncertain, the Manhattan has graced people's glasses since the 1880s and has maintained its popularity ever since. A typical Manhattan cocktail includes whiskey, sweet vermouth, and Angostura bitters and is often garnished with a maraschino cherry.
Jacqueline Kennedy: Lime Daiquiri
One of the most iconic first ladies, Jacqueline Kennedy (also known as Jackie O) is revered not only for her title but for her class, elegance, and impeccable style. As the youngest first lady in decades, she brought a breath of fresh air to the White House, prioritizing comfort and culture. Mrs. Kennedy sought to make the White House less rigid in the hope that guests would feel at home in the space. When hosting, Jackie made sure that the State Dining Room always had ashtrays and a fully stocked bar, with bartenders ready to serve cocktails to any thirsty guest. The Kennedys themselves also partook in drinking and had a fondness for cocktails.
Jackie was rumored to have caused quite a stir when she introduced pre-dinner European-style cocktails to the White House, replacing the traditional punch that was formerly served. Both Jackie and John F. Kennedy favored daiquiris. When the former president was elected, he celebrated with a daiquiri made especially by Jackie. Mrs. Kennedy is said to have had her recipe for a lime daiquiri taped to the kitchen wall of the White House so that staff knew how to make it just right. A traditional daiquiri is simply rum, lime juice, and sugar, but Jackie's version subbed sugar for Falernum liqueur and frozen limeade concentrate.
Barbara Bush - Bourbon
Barbara Bush became first lady in 1989 and dedicated herself to literacy. She launched the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy and often visited schools and libraries during her tenure. She even published a children's book about the Bush family dog called "Millie's Book: As Dictated to Barbara Bush" in 1990, while she was still acting as first lady.
Her marriage to George H.W. Bush lasted 73 years, making them the longest-lasting of any couple in the history of U.S. presidents. Barbara Bush spent her last moments with her family. George was right by her side, and the two of them shared a drink before her passing. George had a vodka martini, and Barbara had a glass of bourbon, which were their favorite drinks.
Hillary Clinton: Martini with Titos
First lady Hillary Clinton previously ran for president in 2016. While on the campaign trail, traveling for days on end allowed her to develop a consistent meal routine. Egg whites with vegetables, covered in hot sauce, was a go-to breakfast for her. Salmon salads and almond flour-coated chicken tenders were healthy lunch options on the road.
Of course, the former first lady also allowed herself a few indulgences along the way. Goldfish were a guilty pleasure snack, and on nights out, a martini with olives and Tito's Handmade Vodka was her drink of choice. Hillary loved this drink so much that a restaurant in Cedar Rapids would prepare it for her the moment she arrived. During a 2015 town hall on "Today," Hillary stated that she prefers her martinis "the James Bond way, shaken" rather than stirred (via TV Guide).
Michelle Obama: Martini
The Obama Administration didn't shy away from alcohol. The Obamas were the first to brew beer at the White House, making what they called White House Honey Ale, with its own custom label adorned with a drawing of the White House. The White House staff also brewed honey blonde ale and honey porter, all using honey from Michelle Obama's garden beehive.
Although the Obamas have dabbled in brewing, Michelle has spoken about her preference for martinis. She has brought up her and Barack's liking for martinis on multiple occasions, even referencing clinking martini glasses on a Hawaiian rooftop in her novel. She also told Jimmy Fallon while on his talk show that her daughters Malia and Sasha attempted to make her and her husband martinis, but said they didn't do a very good job. "You know they stumbled through. It was mostly vermouth and ice. Well, maybe it wasn't even vermouth because I don't even think they knew that vermouth goes in a martini,"(via Hola!). She further explained that she wasn't positive if the concoction contained vermouth because she didn't think her daughters knew that vermouth goes in a martini.
Jill Biden: Martini
As the first presidential spouse to ever have a career beyond the White House, Jill Biden has been a champion for education since she began teaching in 1976. As a first lady during the COVID-19 outbreak, she prioritized education along with COVID vaccine awareness among young people. In a video interview with singer Kelly Clarkson, she mentioned that, once the pandemic slowed down, she planned to enjoy French fries with a martini (via People).
Kelly Clarkson invited Dr. Jill Biden back onto her show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," a year later. In that episode, Clarkson surprised Dr. Biden with a tray of martinis with olives and french fries for the two to share. French fries and martinis may sound strange like a strange combination, but pairing appetizers with martinis can elevate the flavor of the cocktail. French fries do this job excellently. Their salty flavor and crunchy texture work as a nice contrast to the crisp, slightly bitter, chilled drink.