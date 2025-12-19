8 Old-School Food Customs That Have Nearly Vanished

Customs are part of what ties families, communities, and cultures together. Food is an important element of daily life, so it's only natural for us to develop traditions and habits centered around meals and eating. Over the years, customs come and go, with some spanning generations and others more fleeting. They're typically regionally specific since they are intrinsically tied to culture. It's no surprise that visiting other countries often leaves travelers curious, perplexed, and unsure of the right etiquette in a given dining situation.

Nowadays, food traditions in the U.S. often revolve around the recipes and dishes themselves, but in the past, they were more intertwined with the context and circumstances. Some had to do with brand new products that briefly overtook the market, whereas others became customary due to practical reasons. These old-school food customs may still be occurring in small pockets of the country, but nowhere to the extent they did in the past. You might recognize some of these traditions from family stories or movies, but for the most part, they've nearly vanished.