During the 1960s, as sleek, functional Scandinavian furniture became popular amongst Americans, so did Scandinavian food. Spaghetti and meatballs were already a tried-and-true dinnertime staple, so it's only natural that Swedish meatballs would become a family favorite. In a fascinating twist, this Scandinavian classic isn't actually from Sweden. According to Sweden's own X account, the recipe was brought to the country from Turkey by a former king. Aside from its roots, there is no denying the dish is one of Sweden's biggest culinary exports.

Nowadays, you can easily find these juicy, gravy-coated balls of goodness at any Ikea food court, but they are surprisingly easy to make at home. Classic Swedish meatballs typically use a mixture of beef and pork, combined with binding agents like breadcrumbs and egg, and seasoned with onions, salt, and pepper.

The key to a good Swedish meatball is its small size and savory gravy. The gravy is rich from cream, beef stock, and a splash of soy sauce for extra umami. Best served with mashed potatoes and lingonberry jam to cut through the richness, Swedish meatballs are an affordable, hearty meal perfect for middle-class families.