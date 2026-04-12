The Obscure Jell-O Salad That Once Ruled Lunchtime Would Send Your Guests Running Out The Door

The times they are a-changin' — and a lot of lunches that used to be popular aren't around anymore. An old-school salad that nobody eats in the 21st century is Perfection Salad. The original recipe was created by Mrs. John E. Cook of New Castle, Pennsylvania. In 1904, Better Homes & Gardens and Knox Gelatine co-sponsored a recipe contest, and Cook's Perfection Salad took third-prize (a $100 sewing machine). Per the lore, one of the contest's judges was Fannie Farmer of the Fannie Farmer Cooking School and cookbooks.

Wobbly, savory, and gelatinous, Perfection Salad comprises a coleslaw-adjacent lineup of shredded carrots, sliced celery, shredded cabbage, chopped green bell peppers, and pimento. The ingredients themselves are normal and inoffensive, but it's the "wrapped in gelatin" aspect (or should we say "aspic" ... sorry) that's the turn-off. Still, acidic notes from the lemon juice and vinegar keep it bright, and the jiggly-crunchy textural interplay could make a whimsical way to showcase fresh produce.

To make it, an envelope of unflavored gelatin gets boiled with sugar and salt, then stirred with apple juice, lemon juice, and vinegar. From there, the toothy diced veggies are mixed in, and the whole thing gets transferred into a decorative mold and placed in the fridge to firm up. Alternatively, other preparations opt for lemon- or lime-flavored gelatin for a tangier kick. Others add chopped red bell pepper and black pepper.