8 Old-School Salads Nobody Eats Anymore

What exactly counts as a salad? It's a broad and slippery category to define, and its architecture is more complex than it seems. A salad's basic makeup typically involves a dressing — whether for vegetables or other items like pasta, meat, or fruit. But even this loose interpretation fails to account for the molded gelatin salads that were ubiquitous in 20th-century America, which are so integral to America's salad lore.

The following salads rarely make their way to our tables these days, but they do illustrate just how broad the interpretation of salad can be. As a category, salad has long acted as a medium for culinary improvisation and innovation, often serving as a way to use up leftover ingredients or as a way to work with the few eclectic ingredients on hand. More than the assemblage of random ingredients, they are also a reflection of the tastes, technologies, and nutritional ideals of their time — loaded with meanings pertaining to nationalism, gender, politics, cleanliness, and familial relations. Salads, almost more than any other type of food, are also associated with health — a fraught category itself which nearly always carries ideas about morality and the rightness, wrongness, and legitimacy of certain diets.

Looking back at old recipes, it's clear that salads tell some of the most interesting stories the annals of gastronomy have to offer. The eight salads ahead may be gone from our 21st-century tables, but they're still worth a look if only to marvel at just how far the definition of salad can stretch.