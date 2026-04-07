One Unexpected Addition Transforms French Onion Dip Instantly
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The best changes that can happen to a French onion dip often come from ingredients already sitting in your pantry or fridge. They are not necessarily things you reach for on a daily basis, or even expect to find in this dish at all, but that's the fun of it. Consider that unassuming jar of pickles you've been using for the occasional tuna melts, and imagine all of its briny magic melded into this dip. Off-kilter in some ways yet still familiar in others, this addition is one unique way to elevate your French onion dip.
Above all, a French onion dip is pure tangy richness, as you would expect from something with a mayonnaise and sour cream base. Even with flecks of caramelized onions, you might still find yourself overwhelmed, craving a flavor contrast to slice through that heaviness. Far from subtle or mild, pickles do just that with their bright, vinegary tang and distinctive sourness.
Different types of pickles will also introduce different nuances to your dip. Some emphasize acidity, a few might offer a strange, punchy sweetness, while others go for a kick with sheer, fiery heat. The one thing they have in common, however, is the ability to bring mouthwatering layers of flavor to each bite. Eating the dip with potato chips, or perhaps even pickle-flavored potato chips? Even better. The salty bites work wonders with the pickles' tangy, punchy tone, altogether crafting a lively harmony that will have your taste buds dancing.
Use more than just the common pickles
Foolproof as it might be, you can do more with the pickles than just finely chopping or grating them into your French onion dip. Try making a batch of deep-fried pickles in substitution for typical chips and other dipping foods. If you want that pickle tang to be more than just pops of flavors, infuse it straight into the base with the brine. Alternatively, just start with a bottle of pickle mayonnaise. Go with a dill pickle sauce to set an earthy and sour base, or perhaps make your own sweet-tangy concoction by whisking sweet pickles with mayonnaise. Moreover, you can get experimental with a spicy pickle mayo by using Gochujang or your preferred chili paste.
As mentioned above, the type of pickles you use plays no less of a crucial role. Cornichons are undoubtedly a common choice, often loved for their sharp acidity and the occasional subtle sweetness. For crisp, snappy bites and a tart boldness, classic dill pickles completely fit the bill. Those who love the heat will surely love pickled peppers, and within this category, you've also got a lot of options, ranging from the mild sparks of jalapeños to banana peppers' spicy-sweet intensity.
There's still room for a few other modifications, and it's best if you choose additions that complement the pickle's tangy, acidic undertone. This could be capers and their zippy, citrusy brightness, or pickled red onions, counteracting the sweet onions with their own peppery zing. Want more depth? Worcestershire sauce is sure to please with its vinegary, molasses-esque complexity. Or, playing into the dip's signature onion sweetness, Beau Monde seasoning may be the missing piece you need.