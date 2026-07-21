9 Beloved Fast Food Items That Defined The 1970s

The world-famous McDonald's Big Mac needs little introduction. The combination of beef patties, cheese, pickles, onions, lettuce, and "special sauce", served double-decker style in a three-part sesame bun, has long been delighting customers with its satisfying meaty bite. But the 1970s were a particularly poignant time for this Mickey D's hero.

This generously filled stack was added to the menu back in 1967, and it fast became a hit. The Big Mac's invention can be attributed to McDonald's franchisee Michael James "Jim" Delligatti, who debuted the burger at his Uniontown, Pennsylvania store. By 1968, the Big Mac had seen so much success that it was being rolled out nationwide. Throughout the 1970s, the burger's popularity only continued to soar, in part thanks to some major marketing campaigns. The decade saw the birth of the comical mascot Officer Big Mac, who wore a chief constable's uniform and, of course, had a giant Big Mac for a head. In 1974, the hype was fueled further by an advertising jingle, which listed the signature ingredients of a Big Mac in a catchy tune that many Gen Xers will still remember today.

While a modern-day Big Mac will cost you significantly more than it would've in the '70s, the burger itself remains largely unchanged from the original creation. Over the years, the only tweaks have been to the sauce — a blend of mayo, yellow mustard, and sweet-pickle relish. The exact recipe was perfected in 1972, and despite some alternations in the early '90s, it has since returned to the classic formula.