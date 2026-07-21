9 Beloved Fast Food Items That Defined The 1970s
In 1970s America, the fast food scene was booming. This was a time of rapid expansion for well-known chains like McDonald's and Burger King, and the convenient, affordable nature of these quick-service restaurants made them a staple of everyday life for many. Drive-thrus, colorful restaurant signs, and catchy advertising campaigns were just as commonplace in the '70s as they are today, but fast food menus looked a little different.
While some 1970s fast food items have stood the test of time, others have since drifted into the pages of culinary history. The era was defined by plenty of fan favorites, from burgers and fried chicken to Mexican-style classics and even sweet treats, many of which can still be ordered today. In other cases, once-popular items or even entire restaurant chains have since vanished, but they continue to be lovingly remembered by those who enjoyed them decades ago. So, let's take a look back at some of the most memorable fast food creations from the '70s, some of which you'll be very familiar with, and others that might just spark some nostalgia.
1. McDonald's - Big Mac
The world-famous McDonald's Big Mac needs little introduction. The combination of beef patties, cheese, pickles, onions, lettuce, and "special sauce", served double-decker style in a three-part sesame bun, has long been delighting customers with its satisfying meaty bite. But the 1970s were a particularly poignant time for this Mickey D's hero.
This generously filled stack was added to the menu back in 1967, and it fast became a hit. The Big Mac's invention can be attributed to McDonald's franchisee Michael James "Jim" Delligatti, who debuted the burger at his Uniontown, Pennsylvania store. By 1968, the Big Mac had seen so much success that it was being rolled out nationwide. Throughout the 1970s, the burger's popularity only continued to soar, in part thanks to some major marketing campaigns. The decade saw the birth of the comical mascot Officer Big Mac, who wore a chief constable's uniform and, of course, had a giant Big Mac for a head. In 1974, the hype was fueled further by an advertising jingle, which listed the signature ingredients of a Big Mac in a catchy tune that many Gen Xers will still remember today.
While a modern-day Big Mac will cost you significantly more than it would've in the '70s, the burger itself remains largely unchanged from the original creation. Over the years, the only tweaks have been to the sauce — a blend of mayo, yellow mustard, and sweet-pickle relish. The exact recipe was perfected in 1972, and despite some alternations in the early '90s, it has since returned to the classic formula.
2. McDonald's - McDonaldland cookies
The fantasy world of McDonaldland first came to life in the early 1970s, featuring a motley crew of whimsical inhabitants such as Mayor McCheese, Sundae the dog, and Ronald McDonald himself. Its colorful characters became the stars of multiple advertising campaigns throughout the decade, and it also served as the inspiration behind one of McDonald's most nostalgic offerings — McDonaldland cookies.
These cookies, which made their debut in 1974, were baked in the shape of McDonaldland's familiar faces, and they came as part of the Happy Meal. They were sweet, buttery, crunchy, and especially popular with kids. When one fan took to Reddit to reminisce about the treats, countless others joined in the nostalgia. "Memories SWEET memories!" wrote one user, while another added, "Omg these were soo addicting." Some liken the texture of the cookies to shortbread, noting the subtle hint of lemon flavor, but many say that animal crackers are the closest dupe.
McDonaldland cookies were discontinued in early 2000s, as growing concerns around childhood obesity prompted the chain to shift its focus towards healthier menu options. They might've been gone from the menu for decades, but these cookies certainly haven't been forgotten by those who grew up with them.
3. Taco Bell - Enchirito
With the dawn of the 1970s came the Enchirito — a then brand-new offering for Taco Bell. As the name would suggest, this menu item is a fusion of two Mexican classics, the enchilada and the burrito. There's a warm flour tortilla, which gets loaded with beef, refried beans, and onions, before everything is smothered in red enchilada sauce and plenty of shredded cheddar.
The Enchirito has been axed from and subsequently reinstated on the Taco Bell menu multiple times throughout the years. It had an impressive initial run of over 20 years, before first being discontinued in 1993. However, customer demand refused to wane, and many fans discovered it was easy to order a close recreation using a nifty secret menu hack. This eventually led to the official reintroduction of the Enchirito in the year 2000, which saw the item stick around for another 13-year stint. It made another brief comeback in 2023, and the most recent relaunch was in June 2026, hence the Enchirito is available to order in the U.S. for a limited time, at the time of writing.
Sadly, it seems that the modern-day Enchirito doesn't quite live up to its predecessor's standards. The original creation, which included black olives, was praised for its flavor and texture, but the recent (olive-free) recipe has not received rave reviews. Customers describe both the beef filling and the sauce as being far too watery, while the tortilla itself is disappointingly tough.
4. Wendy's - Frosty
When the first Wendy's store opened in 1969, the beloved chocolate Frosty was one of just a handful of items on the menu. This irresistible blend of chocolate and vanilla soft serve was essentially a hybrid of a milkshake and an ice cream, and its smooth, luscious consistency and subtle cocoa flavor made it an instant crowd-pleaser. The original chocolate Frosty began building a loyal fan base throughout the 1970s, and it's remained a constant on the menu for well over 50 years. Wendy's has never felt the need to tweak the recipe, and the chain is clearly doing something right, because it now sells a whopping 300 million Frostys each year.
It wasn't until 2006 that Wendy's expanded its Frosty offering to include a vanilla version, and there have since been a wide array of flavors on offer. Seasonal standouts have included the pink peppermint flavor, the autumnal pumpkin spice, and the sweet and zesty Orange Dreamsicle. Today, there are more than a dozen flavors to choose from. When our taste tester ranked each one of these creamy delights, the Oreo brownie twist chocolate Frosty Fusion came out on top, thanks to its delightful balance of airy soft serve, rich, gooey brownie batter, and moreish cookies and cream crunch.
5. Taco Bell - Green Burrito
Another popular fast food product from the 1970s was Taco Bell's Green Burrito — a hearty, tangy take on the Mexican wrap. Inside each soft flour tortilla was a satisfying medley of refried beans, onions, and shredded cheese, plus a verde sauce made with tomatillos, chilis, and spices. This vibrant add-in brought a welcomed dose of warmth and zestiness to the burrito's otherwise deeply savory flavor profile, making the taste especially memorable. In its heyday, the Green Burrito was nothing short of a sensation, but it went on to be discontinued at some point in the early 2000s.
Long after it was removed from the menu, the Green Burrito was still being ordered by customers as a secret menu item. Fans discovered that you could simply order a bean burrito and ask for some Green Tomatillo sauce on the side, and the combo served as a worthy replica of the original item.
In 2024, Taco Bell launched its Decades Menu, which celebrated the best-loved menu items from the past 50 years. Much to the delight of nostalgic fans, the Green Burrito made the cut and was available once again for a limited period. Unfortunately, customer feedback on the revamped burrito wasn't exactly glowing. Some reviewers complained that the portion size was much smaller than they'd remembered, while others noted the lack of sauce and mentioned that ordering it through the secret-menu method actually worked out to be more cost-effective.
6. Burger King - Whopper
A true cult classic of the fast food realm, the Burger King Whopper has been around since 1957. The owners of the then small-scale burger restaurant set out to create a super-sized, flame-grilled burger that would stand out against competitors, and the Whopper was the result. It had everything you could want in a burger — a juicy beef patty, a soft, fluffy sesame bun, ketchup, mayo, and plenty of fresh toppings. Customers loved it, and the burger was clearly a defining factor in the restaurant's success. As the company expanded throughout the '60s, '70s, and beyond, the Whopper only grew more iconic.
Diners particularly enjoy the customizable nature of this burger, with the option to add or remove toppings as you please. Cooking the patties over an open flame also adds a distinct smoky taste that sets the burger apart from others on the market. There have been countless iterations of the Whopper since its humble beginnings, too. Standouts from the 1970s Burger King menu include the Double Meat Whopper, which featured an extra patty, as well as a tangier version that swapped the usual mayo for mustard.
The current Whopper lineup continues to offer plenty of variety, with limited-edition creations and regional twists keeping the classic burger fresh. The smaller Whopper Jr. offers a lighter bite, while the bacon and BBQ version amps up the sweet and salty depth. There's also the plant-based Impossible Whopper for those who want to enjoy the comforting flavors of this classic without consuming meat.
7. Burger Chef - Big Shef
If Burger Chef isn't on your radar, that's probably because this once-popular chain has been closed since 1996. However, before it faded into fast food history, it enjoyed a decades-long run as one of America's biggest burger chains. The first restaurant was opened in Indianapolis in 1958, but Burger Chef reached its peak in the 1970s, when the chain boasted more than 1,000 locations — a figure that put it on par with McDonald's at the time.
One of Burger Chef's most famous menu items was the Big Shef burger, which wasn't all that dissimilar to the modern-day McDonald's Big Mac. Assembled in a three-part bun, the Big Shef stack comprised of two beef patties, melty cheese, fresh shredded lettuce, and a "special sauce". And it was a big hit amongst diners. On Reddit, one former fan wrote, "This was the best food I ever had and I miss it desperately. I wish I knew the secret sauce recipe." Other Burger Chef enthusiasts were quick to agree, mentioning the Big Shef's unmatched flavor and the chain's use of fresh, quality ingredients.
Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Burger Chef will be making a comeback any time soon. So, the joys of its most-cherished burger are now reserved for those lucky enough to remember the chain's glory days.
8. Arthur Treacher's - fish and chips
Fish and chips are a longstanding staple of British cuisine, and in 1969, a trio of budding entrepreneurs set out to bring this quintessential seaside favorite to the American market. Hence, Arthur Treacher's was born. The restaurant had a winning formula, making use of an original recipe sourced from London's first fish and chip shop, and this irresistible combo of golden, crispy-fried cod and chunky chips (aka fries on this side of the pond) quickly captured attention.
Arthur Treacher's experienced rapid growth throughout the 1970s, and by the end of the decade, there were more than 800 locations across the States. There weren't just fish and chips on the menu, either. Another popular offering was the chain's hushpuppies. These bite-sized balls of seasoned cornmeal dough were deep-fried until gloriously crisp and golden on the outside, yet light and fluffy in the middle.
When the price of cod sky-rocketed in the late 20th century, the company began to struggle. As profits dwindled, Arthur Treacher's was forced to close hundreds of its locations. Increased competition fueled this decline further, and now there are just three restaurants still standing. These are all located in the Cleveland area, so if you're lucky enough to be a local, you can still get your fish and chips fix. However, that great taste remains a distant memory for most. Many nostalgic Redditors still reminisce about the chain's crispy fish and signature malt vinegar, with one passionate commenter simply writing, "Bring it back!"
9. The Red Barn - fried chicken
Originating in Ohio in 1961, The Red Barn was a burger joint known for its distinctive barn-shaped buildings. This fast food chain once spanned 19 states, with over 300 locations in total, and its menu was competitive enough to rival those of much larger chains like McDonald's and Burger King. But when the company changed hands in the late '70s, things started to go downhill, leading to Red Barn's eventual downfall in 1988.
Red Barn specialties included The Big Barney (similar to the McDonald's Big Mac) and the Barnbuster, which can be likened to Burger King's iconic Whopper. However, one of the most-missed items didn't fit into the burger category at all. Red Barn's fried chicken was a major menu highlight, prized for its tender-crisp texture and unique savory seasoning blend. "Their chicken was 100 times better than KFC," wrote one fan in a Facebook group dedicated to the restaurant, while others discussed potential ways to recreate the long-lost recipe at home. Some folks recall enjoying the chicken on an all-you-can-eat basis or alongside portions of crispy fries and creamy slaw.