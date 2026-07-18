Like most people, famous musicians often have a favorite meal or dish. Louis Armstrong loved red beans and rice, for instance, while Barry Manilow seemingly enjoys a classic British staple while touring (stars: they really are just like us). Of course, to write an entire song about a specific food or drink — one you then record and release for the world to hear — involves another type of devotion or inspiration.

Since countless songs have been written with a particular food or beverage in mind over the years, we decided to highlight some of the more notable recordings. To be clear up front, we only allowed one song per artist or band on this list, with a lone exception for The Beatles (because it's The Beatles). We also largely avoided traditional, children's, or overly obscure songs based on food, and steered clear of tracks where the sexual innuendo was impossible to ignore (our apologies to Kelis and Warrant). Without further ado, here are 30 popular songs inspired by iconic foods and drinks.