30 Popular Songs Inspired By Iconic Foods
Like most people, famous musicians often have a favorite meal or dish. Louis Armstrong loved red beans and rice, for instance, while Barry Manilow seemingly enjoys a classic British staple while touring (stars: they really are just like us). Of course, to write an entire song about a specific food or drink — one you then record and release for the world to hear — involves another type of devotion or inspiration.
Since countless songs have been written with a particular food or beverage in mind over the years, we decided to highlight some of the more notable recordings. To be clear up front, we only allowed one song per artist or band on this list, with a lone exception for The Beatles (because it's The Beatles). We also largely avoided traditional, children's, or overly obscure songs based on food, and steered clear of tracks where the sexual innuendo was impossible to ignore (our apologies to Kelis and Warrant). Without further ado, here are 30 popular songs inspired by iconic foods and drinks.
Savoy Truffle – The Beatles
George Harrison famously wrote "Savoy Truffle" as a dental warning to friend Eric Clapton, who had a severe sweet tooth and a mouthful of cavities to prove it, according to a humorous anecdote in Harrison's "I, Me, Mine" memoir. Included on The Beatles' self-titled 1968 release — aka "The White Album" — the song references an actual flavor found in boxes of Mackintosh's Good News chocolates. Along with namedropping the box's other chocolate varieties, like creme tangerine and ginger sling, Harrison sings in the refrain, "You'll have to have them all pulled out / After the Savoy truffle."
I Love Rocky Road – 'Weird Al' Yankovic
When you hear "I Love Rocky Road" by "Weird Al" Yankovic, it's easy to believe there's a sentimental reason behind the creation of this ice cream flavor. After all, the parody singer-songwriter — who's arguably made a career out of food-as-song inspiration — expresses clear affection for the marshmallow, nuts, and chocolate ice cream concoction. This "I Love Rock 'n Roll" spoof wasn't the first song Yankovic wrote about food, nor would it be his last. But it did mark his first food parody music video, so it's worth highlighting here.
The Wind Cries Mary – Jimi Hendrix
Since this is one of only two entries on our list without a food or drink in the name (and with nary a mention of either in the actual lyrics), you might not believe Jimi Hendrix was inspired by anything other than a woman when writing "The Wind Cries Mary." But this 1967 hit may have been written after a romantic spat started by mashed potatoes. Hendrix allegedly wrote the classic song as an apology of sorts to his then-girlfriend, after a fight that began over complaints related to the lumpy mashed potatoes she had prepared.
Cheeseburger in Paradise – Jimmy Buffett
Jimmy Buffett's love for certain foods and beverages (it was daiquiris, right?) ensured the late singer left his mark on the food world, as did his decision to write and record songs like "Cheeseburger in Paradise." The title and lyrics provide clear evidence of Buffett's "carnivorous" preference for all-beef patties. And his declaration that "a big warm bun and a huge hunk of meat" is the equivalent to "heaven on earth with an onion slice" is hard to argue with — so we won't.
Heinz Baked Beans – The Who
Considering no country eats more baked beans than Great Britain (a trend that largely started during World War II), the members of The Who had likely spent their entire lives consuming Heinz Baked Beans before recording "Heinz Baked Beans" in 1967. Presented as a fake radio ad on the band's "The Who Sell Out" album, the short song only mentions the titular product in the last line of the faux jingle. Still, after hearing the tune, who wouldn't want the brand's baked beans with their afternoon tea?
Banana Pancakes – Jack Johnson
Everyone likely has a preferred weekend breakfast menu, and Jack Johnson is no exception. Of course, as Johnson notes in his song "Banana Pancakes," a dreary rainy day can be treated like a lazy weekend morning — complete with you and your partner's favorite fluffy banana pancake recipe — if you so desire. Whether Johnson prepares his pancakes with bananas infused in the batter or simply sliced on top is unclear, but they're almost certainly delicious either way.
C is for Cookie – Cookie Monster
While we largely avoided children's or novelty tracks for this article, we couldn't call this a complete list of food-inspired songs without Cookie Monster's classic ode to (what else?) cookies. First performed by original Cookie Monster puppeteer Frank Oz on an early 1970s "Sesame Street" episode, the song's inspiration is entirely clear by the title: cookies and the letter C. Even if educating children about the third letter in the alphabet isn't forgotten, the clear star of this song is the sweet treat the blue Muppet enjoys most.
Ramen Rock – Shonen Knife
Less broadly known than most songs in this article, "Ramen Rock" isn't the only food-inspired song by Shonen Knife. But while the all-female Japanese punk trio has released numerous food-centric songs and albums during its decades-long career, ramen (and "Ramen Rock") appears to be uniquely important to the band. Described as the band's "favorite food" that's "perfect after a show" in the lyrics, Shonen Knife has promoted ramen consumption in the U.S. while performing, even naming its 2017 tour the "Ramen Adventure Tour".
Lollipop – The Chordettes
"Lollipop, lollipop, oh, lolli, lolli, lolli / Lollipop, lollipop, oh, lolli, lolli, lolli / Lollipop ... POP (boom, boom, boom, boom)!" Sorry for that, but if we have to walk around for the rest of today with this earworm stuck in our heads? Then you do, too. Interestingly enough, this Chordettes song's subject is not the actual candy, but the singer's boyfriend, who's described as "sweeter than candy on a stick" and nicknamed Lollipop. We can't speak to that, though we do wonder how well a huckleberry-flavored lollipop would work.
Cigarettes and Chocolate Milk – Rufus Wainwright
This somber Rufus Wainwright track isn't really about chocolate milk (or a bag of jellybeans, about which he sings he'll "eat them all in just one sitting" if purchased). Rather, the lyrics describe the ostensibly unhealthy beverage preference as indicative of how everything he enjoys in his daily life is "a little bit harmful for me." Chocolate milk can actually be a great post-workout recovery option, though. Unless you're chain-smoking cigarettes alongside the beverage, consider this tip for a richer glass of chocolate milk.
Jolly Green Giant – The Kingsmen
The Jolly Green Giant became one of the most iconic food mascots of all time because of pop culture touchstones like The Kingsmen's "Jolly Green Giant" song. The main lyrics tell a story about the titular green giant, though the food inspiration behind the brand's mascot is made clear by background singers. Shouts of "potatoes!" and "spinach!" and "corn!" are heard at various points throughout the song, because there is no Jolly Green Giant without his sweet and precious vegetables.
Peaches – The Presidents of the United States of America
For people who dream about leaving the urban rat race behind for a tranquil rural life, this '90s song probably represents the ideal food scenario. After all, if you love the idea of "movin' to the country" so you can "eat a lot of peaches," then "Peaches" is basically your anthem. The Presidents of the United States of America song was actually written after the band's lead singer, Chris Ballew, had waited outside a woman's house under a peach tree to tell her how he feels about her (while under the influence of some not-so-legal substances).
Have a Cuppa Tea – The Kinks
We may be far more partial to coffee than tea in the U.S., but if you live in the U.K., there's a good chance you're prone to prefer a nice cup of hot tea — or, rather, a cuppa tea (as they say across the pond). In fact, if the lyrics to this 1971 Kinks song are to be believed, British grannies are supposedly so committed to tea that they'll push it onto their relatives for seemingly every occasion, and as the remedy for anything that ails you: "If you feel a bit under the weather / If you feel a little bit peeved / Take granny's stand-by potion," read the satirical lyrics.
Animal Crackers in My Soup – Shirley Temple
Kids love to play with their food, which has apparently been the case since at least the 1930s. Of course, adults have been using various tools at their disposal to ensure children actually eat their food since then, as well — like adding animal crackers to a child's soup. That's the basis of this playful tune from the 1935 film "Curly Top," which finds Shirley Temple singing about a little kid's enjoyment at devouring various wild animal-shaped crackers. Frankly, we think such a bowl of soup would pair nicely with the grandmother of all mocktails: the Shirley Temple.
Bread and Butter – The Newbeats
There's more to a happy and healthy relationship than food and meals. And according to this 1964 song from The Newbeats, a husband who only focuses on the food his wife prepares for him might lose them before long. Then again, if your favorite foods include bread and butter or toast and jam, but you choose to avoid T-bone steaks, mashed potatoes, and peanut butter? Your culinary preferences might be too bland to keep any partner over the long haul.
Pork and Beans – Weezer
We're not necessarily huge fans of canned pork and beans as a meal ... whether or not candy of any kind is included with it. But we do love the idea of being able to eat or drink whatever — and be whoever — we want without fear of judgement from the surrounding world, which is the larger message behind this popular 2008 Weezer single. If you want to enjoy this titular dish, maybe consider making your own batch instead, and be sure to use the best type of pork for baked beans.
A Marshmallow World – Bing Crosby
There's something to be said for the simple genius of certain song lyrics, and the notion that fresh snow resembles marshmallows — as discussed in the classic holiday song "A Marshmallow World," first performed by Bing Crosby and later covered by several other artists, like Darlene Love and Dean Martin — is a prime example. Let's be honest: it really is "a marshmallow world in the winter" when the snow falls. The sight of freshly fallen snow is truly majestic, and apparently appetizing, as well.
Escape (The Piña Colada Song) – Rupert Holmes
If you like piña coladas — or any type of beverage, whether it's a frozen tropical delight or something simpler — and you're in a committed relationship? Be sure to let your partner know in person, and not through an infidelity-fueled personal ad. That's the message of Rupert Holmes' classic song about a married pair whose love life had gone stale, partly because they didn't discuss things like their fun boozy preferences. In fact, consider making this cool and refreshing piña colada for your spouse rather than looking elsewhere for intimacy and affection.
Mayonaise – The Smashing Pumpkins
To be perfectly honest, this song is the biggest stretch on this list. There's no indication it was inspired by food beyond the title, after all, and even that's misspelled (the missing middle "n" isn't a typo). Frankly, "Mayonaise" seems more like a clever title designed to conjure feelings of malaise, but isn't mayo basically just malaise in a jar? Eat too much of it, and you might end up reflecting on your life, just like the lyrics in this Smashing Pumpkins masterpiece.
Fresh Strawberries – Franz Ferdinand
Benjamin Franklin famously claimed there are only two guarantees in life: death and taxes. Of course, any and all living things are destined to wither eventually, even a bowl of plump and delectable strawberries. Franz Ferdinand understood this when writing its 2013 song "Fresh Strawberries," which compares human beings to a bowl of fresh strawberries ripening — as in, destined to rot away with time: "We will soon be rotten / We will all be forgotten / Half-remembered rumors of the old." That sounds awfully depressing, so maybe we'll just eat a bowl of fresh strawberries with whipped cream, rather than ponder our own mortality.
Bar-B-Que – Emmet Otter's Jug-Band
Certain foods are known to lift a person's spirits without fail, which is the case with barbeque. Consequently, this joyous tune — performed by a puppet jug-band in Jim Henson's phenomenal 1977 holiday special "Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas" — doesn't beat around the bush. It doesn't appear to have any deeper meaning, in fact. It's simply a celebration of a delicious meal of grilled and smoked meats smothered in BBQ sauce, one that leaves us hankering for "a mess of mama's barbeque" for our next meal.
Peanut Butter – The Marathons
We love peanut butter here at Tasting Table, so naturally, we're fans of this 1961 song from The Marathons. After all, there are no analogies or hidden meanings in this song's lyrics. It's quite literally just an ode to peanut butter in all forms and the various ways it's eaten. After listening to this tune, we just might follow its orders to open up a jar and start "eatin' peanut butter in-a great big hunks" for each and every meal.
I Still Like Bologna – Alan Jackson
Alan Jackson may have long-been an established country music star by the late 2000s, but the fame and fortune hadn't changed him — or his culinary tastes. As evidenced by his song "I Still Like Bologna," Jackson, well ... it's pretty self-explanatory from there. Simply put, even if he's living in million-dollar mansions and making meals in custom-designed kitchens, the singer is apt to prefer the simpler things in life, like a bologna sandwich on white bread, from time to time.
Jambalaya (On the Bayou) – Hank Williams
Hank Williams wrote and recorded numerous songs in his short life, including this 1952 song about this classic Cajun dish. It's not just jambalaya that Williams wrote about enjoying "on the bayou," though, as the "big fun" noted in the song also includes crawfish pie and gumbo. Now, unfortunately, it seems likely that Williams may have been more focused on the potent potables at any Cajun feast than the food being served. But we can only hope he actually enjoyed some top-notch jambalaya at some point during his life, on the bayou or otherwise.
Sweet Potato Pie – James Taylor
Spoiler alert: This 1988 James Taylor track isn't actually about a post-Thanksgiving dinner slice of pie. But the iconic Southern dessert is an apt nickname for the apple of the singer-songwriter's eye (sorry, wrong pie) in this song. Given it's one of many metaphorical comparisons used in the lyrics, it's clear Taylor was as excited for a future life with his "sweet potato pie" as we are for an actual sweet potato pie during the fall.
Vegetables – The Beach Boys
You can't maintain a surfing body by gorging only on junk food, which may explain why The Beach Boys wrote this 1967 song named for the non-fruit portion of the produce section. To be sure, the lyrics namedrop several vegetables and even describe a man willing to "jump up and down" at the prospect of eating a carrot. But the most interesting aspect of this song may be the inclusion of a man audibly eating celery on the track — a man by the name of Paul McCartney.
Life is a Minestrone – 10cc
Forrest Gump's mama may have been a liar, because life isn't really like a box of chocolates — it's more like a bowl of hearty minestrone soup that's "served up with Parmesan cheese." That's the basis behind the 1975 song "Life is a Minestrone" by 10cc, at least. If you're wondering what that means exactly, we can't help you, because we're not entirely sure. But the song compares death to a frozen lasagna, as well, so perhaps it simply means life is akin to a warm pre-entree soup (which sounds somewhat accurate).
TV Dinners – ZZ Top
Few bands embody the blue collar ideal quite like ZZ Top. So, it's sort of fitting it wrote a 1983 song named "TV Dinners" about the often unappetizing-yet-filling frozen meals. A working man might have no real interest in preparing a meal from scratch, after all, and generally opts for a meal with "20-year-old turkey / In a 30-year-old tin" to save time and energy. Still, given how foods that are considered ultra-processed include many frozen meals, we'll enjoy the song without eating any TV dinners.
The Thanksgiving Song – Adam Sandler
While there's no shortage of Thanksgiving dinner traditions forgotten over time, the star of the November holiday has been turkey for many years now. Adam Sandler understood this better than anyone when he debuted "The Thanksgiving Song" in the early '90s, largely singing about enjoying turkey during the holiday. He's willing to eat turkey in his "big brown shoe," wants to eat it "all night long," and confidently declares, "White meat, dark meat, you just can't lose." Sandler clearly loves the Thanksgiving poultry as much as we do at Tasting Table (or almost as much, at least).
Yesterday – The Beatles
Even though you won't find scrambled eggs among Paul McCartney's favorite foods and drinks, the fact remains that this dish inspired Sir Paul when writing this classic Beatles track — at least initially. That's right: "Yesterday" was originally named after the breakfast food. Now, McCartney only used lyrics like, "Scrambled eggs / Oh my baby how I love your legs / Not as much as I love scrambled eggs," as a temporary placeholder before developing the lyrics we all know and love (sing those words like the first line of "Yesterday" to get the gist). But there's no disputing the song began as an ode to a simple morning meal.