8 Thanksgiving Dinner Traditions That Were Forgotten Over Time

With the fourth Thursday of November fast approaching, many Americans are eagerly anticipating their annual Thanksgiving day traditions. Of course, given the literal tons of food set to be consumed on the holiday from coast to coast, most of us are likely salivating over the day's delectable dinner — and with good reason. The list of culinary icons found on Thanksgiving menus is vast, including (but not limited to) turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie, and turtle soup.

Advertisement

Wait ... that's not right. After all, it's Tur-key Day, not Tur-tle Soup Day. Yet once upon a time, turtle soup — yes: as in soup made with turtle meat — was as common on Thanksgiving dinner menus as mashed potatoes and gravy. In fact, the meal we know and love has evolved dramatically since the original feast back in 1621. And while some beverage selections from the first celebration remain the same, numerous other Thanksgiving traditions have been lost to time — as if they never existed at all.

From fads that have fallen out of favor, to items that were once popular more out of necessity than preference, plenty of previously prominent Thanksgiving dishes have disappeared from the public consciousness. With that in mind, we've compiled a list of now-defunct holiday meal components to save you a trip to Plymouth Rock. Here are eight Thanksgiving dinner traditions that were forgotten over time.

Advertisement