The first Thanksgiving was celebrated by the English Pilgrims and the Wampanoag tribe sometime between late September and early November 1621. A letter written by Pilgrim Edward Winslow provides the only record of what food was served at the feast. According to Winslow, the Pilgrim men provided freshly killed wild fowl, and the Wampanoag contributed five deer, so we know that game meats were on the table. There may have also been shellfish and indigenous fruits, nuts, and newly grown vegetables, but that's conjecture. Winslow's details are scant, and he did not reveal what the Pilgrims' beverage of choice was, although fresh water and hard cider are two distinct possibilities.

In the Elizabethan era, the Thames River was dangerously polluted, and with no filtration system, drinking water was perilous to one's physical well-being. Because of this, doctors prescribed beer and ale as the healthier options. Little had changed by 1620, when the Pilgrims were setting sail on the Mayflower. The ship was loaded with casks of beer, wine, and aqua-vitae, which was likely harder stuff, but the specifics aren't known for certain.

By the time the Mayflower docked in Plymouth harbor, so much beer had been consumed that the ship's captain forced the Pilgrims ashore so the remaining beer could be saved for the crew. The Pilgrims had to make due with the abundant fresh water flowing in streams and creeks. Surprised by its delicious taste, they drank it with abandon as they had once done with beer and wine.

