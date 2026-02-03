The British Staple Meal That Barry Manilow Enjoys Eating On The Road

When it comes to sightings, you've no doubt heard about those for birds and UFOs (now called UAPs). Maybe you're even familiar with the folks who are continuously on the lookout for Waldo (or "Wally" in England, where it was created) or even Carmen Sandiego. But what you might not know is that there's another, more exclusive group of watchers keen on Barry Manilow sightings. Not just any Manilow sighting will do for the ardent "Fanilow," though. They want to catch Barry indulging in a certain only-in-Britain guilty pleasure: proper fish and chips.

One such sighting occurred on a gorgeous summer day during Barry Manilow's "Hits 2022" tour in the UK. That fateful day, the "Copacabana" crooner made an unexpected lunchtime stop in the small village of Romsley, just outside Birmingham. According to The Sun UK Edition, diners at The Swallow's Nest were initially in disbelief, upon seeing the legendary singer enjoying cod and chips. After tucking into his deep-fried treat, flanked by a crew for company, Manilow happily posed for photos with the star-struck diners. The assistant manager of the country pub, "recognized him instantly," and described his demeanor as "very chilled, relaxed, humble and happy to have a picture."

But this was not the Las Vegas icon's first encounter with classic British street fare. He enjoyed a nosh of fish 'n' chips back in 2014, too — also while on tour — at the Duke of Wellington in Hatfield Peverel, as reported by The Braintree and Witham Times.