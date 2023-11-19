It's Really No Surprise That Britain Is The Country That Eats The Most Baked Beans

In 2022, Tridge reported that Britain imported a staggering 100.9 metric tons of baked beans, valued at approximately $99.1 million. This news may not surprise those who have visited the U.K., as Brits have an enduring love for this simple yet immensely satisfying food. Baked beans can be found on the menus of cafes and pubs all across the country. In fact, if you were to pick any random grocery store in the U.K., you'd undoubtedly discover at least a tin or two of Heinz-branded baked beans on the shelves.

The British fascination with baked beans has a long history dating all the way back to 1901 when an enterprising American named Henry Heinz brought them across the Atlantic to the British Isles. Heinz cleverly marketed baked beans as the perfect ready-made meal for busy folks. Since this was during the peak of the Industrial Era, and everyone was in a rush, these canned haricot beans in tomato sauce quickly gained popularity. Aside from being quite tasty, the beans also provided high-quality proteins, giving consumers the energy to power through the harsh working day.

The original Heinz baked beans recipe included chunks of pork, making it a more-or-less complete meal-in-a-can. However, when World War II struck and pork became rationed to support the war effort, Heinz removed the pork chunks from the recipe. Thus, the iconic canned beans that every Briton knows and loves were born.