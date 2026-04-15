15 Foods And Drinks That Paul McCartney Loves

Brits love sandwiches. It's not a huge surprise, considering the lunchtime staple was actually popularized in the U.K. in the 18th century by the Earl of Sandwich (yes, really). Paul McCartney might have achieved worldwide fame since his time in The Beatles, but at heart, he's still an average Brit. So, of course, one of his go-to meals is a simple sandwich. And his filling of choice is another British favorite: cheese and pickle.

If you're picturing two slices of bread layered up with cheddar cheese and dill pickles, you're halfway there. But actually, the kind of pickle McCartney loves in his sandwich isn't cucumber that has been fermented in brine. Nope, the musical icon loves Branston Pickle. If you've never tried it before, prepare to be surprised. Branston Pickle is nothing like the kind of pickle you've been served in America. In fact, this popular condiment doesn't actually contain any pickled cucumbers at all. The chutney-like, vinegary spread is filled with diced vegetables like carrots, onions, and cauliflower.

While you can enjoy Branston Pickle with quiche, pasties, or Ploughman's lunches, most Brits, like McCartney, opt for the classic sandwich option. Although, this is where the rockstar separates from the herd, because he usually has his on his tour bus after he's finished performing to crowds of thousands. "It's so basic and simple," McCartney told Meat Free Monday in 2024, "but it hits the spot!"