Paul McCartney's Go-To Sandwich Is This British Classic Many Americans Won't Recognize

Paul McCartney might just be the single most recognizable and successful musician of the 20th century, but when it comes to sandwiches he's still a guy from Liverpool. Despite the massive fame they achieved, many of The Beatles' favorite foods were simple, blue-collar classics, including fish and chips and Heinz canned baked beans. Of course McCartney became most famous for his turn to vegetarianism in the '70s, claiming that he and his wife Linda made the switch after watching lambs on their farm while eating lamb chops. McCartney's favorite post-performance sandwich is one long enjoyed by his fellow countryman: the cheese and pickle sandwich.

The sandwich is just as simple as it sounds, containing cheese (ideally English Cheddar), bread, pickles, and an optional spread of butter. We would liken it to a sandwich version of the British ploughman's lunch — which at its most basic includes bread, cheese, onions, and pickles. However the pickle part of the equation is not quite what Americans probably imagine. McCartney specifies that it's the Branston pickle, which is traditionally used. More akin to chutney than spears of cucumber, it is a relish-esqe condiment made from a wide variety of vegetables. These include rutabaga, cauliflower, carrots, and onion, which are flavored with spices and a malt vinegar-based pickling liquid. And it's the reason the cheese and pickle sandwich works so well.