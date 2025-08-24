Paul McCartney's Go-To Sandwich Is This British Classic Many Americans Won't Recognize
Paul McCartney might just be the single most recognizable and successful musician of the 20th century, but when it comes to sandwiches he's still a guy from Liverpool. Despite the massive fame they achieved, many of The Beatles' favorite foods were simple, blue-collar classics, including fish and chips and Heinz canned baked beans. Of course McCartney became most famous for his turn to vegetarianism in the '70s, claiming that he and his wife Linda made the switch after watching lambs on their farm while eating lamb chops. McCartney's favorite post-performance sandwich is one long enjoyed by his fellow countryman: the cheese and pickle sandwich.
The sandwich is just as simple as it sounds, containing cheese (ideally English Cheddar), bread, pickles, and an optional spread of butter. We would liken it to a sandwich version of the British ploughman's lunch — which at its most basic includes bread, cheese, onions, and pickles. However the pickle part of the equation is not quite what Americans probably imagine. McCartney specifies that it's the Branston pickle, which is traditionally used. More akin to chutney than spears of cucumber, it is a relish-esqe condiment made from a wide variety of vegetables. These include rutabaga, cauliflower, carrots, and onion, which are flavored with spices and a malt vinegar-based pickling liquid. And it's the reason the cheese and pickle sandwich works so well.
The British cheese and pickle sandwich is Paul McCartney's go-to after a concert
Branston pickle can transform a simple cheese sandwich into something special with its uniquely complex flavor. It's not just tangy, as the pickling liquid is also made with tomato puree, date paste, and apples. It hits a total taste bud combo of sharp, spicy, sweet, with a strong umami element as well. With so much flavor it needs very little else to compliment it. As for choosing the best cheddar, a nutty aged option is the perfect partner. If you want to recreate one of McCartney's meals, Branston pickle can often be found in the international sections of grocery stores with the other British specialty ingredients. To complete the dish, you could look for bloomer bread, a rustic, crusty white loaf with a soft interior. It's commonly used for the sandwich.
While a classic British cheese and pickle might not be familiar to some people, it doesn't sound as unusual as McCartney's other favorite sandwich. The music artist revealed on a press tour for a cookbook that he likes to stack bagels with the divisive condiment marmite, lettuce, hummus, cheese, pickles, more lettuce, and top that with honey mustard. It's hard to question the taste of the man who wrote "Yesterday," but maybe it's better to try a dish the rest of Britain already approves of first. Or perhaps give the lentil soup recipe McCartney revealed on "The Simpsons" a shot.