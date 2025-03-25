The All-Time Favorite Foods Of The Beatles

The Beatles' songs are littered with food references; think "Savoy Truffle," "Glass Onion," "Strawberry Fields Forever," and "Honey Pie," to name just a few. So prolific is The Beatles' apparent interest in food that Martin Lewis recently undertook a study just to examine the number and types of foods mentioned in their song titles and lyrics. Honey was the most popular among them, appearing 14 times.

Not all of the songs The Beatles wrote with food titles were actually direct references to food. Consider the song "Strawberry Fields Forever." While John Lennon may have indeed liked strawberries, the song was named after a boy's orphanage near where he grew up. Honey Pie is a term of endearment, and the real meaning of Glass Onion is still debated today. As John Lennon once told a fan, "All my writing ... has always been for laughs or fun," insinuating there was no meaning behind it at all.

What we know for a fact about The Beatles' taste in food is that they were British boys to the core; and in the band's early days, their favorite foods included English staples like baked beans, marmite, and a full English breakfast. After their immersion in Indian culture following a trip to India in 1966, John, Paul, George, and Ringo all converted to vegetarianism with varying degrees of success. Today, Beatles Paul and Ringo maintain strict vegetarians diet and are known for promoting healthy, meat-free lifestyles. So let's take a trip back through the years and look at The Beatles' favorite foods, past and present.