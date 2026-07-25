13 Costco Frozen Items That Make Breakfasts A Total Breeze
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Other than the warehouse's impressive meat, seafood, and ready-to-eat refrigerated goods, Costco is also known for fantastic frozen appetizers and other frozen entrees like lasagna, pot pies, and chicken tenders (a favorite amongst adults and children alike). The fresh foods section gets a lot of attention for breakfast items like milk, eggs, and yogurt, but Costco also has lots of delicious frozen breakfast foods waiting to be brought home.
There are lots of breakfast products from Costco that are perfect for busy mornings, and while you could always throw a slice of bread in the toaster or pour yourself a bowl of cereal, those items can quickly become monotonous, and they don't always satisfy your hunger for more than an hour or so. Sometimes, you want a breakfast that's a bit more substantial than a whole-grain cracker or drinkable yogurt if you have a full work day ahead, and the freezer section in particular is a treasure trove of hearty options.
Our roundup of frozen breakfast items available at Costco includes plenty of ready-to-heat-and-serve items that will fuel your upcoming morning. While these breakfast items can't make your coffee for you or drive your kids to school, they'll at least save you some time and stress, and on busy mornings, every second counts.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Jimmy Dean Croissant Sandwich
Jimmy Dean might just be the king of frozen breakfast foods, and the brand's croissant breakfast sandwich sold at Costco features a sausage patty, a cage-free egg, and a slice of American cheese, and each sandwich boasts 13 grams of protein. After removing its individual plastic packaging, the sandwich can be defrosted and then heated in the microwave, which means this hands-off breakfast can be ready in just a few minutes while you prepare your morning coffee.
Purchase Jimmy Dean Croissant Sandwiches for about $12.
Eggo Homestyle Waffles
When you think of frozen waffles, Eggo is likely the first thing that comes to mind. A childhood staple for many, the plain waffles make quick work of breakfast in either the toaster or the oven. While great with just salted butter and maple syrup, there are plenty of creative ways to use frozen waffles that can make your Eggos a more substantial breakfast.
Purchase Eggo Homestyle Waffles for about $13.
Mason Dixie Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich
Even with the perfect fluffy southern biscuit recipe, making biscuits is a labor of love, and one that most people don't have time for on weekday mornings. Enter: Mason Dixie Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwiches. Packed with 17 grams of protein from sausage, egg, and cheese, this breakfast sandwich will keep you feeling full throughout a busy morning.
Purchase Mason Dixie Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwiches for about $34.
Farm Rich Cinnamon French Toast Sticks
There are numerous French toast recipes you'll want again and again, but while you might not mind spending your precious time on a fancy weekend breakfast, weekday mornings are another story. As an alternative, lean on these Farm Rich Cinnamon French Toast Sticks to satisfy your sweet breakfast cravings. Simply toss as many sticks as you want in the microwave, oven, or toaster and serve with real maple syrup for a wonderfully sweet start to your day.
Purchase Farm Rich Cinnamon French Toast Sticks for about $11.
Don Miguel Breakfast Burritos Eggs, Sausage, and Cheese
These Don Miguel Breakfast Burritos are made with sausage, whole eggs, and, not one, but three different types of cheeses, all wrapped up tight in a hand-stretched tortilla. Individually wrapped for convenience, you'll have a hearty, filling breakfast ready in just a few minutes. Heat them in the microwave, then toast them in a pan for the ideal texture (a method that also prevents extra soggy wet burritos).
Purchase Don Miguel Burritos Eggs, Sausage, and Cheese for $73 for a pack of 12.
Eggo Buttermilk Pancakes
When you think of Eggo, pancakes likely aren't the first thing that comes to mind, but the waffle-centric brand also offers frozen buttermilk pancakes. For quick breakfasts, the pancakes can be heated in the microwave, oven, or toaster oven. For some variety in your mornings, try some of our tasty toppings for pancakes that aren't maple syrup.
Purchase Eggo Buttermilk Pancakes for $15.
La Boulangerie Smoked Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets
If you've ever had dreams of a Hot Pocket aspiring to be a ham and cheese croissant, this is the item you've been waiting for. Aged Swiss cheese and sliced smoked ham are wrapped up in an all-butter croissant dough, letting you transport yourself to a Parisian boulangerie without even leaving your kitchen.
Purchase La Boulangerie Smoked Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets for about $18.
Kirkland Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Costco's Kirkland Signature bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches almost didn't happen because the initial recipe needed tweaking before finally getting approved — and we're so glad it was. Applewood-smoked bacon, cheese, and egg are sandwiched between layers of a spiral butter croissant. You might not be aware of how many breakfast foods you can make in an air fryer, but for max crispiness, according to the package directions, an air fryer is the preferred way to heat these breakfast sammies.
Purchase Kirkland Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Breakfast Sandwiches for about $19.
Jimmy Dean Delights English Muffin
This lighter breakfast sandwich, each boasting 16 grams of protein, is made with a whole-grain English muffin, turkey sausage, cage-free egg whites, and a slice of American cheese. The sandwich is fully cooked and just needs to be quickly heated before you run out the door. Each sandwich is also individually wrapped, so you don't have to worry about freezer burn ruining the rest of the sandwiches in the box if you take your time eating them.
Purchase Jimmy Dean Delights English Muffins for about $18.
Mason Dixie Pancake Sandwich
McGriddles are often right at the top when ranking McDonald's breakfast items, and fans of the savory-sweet breakfast sandwich will find a money-saving substitute in the Costco freezer section. Mason Dixie Pancake Sandwiches feature sausage, egg, and cheese sandwiched between two sweet pancakes made with real maple syrup — no funky artificial maple flavoring here!
Purchase Mason Dixie Pancake Sandwiches for $19.
Jimmy Dean Breakfast Meat Lovers Bowl
This steaming bowl of sausage, bacon, eggs, potatoes, and cheddar cheese will absolutely fill you up for a long day ahead. With 23 grams of protein in each, these Jimmy Dean Meat Lovers Breakfast Bowls will surely sustain you until lunch. Going from frozen to fully cooked in the microwave in about three minutes, you can have a hearty, substantial breakfast ready in less time than it takes you to brew your morning coffee.
Purchase Jimmy Dean Meat Lovers Breakfast Bowls for about $22.
Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend
A blend of blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries, this triple threat of frozen fruit is the perfect way to add some vitamins and fiber to your morning smoothie. There are endless ways to create unique and healthy smoothies with the Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend, like adding frozen spinach for extra nutrients, milk or plant-based milk for texture, and protein powder if you're looking for even more of a boost to start your day.
Purchase Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend for about $14.
Red's Egg'Wich Chicken Sausage Breakfast Sandwich
Perfect for those looking for a light breakfast or anyone avoiding gluten, Red's Egg'Wich Chicken Sausage Breakfast Sandwich replaces a traditional English muffin or roll with scrambled egg patties as the "bread," with chicken sausage and a slice of cheese on top. Keto-friendly and boasting 15 grams of protein, this quick breakfast can help fuel your workout or just a regular day at work.
Purchase Red's Egg'Wich Chicken Sausage Breakfast Sandwiches for about $15.