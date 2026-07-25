13 Costco Frozen Items That Make Breakfasts A Total Breeze

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Other than the warehouse's impressive meat, seafood, and ready-to-eat refrigerated goods, Costco is also known for fantastic frozen appetizers and other frozen entrees like lasagna, pot pies, and chicken tenders (a favorite amongst adults and children alike). The fresh foods section gets a lot of attention for breakfast items like milk, eggs, and yogurt, but Costco also has lots of delicious frozen breakfast foods waiting to be brought home.

There are lots of breakfast products from Costco that are perfect for busy mornings, and while you could always throw a slice of bread in the toaster or pour yourself a bowl of cereal, those items can quickly become monotonous, and they don't always satisfy your hunger for more than an hour or so. Sometimes, you want a breakfast that's a bit more substantial than a whole-grain cracker or drinkable yogurt if you have a full work day ahead, and the freezer section in particular is a treasure trove of hearty options.

Our roundup of frozen breakfast items available at Costco includes plenty of ready-to-heat-and-serve items that will fuel your upcoming morning. While these breakfast items can't make your coffee for you or drive your kids to school, they'll at least save you some time and stress, and on busy mornings, every second counts.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.