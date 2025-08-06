14 Costco Breakfast Products For Busy Mornings
Mornings can be tough. When you're trying to get out the door, finding time to cook can be a challenge. Sure, you could grab a fast food breakfast sandwich on your way, but that can get expensive, isn't the healthiest option, and may not be what you're in the mood for. Having your fridge, freezer, and pantry stocked with some breakfast products that take minimal time and effort to prepare can be the difference between making sure you fuel your body and running out of time to make something and running on empty until lunchtime.
When you're considering where to shop for these fast and easy breakfast products, look no further than Costco. The same store where you can buy easy Kirkland frozen meals also offers a range of breakfast products to simplify those crazy mornings. I completely understand how chaotic it can be getting out the door; I have three dogs, two kids, me, and my husband to feed before we're all on our way to work or school. I wanted to see what options were available at my local Costco to help calm things down. When choosing which products to feature on this list, I aimed to include a range of options that would suit different preferences. Find a more in-depth explanation of my methodology at the end of this article. Continue reading to see what breakfast products Costco has to offer to help you on those busy mornings.
Jimmy Dean Croissant sausage, cage free egg, and cheese sandwiches
On those mornings when you want a hot breakfast, but taking the time to cook one for yourself simply isn't in the cards, try heating one of these croissant sandwiches from Jimmy Dean. The sandwich is filled with eggs, cheese, and sausage to make it a filling and satisfying start to the day. With the croissant instead of bread, you're also introducing more variety into your breakfast routine.
You'll appreciate how quickly you can take one of these sandwiches from the freezer to having it hot and ready to enjoy. Simply remove the plastic covering, wrap it in a paper towel, and microwave it for about 90 seconds. After you let the sandwich sit for a minute, you can sit down to enjoy it or grab it as you run out the door. You're likely to find the best deal when you shop at Costco. You can get a box with 12 of these sandwiches, and you'll pay more per sandwich if you shop at Walmart for a four-pack.
Veggies Made Great spinach egg white frittatas
Whether you're trying to cut egg yolks out of cholesterol concerns, want to introduce more veggies into your diet, or need a gluten-free option, these Veggies Made Great spinach egg white frittatas are a top option to consider. They all come individually wrapped in the box and frozen, so they'll last a long time in the package. You don't have to plan ahead and remember to thaw them or anything; simply remove a bite from the package and pop it in the microwave for about 45 seconds, and it should be ready to enjoy.
My family has tried these a few times. My older daughter, who enjoys peppers, really likes these and often asks me to get them from Costco. It does simplify our mornings when she ends up having them; the minute or so that it takes me to heat them up for her is a lot shorter than it would take me to crack an egg and fry or scramble it.
Mush ready-to-eat overnight oats
Overnight oats can be a lifesaver on a busy morning. However, there are still many mistakes you may make when preparing overnight oats, and you have to remember to make them before you head to bed. If you purchase this pack of Mush ready-to-eat overnight oats, you don't have to worry about any of those potential concerns. As the box says, these are ready-to-eat, so just open the container you want, grab a spoon, and breakfast is served. There are even three tasty flavor options to keep things new and exciting, regardless of how busy you may be. The 12-pack includes four blueberry, four apple cinnamon, and four vanilla bean containers of oats.
Each cup of oats offers 4 or 5 grams of fiber and between 5 and 6 grams of protein. The various recipes are made without any added sugar or artificial ingredients, or flavors. These are also a dairy-free option, as the ingredient list features almond milk (apple cinnamon and vanilla bean) or coconut milk (blueberry).
Kellogg's Eggo homestyle waffles
You won't need to tell anyone else in the house to "L'eggo my Eggo" if you shop at Costco. There will be plenty for everyone to have their own, since the warehouse sells a much larger box than you'll find at most grocery stores. It has 72 waffles — the equivalent of more than seven 10-packs from the grocery store. Costco sells the homestyle Eggos in this quantity, providing you with a delicious option for a quick base. If you're looking for something with a bit more texture or flavor, don't forget that there are several toppings that you can add to elevate frozen waffles, and most of these will still allow for a quick breakfast. For example, you might top them with some fresh berries, a shot of whipped cream, some jelly, or peanut butter. Or, you could always stick with the tried-and-true syrup or even munch on them plain as you dart out the door.
We can't buy these anymore since we are now gluten-free at home, but I used to love picking up a case of these waffles at Costco. They lasted us a long time and were typically a much more budget-friendly choice than shopping at the store. For comparison, it's considerably cheaper to buy from Costco than to purchase multiple homestyle Eggo waffles boxes from Target.
Belvita cinnamon brown sugar crunchy breakfast biscuits
If you want a quick breakfast that you can toss in your bag for work or school, then these Belvita cinnamon brown sugar crunchy breakfast biscuits could be a good thing to pick up at Costco. Each box has 30 packs, each with four biscuits, so you can even keep a supply stocked in the pantry ready for "those" mornings when nothing is going right. Each serving (one pack of four biscuits) offers 19 grams of whole grain and 3 grams of protein. The biscuits are made without any artificial flavors or sweeteners.
Reviewers on Costco's website have a lot of positive things to say about these breakfast biscuits. The vast majority of customers are so pleased with them that they decided they're worth a high star rating. In their write-ups, reviewers share that these make a great on-the-go breakfast. Several also say that they enjoy the taste and crispiness of the biscuits, with some noting that they enjoy dunking them in their morning coffee.
Premier Protein cookie dough shakes
Pop open one of these Premier Protein cookie dough shakes for a quick, delicious, and nutritious breakfast. With each shake providing 30 grams of protein and 160 calories, it can give you the fuel you need to get your day started. In addition to the 30 grams of filling protein that these have, the shakes also include 25 different vitamins and minerals and do not have any artificial growth hormones. They also have only 1 gram of sugar and 3 grams of fat.
When you shop at Costco, you can pick up 18 shakes at 11 ounces each. They're ready to serve, so you'll just need to untwist the cap when you're ready for breakfast. Most customers who have reviewed these are pleased with them. They praise the delicious flavor and appreciate the high levels of protein it provides to keep them feeling full and satisfied.
Cheerios
Pouring a bowl of cereal before heading out the door is another quick and easy breakfast idea. You'll find several different cereal options at Costco, but why stray from the classic Cheerios? This whole-grain cereal is a great deal at the warehouse. It is sold as a twin pack with two 20.35-ounce boxes. This is much larger than a standard-size box from the grocery store, so you'll have plenty of Cheerios to help see you through those busy mornings.
You can munch on these out of a bowl, topped with some milk, or even eat them out of a plastic bag during your commute. You might also consider adding some of the best toppings to make breakfast cereal more exciting, such as dried fruit, nuts, granola, or fresh fruit.
Quaker instant oatmeal flavor variety
Pick up a box of the Quaker instant oatmeal flavor variety, and you'll have what you need to prepare 52 breakfasts that will simplify your morning routine. Each box contains 15 apples and cinnamon-flavored packets, 27 maple and brown sugar-flavored packets, and 10 cinnamon spice-flavored packets, allowing you to rotate options so you're not always eating the same flavor day after day. The oatmeal is made using whole-grain oats and does not contain any high-fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors, or preservatives.
There are several different types of oats. However, when you're looking for something quick, you can't beat instant oatmeal. And whipping up a hearty breakfast with these packets couldn't be easier. The instant oats only need to be mixed with boiling water or milk from the stove and left to sit for about 1 minute or microwaved with water for 1 to 2 minutes. Reviewers on Costco's website speak very highly of this breakfast option. They say that they appreciate the convenience that comes with the individual packets. The variety of options included in this mix, along with the sweetness and flavor of each packet, are two other things that reviewers mention.
Nature's Bakery organic oatmeal crumble
These organic oatmeal crumble bars from Nature's Bakery can make a quick, easy, and delicious breakfast. The plant-based bars are made with whole-grain oats and have a soft-baked texture. Each bar is also dairy-free, nut-free, and made without any high-fructose corn syrup. This box from Costco includes two different flavor options, strawberry and apple, both of which will make a quick and yummy meal.
Customers who have had these before really like them. They say that they taste great, have an enjoyable texture, and are conveniently packaged to make it easy to toss them in a bag for a meal on the go. Reviewers also praise the ratio of the strawberry or apple filling to the soft-baked oat bar, sharing that it is just right and that it adds to the overall enjoyment of eating these. Both the strawberry and apple flavors of these bars even made our roundup of the absolute best store-bought oatmeal breakfast bars. Our writer shared that she was impressed with both of them and enjoyed the sweet filling with the slightly chewy exterior.
Ensure original nutrition vanilla shake
One of these Ensure original nutrition vanilla shakes could make a good breakfast for those who are looking to improve their overall health. The shakes are formulated to support bone and muscle health, the immune system, and the production of collagen. Each one has 9 grams of protein and 220 calories to help you feel full and satisfied after a meal. The formula also includes 27 essential vitamins and minerals, is gluten-free, and is free of any artificial colors.
When you shop at Costco, you can grab a 30-pack of these vanilla shakes. The price is a bit cheaper than the price per bottle when you shop at Target, which will add up over time. Costco customers are glad that they discovered this product from the retailer. Several share that they have used the shakes to support nutrition and health goals and that they appreciate that they also taste delicious.
Mason Dixie pancake sandwiches with maple sausage and egg
Give the traditional breakfast sandwich made with bread, a bagel, or an English muffin a break, and try these pancake breakfast sandwiches from Mason Dixie a try instead. Between the two pancakes, you'll find a fluffy egg patty and some delicious maple sausage. Each sandwich supplies 13 grams of protein to help you get your day off to a good start. The manufacturer proudly shares that these are made with cage-free eggs and contain no nitrate, artificial preservatives, flavors, colors, MSG, gums, or hydrogenated oils.
Beyond the cleaner ingredient list and delicious flavor, these sandwiches are also simple to make on those mornings when you have too many things to do and too little time to accomplish them all. You can either cook them in the air fryer for 7 minutes or, for an even shorter cook time, put them in the microwave for about 2 minutes.
Orgain organic protein vanilla bean protein powder
Start your day with a nice dose of protein to satisfy your hunger and keep you feeling fuller longer by mixing a shake with the Orgain organic vanilla bean protein powder. Each serving provides you with 21 grams of plant protein, 8 grams of fiber, and only 1 gram of sugar. Moreover, the powder is made using 50 organic superfoods and provides 1 billion probiotics. It's gluten-free, vegan, soy-free, non-GMO, and USDA certified organic.
Each tub weighs 2.7 pounds and includes about 24 servings. Customers on Costco's website are overall very pleased with this protein powder. Many share that they appreciate that it is a plant-based option that tastes really good. Several note that it is helping them achieve their health goals without spending a fortune.
Oats Over Night high-protein oatmeal shakes
You may have tried overnight oats before. You might have even had some protein shakes. But have you combined the best of both worlds before with these Oats Over Night high-protein oatmeal shakes? You add milk to the oats as you would when making overnight oats. However, in the morning, the consistency of the finished product will be smoother and ready to sip instead of eating with a spoon. Each package from Costco even comes with a shaker bottle, so you just need to have some milk on hand, and you'll be able to prep these for a quick and easy morning.
The oatmeal shakes deliver 20 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber. They're also certified gluten-free. When you pick these up at Costco, the box will have 14 packages, providing you with enough shakes to last for two weeks of consecutive use or one month of rotating these with another breakfast option every other day. Each box has seven chocolate peanut butter banana-flavored packets and seven cookies and cream packets.
Chobani Greek yogurt protein drinks
You probably already know that Chobani makes plenty of different yogurt flavors. You might have even tried several of them. Did you know that you can also try these Chobani Greek yogurt protein drinks? And, even better, you can pick up a case of them on your next Costco shopping trip. The case has eight shakes total, with four strawberries and cream and four mixed berry vanilla. Each 10-ounce shake offers 20 grams of protein and is made without any artificial flavors, artificial colors, or preservatives. They're also gluten-free and kosher.
Customers who have tried these tend to have a lot of good things to say about them. First, they like the way the drinks taste, sharing that they are slightly sweet, flavorful, and very satisfying. Reviews are also positive about the nutritional content of the shake. They appreciate that it has such a high serving of protein and also like that there are no added sugars.
Methodology
To curate this list of Costco breakfast products to help people out on those busy mornings, I scheduled some time to walk around my local store to see what options were available. As I was walking down the various aisles, I considered which options were breakfast foods (or could be breakfast foods) and how long they would take to prepare. I was also careful to make sure that I was including a range of food types to meet different preferences and dietary requirements. I also looked for options with varying degrees of portability. While some of these can be tossed in your work or school bag or the cup holder in your car, others are probably best eaten at home (or at least packaged more carefully before leaving the house).