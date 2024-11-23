18 Best Toppings To Elevate Frozen Waffles
When you don't have time to mix together ingredients — or maybe you don't have a waffle maker on hand — frozen waffles are a handy and tasty food to keep stocked in the freezer. You can certainly toast them and call it a day, but we have a few ideas to jazz them up. If you're trying to figure out the best toppings to elevate frozen waffles, then you're in luck because we've compiled a few of the best to ensure you're never bored of them again.
We'll cover some classic pairings you've likely already enjoyed but also suggest some other ones that you might not have thought of. You can transform the simple breakfast food into a gourmet meal with toppings that add flavor and texture and ensure that you feel satiated. We will discuss why these options enhance the waffle, whether there are any specific instructions or particular waffle brands that we've ranked that would be preferred for best results, and whether the toppings pair well with other components. Whether you want to liven up a weekday morning or you're seeking a fun spin on dessert, there are plenty of methods to create a memorable and flavorful dish with frozen waffles.
Compound butter
From sourdough toast to pancakes, butter is a classic common denominator. When you want to enhance your meal, consider making compound butter. This requires a little bit of prep work and planning ahead, but it is not too laborious to create. You only need time to let the butter reach room temperature, and then you integrate your items. For a savory span, we love using fresh herbs, such as parsley or dill, to create a fragrant, speckled, tasty butter. Make a sweet iteration with your favorite type of sugar and cinnamon.
Once you've mixed the ingredients together, tightly roll them into a log with parchment paper and store in the fridge until the log hardens. You can cut the log into coins and place them on top of your hot toasted waffle, or you could take out a portion and let it reach room temperature for easy spreading.
Ice cream
Turn your waffle into a delightful dessert by topping it with ice cream. If you're using regular waffles, they act as a blank slate to pair with many ice cream flavors. Vanilla is popular for a reason, especially if you plan to add other toppings, but a rich dark chocolate or coffee ice cream can help your dessert stand out. You could use frozen Belgian waffles or flavored ones like blueberry to incorporate more flavor and texture. Or try mini waffles and pop them in a toaster oven until crispy so they replicate the crispness of a waffle cone.
You don't have to stop there. Try making a waffle sundae with ice cream as well as sprinkles, hot fudge, chopped nuts, vibrantly colored maraschino cherries, or other sundae staples. The waffle gets heightened with the combination of warm and cold, crisp and creamy. This makes an impressive confection for a family activity or date night, allowing people to customize their treat to suit their personality.
Berries
Give frozen waffles a colorful touch with berries. This may be one of the more common toppings for waffles and for good reason. It brings dimension to the overall texture so it's not just the firmness of the waffle. To truly elevate the frozen goodie, consider the quality of the berry you want to integrate. Blueberries provide a tangy sweetness with a fresh burst. Plus, there are many types of blueberries to pick from. Darrow's and Rabbiteye blueberry varieties are more tart while a Northern blueberry is sweet and robust.
Strawberries are sweet and slightly firm with a bold red color to brighten the waffle. And you can always mix and match berries too. Blueberries and raspberries are a pretty, tart combination that blends the textures of the two fruits. Leave the berries whole, chop them, or mash them depending on their size or how big of a mouthful you want.
Avocado
When you have a hankering for something savory, you may want to pair your frozen waffles with avocado. This puts a spin on avocado toast but has similar enough qualities that it doesn't feel too out of place. You get the crunch of the waffle with the soft, velvety avocado. It's a creamy and rich way to enhance any frozen waffle, but we especially love it with a multigrain one. Stick with more neutral waffle flavors to keep it savory; that means saving the fruity or maple waffle for a different topping.
The great thing about avocado is the myriad ways to serve it — mash it, slice it, cube it. Add flaky salt, fresh cracked pepper, and Parmesan cheese to the avocado to give it an extra upgrade. Or for a bagel-inspired breakfast, add homemade everything bagel seasoning and cream cheese on top. You'll never look back.
Gravy
Biscuits and gravy are an iconic duo, but we encourage you to try the latter with your frozen waffles. Homemade creamy country gravy can be just what you need to liven up the frozen item. This version is paler compared with the brown-hued ones you often see made with a meat-based broth. The country gravy is vegetarian, almost like a béchamel, made with a roux base to give it depth. For something more filling, you could opt for a sausage gravy with delectable little pieces of pork scattered throughout.
A thick mushroom gravy paves the way for any vegetable component you might want to add. But since we're already working with a store-made frozen product, you can always use premade gravy or a gravy base also from the store. The sauce will provide a decadent savory advancement to any frozen waffle, no matter which type of gravy you use. The creaminess complements the crisp exterior of the waffle for a harmony of textures.
Syrup
If you want to heighten your frozen food with minimal effort, try an authentic maple syrup rather than the thicker pancake syrup. Grade A and Grade B maple syrup are slightly different but work equally well to provide a sweet element to your meal. We like to gently warm the maple syrup in a pan so it's not cold straight from the refrigerator — heat only for a few seconds until it's slightly tepid; you don't need it to be boiling. It's warm, comforting, and sweet.
Give the sugary sauce a twist by using a fruit syrup, such as raspberry or apricot. These new flavors provide an upgrade to frozen waffles when compared with basic maple syrup but also a colorful element that could be especially appealing to kids who are bored with breakfast. Add a pad of butter for an extra touch. It will melt with the heat of the waffle to provide a creaminess that balances the sweet, maple syrup.
Whipped cream
Whipped cream is an adaptable and traditional item to add to breakfast foods. It's a rich and airy addition that requires minimal effort. It offers fluffiness and subtle sweetness that can elevate waffles without being too cloying in the same way that maple syrup would. You can go all out and craft homemade whipped cream with add-ins like fresh herbs for something more savory or citrus zest to brighten the taste.
But store-bought works just as nicely to boost the meal. The cream also makes a wonderful starting point if you want to include other items since it won't overpower the waffle. Upgrade frozen waffles by first heating them in the oven with a sprinkle of water to give them new life and a happy crunch. Then top the waffles with whipped cream, adding other desired elements such as sliced bananas or mini chocolate chips.
Jam
Adding a touch of jam is one of our favorite ways to dig into a frozen waffle. It uses components you have at home without making a big fuss, but it elevates the waffle's flavor with a hint of sweetness and a soft texture. Some jams have larger pieces of fruit so this offers an added mouthfeel to the firm waffle.
Jams are thicker than sauces, which tend to be runnier, so they can stick comfortably to the waffle without falling off. If you want to improve it further, then you could make an easy strawberry jam with chunky fruit pieces from scratch. Fig jam gives a sophisticated vibe, making a tasty topping for any frozen waffle you have at home. It's sweet but has a slightly earthy taste that sets it apart from other cloying jams.
Nutella
Nutella is fundamental for breakfast and brunch foods. You can slather it onto crepes, make Nutella French toast, or just eat it on a spoon, but in this case, it's the perfect way to add a creamy sweetness to your waffles. If you apply it in smaller quantities, it gets gooey and soft once it spreads onto the hot waffle. It's truly irresistible. But if you want more, try heating some for a few seconds in a bowl in the microwave and then drizzle it on.
Nutella is a balance of chocolate, hazelnut, and sugary goodness that can transform any bland waffle into a smile-inducing bite. It's not the same as chocolate sauce as it's quite thick and also has a nutty component. Add sliced strawberries, banana, and a light dusting of powdered sugar to make frozen waffles an iconic breakfast.
Fried chicken
Turn frozen waffles into a full-on restaurant-quality meal by using crispy, golden buttermilk fried chicken as a topping. This delicious duo creates a more filling way to enjoy the frozen food while giving it a refreshed use. It's a fantastic blend of textures from the flaky chicken's exterior and tender inside to the waffle's crispy outside and softer interior.
You're free to use whichever waffles you have stocked, but this pairing works nicely with Belgian waffles or any type of thicker frozen waffle. Place the hot chicken on top of the toasted waffle, then add a drizzle of pure maple syrup or heat things up with hot honey or a spicy butter sauce. This blend of sweet and salty is hard to resist for breakfast, brunch, or dinner. You'll never know the waffles were previously frozen once you pair them with the chicken spiced with cayenne and ground pepper and a generous serving of your desired sauce.
Bananas
When you want a surefire topping that won't miss, bananas ought to be at the top of your list. They have natural sugars when you don't want to use additional sweeteners like chocolate or caramel sauce. The fruit is smooth and soft, offering a textural contrast compared with the bite you get from the waffle. For a remarkable enhancement, air fry bananas for a caramelized dessert topping that will impress anyone (yourself included.)
For a visual component, we recommend slicing the popular fruit into thin pieces and fanning them onto the waffle. If you prefer something that's more grab-and-go friendly, then mash the banana and spread it onto the toasted waffle. Bananas are one of the easier topping options since you are likely to have them at home, but they still provide a balanced flavor and texture to the waffles. Eat a banana alone on your waffle, pair it with other fruits, such as strawberries, or try it with chocolate chips, walnuts, or coconut for added texture.
Chocolate sauce
A rich chocolate sauce can transform a frost-bitten waffle into a sweet masterpiece. A dark chocolate sauce blends sweet with bittersweet, so it's not as cloying, which can be an improvement from your standard chocolate sauce. When you want to up the ante even further, employ chocolate ganache atop your waffles. It's particularly decadent and silky. Add spices to the chocolate sauce, such as cinnamon and cayenne, for a flavorfully spiced iteration.
Drizzle chocolate sauce over the waffle (bonus points if you use a chocolate waffle) and make entertaining decorations, whether you create zigzags, swirls, or something else. You can absolutely coat the waffle in chocolate sauce and immediately dig in. But the secret lies in the pairings. We would recommend adding other elements for additional texture that will elevate your treat even more. Chocolate sauce goes well with a lot of other popular waffle toppings, such as whipped cream, fruit, powdered sugar, or ice cream.
Smoked salmon
While this fish might seem like an odd topping for a waffle, they make for a tasty duo when you consider that a waffle has all the same qualities as a bagel. There's smoky, salty salmon with its smooth texture and then the somewhat sweet waffle with its ridges. It's a memorable contrast that works pleasingly to create a tasty breakfast or brunch. This hearty way to eat frozen waffles feels unexpected, but it's a combination that works and feels nourishing. Any waffle works as long as it's not too sweet (a pearl sugar-laden liege waffle may not be the best fit), but you could integrate even more protein by using a protein waffle.
Toast the waffles until firm, then layer the smoked fish onto it. Top salmon with green onion, chives, dill, or cream cheese for a lox bagel of sorts. Or keep the salmon waffles simple by squeezing lemon juice and a bit of freshly cracked black pepper on top. Your frozen waffle gets a luxurious upgrade that feels like a fancy weekend brunch, but you never have to leave your house.
Powdered sugar
Powdered sugar is another breakfast and brunch classic. You'll find it on everything from crepes to French toast because it adds a bit of sweet pizzazz without overwhelming the food. Keep the white sugar light with a simple dusting, or add it with a heavy hand for a sweet topper. The sugar doesn't provide much in terms of texture, so you may want to pair it with fresh fruit to give the waffle a bit more dimension.
But it works on its own to offer a sweet enhancement without having to use maple syrup. It can allow the waffle's flavors and textures to shine through. Try combining the powdered sugar with cinnamon for a spiced version to dust over the waffles. This choice doesn't involve any prep work, so it's a swift way to give the frozen goods a pleasant advancement. For an added upgrade, use a stencil to create whimsical or romantic shapes on the waffle.
Fried egg
A fried egg can offer more satiation and protein to the waffle, easily turning a fast meal into a more hearty one. Although you can opt for just about any egg, from scrambled to poached, a fried egg brings depth with its textures. The crisp fried outer edge with the soft yolky center gives dimension to the waffle. Season with salt and pepper to keep it simple, and then drizzle with a touch of maple syrup.
We love to add chili crisp for even more texture, a touch of heat, and a pop of color. Pair the fried egg with crispy bacon, and you have a diner-inspired breakfast at your fingertips. It also tastes good with avocado for a colorful complement. This topper adds richness and protein while also creating a natural creamy sauce of sorts once you poke the yolk.
Nut butter
There's a whole world of nut butters out there. Decades ago, peanut butter was the only choice, but then almonds started gaining popularity, and now there's just about any nut in butter form available on the market. We recommend pistachio butter for a rich topping that brings a unique taste and an alluring green color to the frozen waffles. Other nut butters are brown, so pistachio could be a top pick based on appearance alone.
Nut butter is one of the best toppings to elevate frozen waffles when you want to factor in convenience. The nut-waffle combo is tasty enough to stand alone, but you can take it a step further with sliced fruit for a color boost or hemp seeds for a bit of crunch. For a texture boost, add the chopped nut to match the spread on top as well (almond butter with chopped almonds, etc.)
Sauteed mushrooms
When you're craving something savory, sauteed mushrooms can offer a umami kick that the standard sweet iterations can't provide. There are many types of mushrooms to consider, based on the flavors, look, or textures you want to integrate into the meal. Maitake or cremini mushrooms have a meaty texture to give a contrast to the waffle. Enoki's long, slender stalks can offer an eye-catching element that makes store-bought waffles look like a dish you'd find at an expensive restaurant.
Once you choose your mushrooms, you slice them and saute them in your desired oil. Season them with a sweet and savory combination of maple syrup and soy sauce for a tantalizing meal that you can eat any time of the day. Or try sauteed mushrooms with garlic and cheese on your waffle for something solely savory.
Caramel sauce
We all know that maple syrup is one of the most delicious waffle toppings, but you should endeavor to use caramel sauce when you want to try something a little different. It has similar qualities in terms of being a brown-hued sweet sauce, but it has added depth of flavor and thickness. Homemade salted caramel sauce could be just what you need to improve frozen waffles. It's thick, rich, and buttery, but it has a touch of salt that deepens the overall taste.
It's gooey and delightful on its own, but you may desire to combine it with other elements. A sprinkle of powdered sugar can upgrade the appearance of the dish. Or you can try coating the waffle in a cinnamon sugar mixture after toasting to give it an added mouthfeel. Then drizzle on the caramel sauce to turn the frozen food into a mouthwatering dessert that seeps into every crevice.